MUM (Mumbai) vs RES (Rest of India) Match Prediction MUM 52 % Chance of Winning RES 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Duleep Trophy is done. And now, with Ranji Trophy waiting in the wings, last year’s Ranji Champions Mumbai and Rest of India will lock horns in a one-off clash against each other for the Irani Cup title. Three-time reigning champions Rest of India will not have it easy against Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai side in the upcoming fixture.

Mumbai vs Rest of India Chance of Winning

Despite the absence of Suryakumar Yadav and Musheer Khan, Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai have a pretty imposing look this season. From the likes of Prithvi Shaw to Shreyas Iyer, from Shams Mulani to Tanush Kotian, there’s no shortage of quality players in the side. Mumbai know that they can upset the apple cart without worrying too much about the trend.

Meanwhile, the Rest of India, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, won’t leave it easy for the Ranji champions. The likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, and Yash Dayal are good enough to stem any side on their wake. If they can gel well together and plan to hold it in a stronger way, there is no denying that the Rest of India will aim for their fourth title on the bounce.

MUM’s chance of winning is 52%

ROI’s chance of winning is 48%

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Mumbai vs Rest of India Betting Tips

Bet big on Devdutt Padikkal. He is too good a player to have missed out on the chance to do well. Gaikwad is consistency personified and has the aura to deliver. Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian continue to do well in all aspects of bowling, and betting on them to do well is how we will make a difference in the betting market. Do you want to bet on Ajinkya Rahane? I, for once, can’t stay away from betting on him.

Mumbai vs Rest of India Match Toss Prediction

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, has hosted just four matches since January 2020. In that time frame, batters have averaged 28.4 at a run rate of 3.3. The balls per dismissal ratio of 50.9 is decent at best, and we are definitely looking for a surprise at the venue.

Weather Report

The rain is behind us, and the weather is set to be pretty good for the match between Mumbai and the Rest of India in Lucknow over the next five days. The excellent outfield at the venue will aid the cause.

Mumbai Player List

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Sidhaant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan, Royston Dias

Predicted Playing XI

Prithvi Shaw Batter Siddhesh Lad Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Sarfaraz Khan Batter Hardik Tamore Wicket-keeper Shardul Thakur All-rounder Shams Mulani All-rounder Tanush Kotian All-rounder Royston Dias Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

After winning five out of the seven league games last season, Mumbai made it to the final of the Ranji Trophy 2023, in which they beat Vidarbha by a huge margin of 169 runs to ensure things were even for Mumbai.

Rest of India Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK)*, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal*, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Abhimanyu Easwaran Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Devdutt Padikkal Batter Dhruv Jurel Wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan Wicket-keeper Manav Suthar All-rounder Saransh Jain All-rounder Prasidh Krishna Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler

Rest of India Team Form

The Rest of India have won the last three Irani Cup titles, and they will aim to continue doing that in the next game as well.

Mumbai vs Rest of India Head-To-Head

Mumbai and Rest of India have faced each other 29 times in the Irani Cup, with the former winning just six games. While the Rest of India have won 12 games, there have been 11 draws in the head-to-head clash.

Mumbai vs Rest of India Betting Odds

Rest of India’s opening partnership to be over 20.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

With Rituraj Gaikwad and Abhimanyu Easwaran opening the batting for Rest of India, there is always a sense of semblance. Two of the tallest run-makers in Indian domestic cricket; there is nothing that these guys couldn’t do. The duo combined averaged more than 60 in the last first-class season and will be the key players for the Rest of India to do well in the upcoming clash.

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Mumbai vs Rest of India Best Batters

Sarfaraz Khan to be Mumbai’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sarfaraz Khan has been released from the Indian squad to join Mumbai in the Irani Cup, and now, with his brother out of the team due to a road accident, the elder one will play a pivotal role for the side. The right-handed batter has 4183 runs in the longest format of the game, having accumulated them at an average of 66.39. He is one of the most prolific batters in the longest format of the game - which is why we feel he will underline his credentials yet again.

Gaikwad to be Rest of India’s best batter (Parimatch)

Rituraj Gaikwad has scored 2273 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 42.88. Although he has proven himself a better white-ball player in the last few years, he is undeniably tailor-made for red-ball cricket. In the only game he played last year, he scored a century - which underlines the impact he has had. So there shouldn’t be any reason to fret over - and we can be sure that Gaikwad will deliver the goods.

Mumbai vs Rest of India Best Bowlers

Shams Mulani to be Mumbai’s best bowler (Parimatch)

One of the finest spinners in the last few years, Shams Mulani has delivered big for Mumbai in the first-class format. He has 187 wickets in the longest format of the game at an average of 23.66 and a strike rate of 45.5. In the last two first-class matches, he has bagged seven wickets, starring big for his Duleep Trophy side. He is set to do an encore.

Mukesh Kumar to be Rest of India’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Mukesh Kumar has 181 wickets in the first-class format. Now out of favour in the national side, he will be eager to prove his worth and be back in the side for the Australia series. His average of 21.38 is excellent for someone who is focusing on developing the strands more strongly. So bet on him.