Nepal Premier League Predictions and Tips 2026

The Nepal Premier League 2026 will take place across several major cricket grounds in Nepal, with matches scheduled from 17 November to 13 December 2025. The tournament is organized by the Cricket Association of Nepal, which continues to expand the league’s visibility each season. Eight strong teams will compete in a T20 format that features a full round-robin stage before the playoffs decide the finalists. Venues in Kathmandu and other key cities are expected to host packed crowds as local supporters follow their favorite sides. Janakpur Bolts enter the new season as the reigning champions after lifting the trophy in 2024, and many fans are eager to see if they can defend their title. The upcoming edition promises tighter competition as every squad has strengthened its roster ahead of the league opener.

Nepal Premier League Predictions

Our platform provides reliable predictions for the Nepal Premier League because every update is built on verified data, recent match trends, and clear analysis rather than automated templates. We closely follow team news, including form changes, lineup adjustments, training reports, and injury updates, so each prediction reflects the real situation before every match. Analysts review pitch conditions, head-to-head history, and player performance to keep forecasts grounded in facts. All insights are refreshed throughout the tournament, especially when a sudden change in squad balance or weather influences the match outlook. You can count on predictions that stay current from the opening game to the final round.

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Schedule of Upcoming Matches for the Tournament

The Nepal Premier League 2026 features a packed calendar with matches played across several stadiums in Nepal. The league stage runs from 17 November to early December, followed by the playoffs and the final on 13 December. Games are scheduled at different times to suit both local fans and international viewers, with NPT and GMT listed for convenience. Below is the complete match schedule for the season.

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# Date (2025) Local Time (NPT) Time in GMT (UTC) Match 1 17 Nov 10:15 04:30 Janakpur Bolts vs Kathmandu Gurkhas 2 18 Nov 06:00 00:15 Chitwan Rhinos vs Karnali Yaks 3 18 Nov 10:15 04:30 Biratnagar Kings vs Pokhara Avengers 4 19 Nov 10:15 04:30 Kathmandu Gurkhas vs Sudurpaschim Royals 5 20 Nov 10:15 04:30 Lumbini Lions vs Chitwan Rhinos 6 21 Nov 10:15 04:30 Pokhara Avengers vs Sudurpaschim Royals 7 22 Nov 05:30 23:45 (21 Nov) Karnali Yaks vs Lumbini Lions 8 22 Nov 09:45 04:00 Kathmandu Gurkhas vs Biratnagar Kings 9 24 Nov 06:00 00:15 Janakpur Bolts vs Biratnagar Kings 10 24 Nov 10:15 04:30 Sudurpaschim Royals vs Karnali Yaks 11 25 Nov 10:15 04:30 Kathmandu Gurkhas vs Lumbini Lions 12 26 Nov 10:15 04:30 Biratnagar Kings vs Chitwan Rhinos 13 27 Nov 06:30 00:45 Lumbini Lions vs Sudurpaschim Royals 14 27 Nov 10:15 04:30 Janakpur Bolts vs Pokhara Avengers 15 28 Nov 06:00 00:15 Chitwan Rhinos vs Kathmandu Gurkhas 16 28 Nov 10:15 04:30 Karnali Yaks vs Biratnagar Kings 17 29 Nov 05:30 23:45 (28 Nov) Pokhara Avengers vs Lumbini Lions 18 29 Nov 09:45 04:00 Sudurpaschim Royals vs Janakpur Bolts 19 30 Nov 09:45 04:00 Karnali Yaks vs Kathmandu Gurkhas 20 02 Dec 06:00 00:15 Janakpur Bolts vs Chitwan Rhinos 21 02 Dec 10:15 04:30 Pokhara Avengers vs Karnali Yaks 22 03 Dec 10:15 04:30 Biratnagar Kings vs Lumbini Lions 23 04 Dec 06:00 00:15 Pokhara Avengers vs Kathmandu Gurkhas 24 04 Dec 10:15 04:30 Sudurpaschim Royals vs Chitwan Rhinos 25 05 Dec 10:15 04:30 Lumbini Lions vs Janakpur Bolts 26 06 Dec 05:30 23:45 (5 Dec) Sudurpaschim Royals vs Biratnagar Kings 27 06 Dec 09:45 04:00 Chitwan Rhinos vs Pokhara Avengers 28 07 Dec 09:45 04:00 Karnali Yaks vs Janakpur Bolts 29 09 Dec 10:15 04:30 Qualifier 1 30 10 Dec 10:15 04:30 Eliminator 31 11 Dec 10:15 04:30 Qualifier 2 32 13 Dec 10:15 04:30 Final

Teams List and Captains

Eight teams take the field in the Nepal Premier League 2026, each guided by a captain with solid cricketing experience at home or abroad. Several squads brought in well-known international names, so the competition is expected to feel tighter than in past seasons. Analysts already see a gap between the strongest contenders and the sides still building stability, yet momentum in a long league can shift fast. Below is a closer look at every franchise, its leader, significant additions, key players, and predicted finishing position.

Kathmandu Gorkhas

Captain: Karan KC

Key Acquisition: Rashid Khan

Key Players:

Karan KC, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Gerhard Erasmus, Bhim Sharki

Prediction: 1st place according to expert forecasts.

Biratnagar Kings

Captain: Sandeep Lamichhane

Key Acquisition: Faf du Plessis

Key Players: Sandeep Lamichhane, Martin Guptill, George Munsey, Marchant de Lange

Prediction: 2nd place according to expert forecasts.

Sudurpaschim Royals

Captain: Dipendra Singh Airee

Key Acquisition: Chris Lynn

Key Players: Dipendra Singh Airee, Josh Brown, Scott Kuggeleijn, Aarif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari

Prediction: 3rd place according to expert forecasts.

