Nepal Premier League Predictions and Tips 2026
The Nepal Premier League 2026 will take place across several major cricket grounds in Nepal, with matches scheduled from 17 November to 13 December 2025. The tournament is organized by the Cricket Association of Nepal, which continues to expand the league’s visibility each season. Eight strong teams will compete in a T20 format that features a full round-robin stage before the playoffs decide the finalists. Venues in Kathmandu and other key cities are expected to host packed crowds as local supporters follow their favorite sides. Janakpur Bolts enter the new season as the reigning champions after lifting the trophy in 2024, and many fans are eager to see if they can defend their title. The upcoming edition promises tighter competition as every squad has strengthened its roster ahead of the league opener.
Nepal Premier League Predictions
Our platform provides reliable predictions for the Nepal Premier League because every update is built on verified data, recent match trends, and clear analysis rather than automated templates. We closely follow team news, including form changes, lineup adjustments, training reports, and injury updates, so each prediction reflects the real situation before every match. Analysts review pitch conditions, head-to-head history, and player performance to keep forecasts grounded in facts. All insights are refreshed throughout the tournament, especially when a sudden change in squad balance or weather influences the match outlook. You can count on predictions that stay current from the opening game to the final round.
Predictions for this tournament will be here soon!
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Schedule of Upcoming Matches for the Tournament
The Nepal Premier League 2026 features a packed calendar with matches played across several stadiums in Nepal. The league stage runs from 17 November to early December, followed by the playoffs and the final on 13 December. Games are scheduled at different times to suit both local fans and international viewers, with NPT and GMT listed for convenience. Below is the complete match schedule for the season.
Predictions for this tournament will be here soon!
No matches right now!
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#
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Date (2025)
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Local Time (NPT)
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Time in GMT (UTC)
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Match
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1
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17 Nov
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10:15
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04:30
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Janakpur Bolts vs Kathmandu Gurkhas
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2
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18 Nov
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06:00
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00:15
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Chitwan Rhinos vs Karnali Yaks
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3
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18 Nov
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10:15
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04:30
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Biratnagar Kings vs Pokhara Avengers
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4
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19 Nov
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10:15
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04:30
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Kathmandu Gurkhas vs Sudurpaschim Royals
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5
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20 Nov
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10:15
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04:30
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Lumbini Lions vs Chitwan Rhinos
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6
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21 Nov
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10:15
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04:30
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Pokhara Avengers vs Sudurpaschim Royals
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7
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22 Nov
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05:30
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23:45 (21 Nov)
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Karnali Yaks vs Lumbini Lions
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8
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22 Nov
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09:45
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04:00
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Kathmandu Gurkhas vs Biratnagar Kings
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9
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24 Nov
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06:00
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00:15
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Janakpur Bolts vs Biratnagar Kings
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10
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24 Nov
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10:15
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04:30
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Sudurpaschim Royals vs Karnali Yaks
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11
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25 Nov
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10:15
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04:30
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Kathmandu Gurkhas vs Lumbini Lions
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12
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26 Nov
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10:15
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04:30
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Biratnagar Kings vs Chitwan Rhinos
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13
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27 Nov
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06:30
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00:45
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Lumbini Lions vs Sudurpaschim Royals
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14
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27 Nov
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10:15
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04:30
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Janakpur Bolts vs Pokhara Avengers
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15
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28 Nov
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06:00
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00:15
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Chitwan Rhinos vs Kathmandu Gurkhas
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16
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28 Nov
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10:15
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04:30
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Karnali Yaks vs Biratnagar Kings
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17
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29 Nov
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05:30
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23:45 (28 Nov)
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Pokhara Avengers vs Lumbini Lions
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18
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29 Nov
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09:45
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04:00
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Sudurpaschim Royals vs Janakpur Bolts
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19
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30 Nov
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09:45
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04:00
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Karnali Yaks vs Kathmandu Gurkhas
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20
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02 Dec
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06:00
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00:15
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Janakpur Bolts vs Chitwan Rhinos
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21
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02 Dec
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10:15
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04:30
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Pokhara Avengers vs Karnali Yaks
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22
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03 Dec
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10:15
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04:30
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Biratnagar Kings vs Lumbini Lions
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23
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04 Dec
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06:00
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00:15
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Pokhara Avengers vs Kathmandu Gurkhas
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24
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04 Dec
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10:15
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04:30
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Sudurpaschim Royals vs Chitwan Rhinos
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25
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05 Dec
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10:15
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04:30
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Lumbini Lions vs Janakpur Bolts
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26
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06 Dec
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05:30
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23:45 (5 Dec)
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Sudurpaschim Royals vs Biratnagar Kings
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27
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06 Dec
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09:45
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04:00
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Chitwan Rhinos vs Pokhara Avengers
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28
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07 Dec
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09:45
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04:00
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Karnali Yaks vs Janakpur Bolts
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29
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09 Dec
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10:15
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04:30
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Qualifier 1
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30
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10 Dec
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10:15
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04:30
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Eliminator
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31
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11 Dec
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10:15
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04:30
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Qualifier 2
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32
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13 Dec
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10:15
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04:30
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Final
Teams List and Captains
Eight teams take the field in the Nepal Premier League 2026, each guided by a captain with solid cricketing experience at home or abroad. Several squads brought in well-known international names, so the competition is expected to feel tighter than in past seasons. Analysts already see a gap between the strongest contenders and the sides still building stability, yet momentum in a long league can shift fast. Below is a closer look at every franchise, its leader, significant additions, key players, and predicted finishing position.
