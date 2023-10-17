Nagaland vs Tripura Match Prediction
NAGL
22%
Chance of Winning
TRI
78%
T20
Abhimanyu Cricket Academy
Facts:
- Nagaland and Tripura have competed against each other only once, with Tripura registering a nine-wicket win.
- Tripura had won three out of seven games in the previous season whereas Nagaland had lost all six of their games.
Nagaland vs Tripura Chance of Winning
Nagaland and Tripura were in separate groups in the previous edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. This year they are placed in Group E and will be hoping to do a better job. Nagaland were part of Group D last season, where they ended up at the bottom with six losses in six games.
Nagaland were scheduled to take on Madhya Pradesh on Monday in Dehradun but the thunderstorms denied teams any action and the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
Nagaland will rely on Rongsen Jonathan, Joshua Ozukum and Hokaito Zhimomi to do the heavy lifting with the bat. The bowling all-rounder Imliwati Lemtur, Khrievitso Kense and Chopise Hopongkyu will be key for them in the bowling department.
Tripura were part of Group B in the previous edition, finishing sixth on the table with 12 points. They played seven games, winning three and losing four.
Tripura will begin their 2023 campaign with this match and will be eager to get off to a winning start. Former Bengal player and India international Wriddhiman Saha will be leading the side and that gives them a huge boost. Bikramkumar Das has been in good form with the bat in recent times. With the ball, the likes of Manisankar Murasingh, Ajay Sarkar and Amit Ali will be key for Tripura.
Tripura have had a better track record in India's domestic cricket compared to Nagaland. Considering all the factors, Tripura will head into this game as favourites. Check out two teams' chances of winning this clash.
- Nagaland's chance of winning: 22%
- Tripura’s chance of winning: 78%
Nagaland vs Tripura Betting Tips
Nagaland’s top batting order comprises Wriddhiman Saha and Bikramkumar Das. Saha has tons of experience up his sleeve and has done well in T20 cricket in the last couple of years. Given his experience and form, you can back Saha to score over 20.5 runs in this match.
Bikramkumar Das has a very good record in the shorter format. He has played only 12 T20 games but has scored 421 runs at an average of 38 and strike rate of 115. He has registered five half centuries in his short career and you can back him to come good here.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Match Winner: Nagaland
Match Winner: Tripura
Match Winner: Nagaland
Nagaland vs Tripura Toss Prediction
Pitches at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy ground can be slightly tricky to bat on, with the batting getting more difficult as the match progresses. Bowlers are likely to get good help here throughout the game and defending the total could be the better option. Expect the team winning the toss to opt for batting first.
Weather Report
The weather in Dehradun is likely to be partly cloudy on Tuesday evening with around 54% cloud cover. However, rain might not be an issue as there's less than a 5% chance of precipitation. The temperature should be around 17 degree Celsius during the match-time.
Nagaland Player List
Hokaito Zhimomi, Rongsen Jonathan, Sumit Kumar, Jaganath Sinivas, Imliwati Lemtur, Oren Ngullie, Sedezhalie Rupero, Tahmeed Rahman, Nagaho Chishi, Moakumzuk Tzudir, Chopise Hopongkyu, Joshua Ozukum, Khrievitso Kense, Karan Tewatiya
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Sumit Kumar
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Joshua Ozukum
|
Batter
|
Rongsen Jonathan
|
All-rounder
|
Hokaito Zhimomi
|
Batter
|
Sedezhalie Rupero
|
All-rounder
|
Imliwati Lemtur
|
All-rounder
|
Khrievitso Kense
|
All-rounder
|
Karan Tewatiya
|
Bowler
|
RS Jaganath Sinivas
|
Bowler
|
Tahmeed Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Chopise Hopongkyu
|
Bowler
Nagaland Recent Form
Nagaland were denied an opportunity to test themselves in the opening game against Madhya Pradesh. Looking at their previous season, they will need a massive improvement in both batting and bowling units if they are to make an impact this season. Last year, they played six games in the group stage and lost all six.
Tripura Players List
Wriddhiman Saha (c/wk), Manisankar Murasingh, Sudip Chatterjee, Bikramkumar Das, Bikramjit Debnath, Amit Ali, Rajat Dey, Ganesh Satish, Subham Ghosh, Sanjay Majumder, Parvez Sultan, Sankar Paul, Chiranjit Paul, Ajay Sarkar, Abhijit Sarkar, Danveer Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Wriddhiman Saha (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Bikramkumar Das
|
Batter
|
Rajat Dey
|
Batter
|
Ganesh Satish
|
Batter
|
Sudip Chatterjee
|
Batter
|
Manisankar Murasingh
|
All-rounder
|
Amit Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Ajay Sarkar
|
Bowler
|
Sankar Paul
|
Bowler
|
Parvez Sultan
|
Bowler
|
Abhijit Sarkar
|
Bowler
Tripura Recent Form
Tripura are yet to play any games this season. Last season they won three out of their four games, defeating Uttar Pradesh, Puducherry and Manipur. They had lost four games against Delhi, Punjab, Hyderabad and Goa. They would be hoping for a better campaign this time.
Nagaland vs Tripura Head-to-Head Record
Tripura and Nagaland have faced each other only once in the T20 format. They played in 2021 in Plate Group, where Tripura came out on top by nine wickets with 75 balls to spare.
Nagaland vs Tripura Betting Odds
Tripura to score most runs in the powerplay ( @ Parimatch)
Tripura boasts of a very good opening pair in Wriddhiman Saha and Bikramkumar Das. Saha is a veteran cricketer and had scored a fifty in the IPL final earlier this year. Bikramkumar has made 356 runs in his last 10 games. The pair is followed by Rajat Dey, Ganesh Satish and Sudip Chatterjee. You can bet on Tripura to score the most runs in the first six overs.
Nagaland vs Tripura
T20
Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, null
Nagaland vs Tripura Top Batters
Rongsen Jonathan to be the top batter for Nagaland
Rongsen Jonathan has been a key batter for Nagaland in the shorter format. He has scored 232 runs in the last 10 innings at an average of 26. Overall, he has four fifties in his T20 career. Backing him to be the top batter from Nagaland would be wise.
Wriddhiman Saha to be the top batter for Tripura
Wriddhiman Saha has plenty of experience and has decent numbers in the shorter format. He has over 4400 runs in his T20 career, at an average of nearly 25 and strike rate of 128. He has two hundreds and 24 fifties in the format. Bet on him to be the top batter for Tripura.
Nagaland vs Tripura Top Bowlers
Imliwati Lemtur to be the top bowler for Nagaland
Imliwati Lemtur wasn't at his best with the ball in Deodhar Trophy but will be crucial in the shorter format. The left-arm orthodox spinner has taken 12 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 6.47. You can back him to be the top bowler for Nagaland in this game.
Manisankar Murasingh to be the top bowler for Tripura
Manisankar Murasingh has taken 10 wickets in his last 10 T20 games at an economy of 6.26. The seam-bowling all-rounder has 47 wickets in his overall T20 career at 7.29 economy with best figures of 4 for 32. He is the top bowling pick from Tripura.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tripura
- Nagaland to win the match @ 3.84 (1xBet)
- Tripura to win the match @ 1.28 (1xBet)
1xbet