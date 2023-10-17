Nagaland vs Tripura Match Prediction NAGL 22 % Chance of Winning TRI 78 % Place a bet Melbet 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Dafabet 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1xbet 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Nagaland and Tripura will be up against each other in this Group E fixture of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The match is scheduled to be played at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun on Tuesday, October 17. The contest will begin from 4:30 PM IST.

Nagaland vs Tripura Chance of Winning

Nagaland and Tripura were in separate groups in the previous edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. This year they are placed in Group E and will be hoping to do a better job. Nagaland were part of Group D last season, where they ended up at the bottom with six losses in six games.

Nagaland were scheduled to take on Madhya Pradesh on Monday in Dehradun but the thunderstorms denied teams any action and the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Nagaland will rely on Rongsen Jonathan, Joshua Ozukum and Hokaito Zhimomi to do the heavy lifting with the bat. The bowling all-rounder Imliwati Lemtur, Khrievitso Kense and Chopise Hopongkyu will be key for them in the bowling department.

Tripura were part of Group B in the previous edition, finishing sixth on the table with 12 points. They played seven games, winning three and losing four.

Tripura will begin their 2023 campaign with this match and will be eager to get off to a winning start. Former Bengal player and India international Wriddhiman Saha will be leading the side and that gives them a huge boost. Bikramkumar Das has been in good form with the bat in recent times. With the ball, the likes of Manisankar Murasingh, Ajay Sarkar and Amit Ali will be key for Tripura.

Tripura have had a better track record in India's domestic cricket compared to Nagaland. Considering all the factors, Tripura will head into this game as favourites. Check out two teams' chances of winning this clash.

Nagaland's chance of winning: 22%

Tripura’s chance of winning: 78%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Nagaland vs Tripura Betting Tips

Nagaland’s top batting order comprises Wriddhiman Saha and Bikramkumar Das. Saha has tons of experience up his sleeve and has done well in T20 cricket in the last couple of years. Given his experience and form, you can back Saha to score over 20.5 runs in this match.

Bikramkumar Das has a very good record in the shorter format. He has played only 12 T20 games but has scored 421 runs at an average of 38 and strike rate of 115. He has registered five half centuries in his short career and you can back him to come good here.

Nagaland vs Tripura Toss Prediction

Pitches at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy ground can be slightly tricky to bat on, with the batting getting more difficult as the match progresses. Bowlers are likely to get good help here throughout the game and defending the total could be the better option. Expect the team winning the toss to opt for batting first.

Weather Report

The weather in Dehradun is likely to be partly cloudy on Tuesday evening with around 54% cloud cover. However, rain might not be an issue as there's less than a 5% chance of precipitation. The temperature should be around 17 degree Celsius during the match-time.

Nagaland Player List

Hokaito Zhimomi, Rongsen Jonathan, Sumit Kumar, Jaganath Sinivas, Imliwati Lemtur, Oren Ngullie, Sedezhalie Rupero, Tahmeed Rahman, Nagaho Chishi, Moakumzuk Tzudir, Chopise Hopongkyu, Joshua Ozukum, Khrievitso Kense, Karan Tewatiya

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sumit Kumar Wicketkeeper Joshua Ozukum Batter Rongsen Jonathan All-rounder Hokaito Zhimomi Batter Sedezhalie Rupero All-rounder Imliwati Lemtur All-rounder Khrievitso Kense All-rounder Karan Tewatiya Bowler RS Jaganath Sinivas Bowler Tahmeed Rahman Bowler Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler

Nagaland Recent Form

Nagaland were denied an opportunity to test themselves in the opening game against Madhya Pradesh. Looking at their previous season, they will need a massive improvement in both batting and bowling units if they are to make an impact this season. Last year, they played six games in the group stage and lost all six.

Tripura Players List

Wriddhiman Saha (c/wk), Manisankar Murasingh, Sudip Chatterjee, Bikramkumar Das, Bikramjit Debnath, Amit Ali, Rajat Dey, Ganesh Satish, Subham Ghosh, Sanjay Majumder, Parvez Sultan, Sankar Paul, Chiranjit Paul, Ajay Sarkar, Abhijit Sarkar, Danveer Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha (c) Wicket-keeper Bikramkumar Das Batter Rajat Dey Batter Ganesh Satish Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Manisankar Murasingh All-rounder Amit Ali All-rounder Ajay Sarkar Bowler Sankar Paul Bowler Parvez Sultan Bowler Abhijit Sarkar Bowler

Tripura Recent Form

Tripura are yet to play any games this season. Last season they won three out of their four games, defeating Uttar Pradesh, Puducherry and Manipur. They had lost four games against Delhi, Punjab, Hyderabad and Goa. They would be hoping for a better campaign this time.

Nagaland vs Tripura Head-to-Head Record

Tripura and Nagaland have faced each other only once in the T20 format. They played in 2021 in Plate Group, where Tripura came out on top by nine wickets with 75 balls to spare.

Nagaland vs Tripura Betting Odds

Tripura to score most runs in the powerplay ( @ Parimatch)

Tripura boasts of a very good opening pair in Wriddhiman Saha and Bikramkumar Das. Saha is a veteran cricketer and had scored a fifty in the IPL final earlier this year. Bikramkumar has made 356 runs in his last 10 games. The pair is followed by Rajat Dey, Ganesh Satish and Sudip Chatterjee. You can bet on Tripura to score the most runs in the first six overs.

Nagaland vs Tripura T20 Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, null Nagaland Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 3.84 Bet Now! Tripura Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.28 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.28 Bet Now!

Nagaland vs Tripura Top Batters

Rongsen Jonathan to be the top batter for Nagaland

Rongsen Jonathan has been a key batter for Nagaland in the shorter format. He has scored 232 runs in the last 10 innings at an average of 26. Overall, he has four fifties in his T20 career. Backing him to be the top batter from Nagaland would be wise.

Wriddhiman Saha to be the top batter for Tripura

Wriddhiman Saha has plenty of experience and has decent numbers in the shorter format. He has over 4400 runs in his T20 career, at an average of nearly 25 and strike rate of 128. He has two hundreds and 24 fifties in the format. Bet on him to be the top batter for Tripura.

Nagaland vs Tripura Top Bowlers

Imliwati Lemtur to be the top bowler for Nagaland

Imliwati Lemtur wasn't at his best with the ball in Deodhar Trophy but will be crucial in the shorter format. The left-arm orthodox spinner has taken 12 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 6.47. You can back him to be the top bowler for Nagaland in this game.

Manisankar Murasingh to be the top bowler for Tripura

Manisankar Murasingh has taken 10 wickets in his last 10 T20 games at an economy of 6.26. The seam-bowling all-rounder has 47 wickets in his overall T20 career at 7.29 economy with best figures of 4 for 32. He is the top bowling pick from Tripura.