Kathmandu Gorkhas
- Captain: Karan KC
- Key Acquisition: Rashid Khan
- Key Players:
- Karan KC, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Gerhard Erasmus, Bhim Sharki
- Prediction: 1st place according to expert forecasts.
Biratnagar Kings
- Captain: Sandeep Lamichhane
- Key Acquisition: Faf du Plessis
- Key Players: Sandeep Lamichhane, Martin Guptill, George Munsey, Marchant de Lange
- Prediction: 2nd place according to expert forecasts.
Sudurpaschim Royals
- Captain: Dipendra Singh Airee
- Key Acquisition: Chris Lynn
- Key Players: Dipendra Singh Airee, Josh Brown, Scott Kuggeleijn, Aarif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari
- Prediction: 3rd place according to expert forecasts.
Janakpur Bolts
- Captain: Anil Sah
- Key Acquisition: Imran Tahir
- Key Players: Anil Sah, Aasif Sheikh, Lalit Rajbanshi, Nicol Loftie-Eaton
- Prediction: 4th place according to expert forecasts.
Chitwan Rhinos
- Captain: Kushal Malla
- Key Acquisition: Dawid Malan
- Key Players: Kushal Malla, Dev Khanal, Arjun Saud, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir
- Prediction: 5th place according to expert forecasts.
Lumbini Lions
- Captain: Rohit Paudel
- Key Acquisition: D’Arcy Short
- Key Players: Rohit Paudel, Gulbadin Naib, Sundeep Jora, Dilip Nath
- Prediction: 6th place according to expert forecasts
Karnali Yaks
- Captain: Sompal Kami
- Key Acquisition: Max O’Dowd
- Key Players: Sompal Kami, Gulshan Jha, Mark Watt, Pawan Sarraf
- Prediction: 7th place according to expert forecasts.
Pokhara Avengers
- Captain: Kushal Bhurtel
- Key Acquisition: Adam Rossington, Dan Douthwaite
- Key Players: Kushal Bhurtel, Raymon Reifer, Sagar Dhakal
- Prediction: 8th place according to expert forecasts.
Nepal Premier League Brief 2026
The 2026 season marks the second edition of the Nepal Premier League, building on the strong foundation set in its debut year. Matches will take place from 17 November to 13 December 2025, using the familiar T20 format with a complete round-robin stage followed by the playoff rounds. Eight teams will compete across 32 matches, all hosted at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.
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Parameter
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Details
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Full Name of Championship
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Nepal Premier League 2025
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Host Country
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Nepal
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Administrator
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Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN)
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Date Range
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17 November 2025 – 13 December 2025
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Start Date
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17 November 2025
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Cricket Format
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Twenty20 (T20)
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Tournament Format
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Single round-robin league and Playoffs: Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, Final
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Teams (number)
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8 teams
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Matches (number)
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32 games (28 league and four playoffs)
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Last Champion
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Janakpur Bolts (2024 season)
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Match Venues
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Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur,
Free Guidance and Match Predictions for the Nepal Premier League
Plenty of thought goes into the predictions we prepare for the Nepal Premier League, and each update reflects the latest information coming from teams, training sessions, and match conditions. Insights are built on what actually happens on the field rather than generic patterns, so the advice feels practical when you look at upcoming games. New details are added throughout the season, which helps keep the analysis fresh. Reading through the points below can help you approach your bets with a clearer picture of how each match might play out.
Studying Previous Matches and Rivalries
Looking back at older meetings between the teams usually shows which sides stay calm in tight moments and which ones rely heavily on individual brilliance. Some teams tend to perform well during powerplay overs, while others build their innings slowly but steadily. Numbers like strike rate, economy, and consistency across different grounds tell you far more than guesswork ever could. When your choices are based on facts from past games, you avoid many unnecessary risks.
Tracking How the Current Season Unfolds
Early league matches often reveal which teams have settled in and which still look unsure. Certain squads adapt quickly to Nepali conditions, while others need time to find the right rhythm. Following injury news, domestic performance from key players, and confirmed lineup changes usually give you an edge. Our team adjusts predictions as new information comes in to keep the analysis current.
Weather and Pitch Factors
Conditions across Nepal can shift the balance of a match quite easily. Dry pitches tend to help batters score freely, while moisture or cooler evenings give bowlers more movement to work with. Knowing how each team responds to these situations enables you to form a clearer idea of the likely outcome. Checking local weather forecasts and pitch updates before placing a bet is always worth the effort.
Using Reliable Numbers
Good predictions rely on numbers that reflect what teams actually do in matches. Details such as how often a team loses wickets early, how consistently they score in the middle overs, and how effective their bowlers are in key moments all matter. A data-based approach helps remove emotion from your decisions. Every prediction we put forward is supported by current statistics and verified match information.
Understanding Betting Odds
Odds set by bookmakers give you a basic idea of how each team is being rated before a match. Comparing these odds across different platforms can reveal hidden opportunities where the numbers don’t quite match up. Sudden changes in odds shortly before the start often point to something new, such as a last-minute lineup adjustment or a shift in conditions. Keeping an eye on these movements helps you stay ahead.
Why Digital Tools Help
Cricket-focused software can quickly scan large amounts of information and highlight patterns that people may overlook. These tools check player form, pitch behavior, recent match data, and even trend lines from similar conditions. For the Nepal Premier League, such tools can help you spot valuable odds before they disappear.
Comparing Expert Views
Reading opinions from several experienced analysts usually gives a clearer sense of what to expect. Cricket websites, local sports reporters, and data-driven platforms share their thoughts based on performance metrics rather than pure speculation. When multiple sources point in the same direction, it becomes easier to trust the trend. Combining these views with official league updates strengthens your confidence.
Role of Advanced Algorithms
Some platforms use AI systems that look at factors such as fatigue, pressure performance, and repeated matchups. These systems improve over time because each new match provides the models with more information. When their results are combined with human experience, the final prediction tends to be stronger.
Exploring More Than One Betting Market
Placing all your bets on a single market limits your chances. A wider approach helps balance the risks, especially in a league where matches can shift during key moments. Popular betting markets for the Nepal Premier League include:
- Match Winner
- Player of the Match
- Top Batsman or Bowler
- Team with Most Runs in an Inning
- Highest Opening Partnership
- Top Team Run Scorer
- Total Runs Over or Under
- Match Odds
- Tournament Winner
- Predicted Semifinalists or Finalists
Other Cricket Events You Might Want to Follow
There are plenty of other cricket competitions where our predictions are available, not just the Nepal Premier League. The platform includes insights for major leagues, domestic cups, and international tours throughout the year. You can explore forecasts for a broad list of tournaments that attract strong attention from fans and analysts alike.
- IPL;
- BBL;
- T20;
- International;
- Vijay Hazare Trophy;
- Ranji Trophy;
- LPL;
- Bangladesh Premier League;
- T10;
- ODI;
- TEST;
- WTC;
- SA20;
- Super Smash;
- County Championship;
- Sheffield Shield;
- The Ford Trophy;
- League Two;
- LIST A;
- India Tour of Bangladesh;
- Sri Lanka Tour of India;
- New Zealand Tour of India;
- Australia Tour of India;
- India Tour of South Africa;
- India Tour of England;
- Asia Cup;
- West Indies Tour of India.
FAQ
Who manages the tournament?
How many matches will be played this season?
There are 32 games in total, including the league stage and the playoff rounds.
Can bets be placed on Nepal Premier League matches?
Licensed betting platforms usually list odds for every match, including pre-match and live markets.
Which betting markets are the most common?
Markets such as match winner, top batter, top bowler, total runs, and player of the match are widely available.
Are there risks linked to betting on T20 matches?
T20 games can shift quickly, so it helps to stay up to date on team form, weather, and confirmed lineups before placing a bet.