Janakpur Bolts

Captain: Anil Sah

Key Acquisition: Imran Tahir

Key Players: Anil Sah, Aasif Sheikh, Lalit Rajbanshi, Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Prediction: 4th place according to expert forecasts.

Chitwan Rhinos

Captain: Kushal Malla

Key Acquisition: Dawid Malan

Key Players: Kushal Malla, Dev Khanal, Arjun Saud, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir

Prediction: 5th place according to expert forecasts.

Lumbini Lions

Captain: Rohit Paudel

Key Acquisition: D’Arcy Short

Key Players: Rohit Paudel, Gulbadin Naib, Sundeep Jora, Dilip Nath

Prediction: 6th place according to expert forecasts

Karnali Yaks

Captain: Sompal Kami

Key Acquisition: Max O’Dowd

Key Players: Sompal Kami, Gulshan Jha, Mark Watt, Pawan Sarraf

Prediction: 7th place according to expert forecasts.

Pokhara Avengers

Captain: Kushal Bhurtel

Key Acquisition: Adam Rossington, Dan Douthwaite

Key Players: Kushal Bhurtel, Raymon Reifer, Sagar Dhakal

Prediction: 8th place according to expert forecasts.

Nepal Premier League Brief 2026

The 2026 season marks the second edition of the Nepal Premier League, building on the strong foundation set in its debut year. Matches will take place from 17 November to 13 December 2025, using the familiar T20 format with a complete round-robin stage followed by the playoff rounds. Eight teams will compete across 32 matches, all hosted at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Parameter Details Full Name of Championship Nepal Premier League 2025 Host Country Nepal Administrator Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) Date Range 17 November 2025 – 13 December 2025 Start Date 17 November 2025 Cricket Format Twenty20 (T20) Tournament Format Single round-robin league and Playoffs: Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, Final Teams (number) 8 teams Matches (number) 32 games (28 league and four playoffs) Last Champion Janakpur Bolts (2024 season) Match Venues Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur,

Free Guidance and Match Predictions for the Nepal Premier League

Plenty of thought goes into the predictions we prepare for the Nepal Premier League, and each update reflects the latest information coming from teams, training sessions, and match conditions. Insights are built on what actually happens on the field rather than generic patterns, so the advice feels practical when you look at upcoming games. New details are added throughout the season, which helps keep the analysis fresh. Reading through the points below can help you approach your bets with a clearer picture of how each match might play out.

Studying Previous Matches and Rivalries

Looking back at older meetings between the teams usually shows which sides stay calm in tight moments and which ones rely heavily on individual brilliance. Some teams tend to perform well during powerplay overs, while others build their innings slowly but steadily. Numbers like strike rate, economy, and consistency across different grounds tell you far more than guesswork ever could. When your choices are based on facts from past games, you avoid many unnecessary risks.

Tracking How the Current Season Unfolds

Early league matches often reveal which teams have settled in and which still look unsure. Certain squads adapt quickly to Nepali conditions, while others need time to find the right rhythm. Following injury news, domestic performance from key players, and confirmed lineup changes usually give you an edge. Our team adjusts predictions as new information comes in to keep the analysis current.

Weather and Pitch Factors

Conditions across Nepal can shift the balance of a match quite easily. Dry pitches tend to help batters score freely, while moisture or cooler evenings give bowlers more movement to work with. Knowing how each team responds to these situations enables you to form a clearer idea of the likely outcome. Checking local weather forecasts and pitch updates before placing a bet is always worth the effort.

Using Reliable Numbers

Good predictions rely on numbers that reflect what teams actually do in matches. Details such as how often a team loses wickets early, how consistently they score in the middle overs, and how effective their bowlers are in key moments all matter. A data-based approach helps remove emotion from your decisions. Every prediction we put forward is supported by current statistics and verified match information.

Understanding Betting Odds

Odds set by bookmakers give you a basic idea of how each team is being rated before a match. Comparing these odds across different platforms can reveal hidden opportunities where the numbers don’t quite match up. Sudden changes in odds shortly before the start often point to something new, such as a last-minute lineup adjustment or a shift in conditions. Keeping an eye on these movements helps you stay ahead.

Why Digital Tools Help

Cricket-focused software can quickly scan large amounts of information and highlight patterns that people may overlook. These tools check player form, pitch behavior, recent match data, and even trend lines from similar conditions. For the Nepal Premier League, such tools can help you spot valuable odds before they disappear.

Comparing Expert Views

Reading opinions from several experienced analysts usually gives a clearer sense of what to expect. Cricket websites, local sports reporters, and data-driven platforms share their thoughts based on performance metrics rather than pure speculation. When multiple sources point in the same direction, it becomes easier to trust the trend. Combining these views with official league updates strengthens your confidence.

Role of Advanced Algorithms

Some platforms use AI systems that look at factors such as fatigue, pressure performance, and repeated matchups. These systems improve over time because each new match provides the models with more information. When their results are combined with human experience, the final prediction tends to be stronger.

Exploring More Than One Betting Market

Placing all your bets on a single market limits your chances. A wider approach helps balance the risks, especially in a league where matches can shift during key moments. Popular betting markets for the Nepal Premier League include:

Match Winner

Player of the Match

Top Batsman or Bowler

Team with Most Runs in an Inning

Highest Opening Partnership

Top Team Run Scorer

Total Runs Over or Under

Match Odds

Tournament Winner

Predicted Semifinalists or Finalists

Other Cricket Events You Might Want to Follow

There are plenty of other cricket competitions where our predictions are available, not just the Nepal Premier League. The platform includes insights for major leagues, domestic cups, and international tours throughout the year. You can explore forecasts for a broad list of tournaments that attract strong attention from fans and analysts alike.

IPL;

BBL;

T20;

International;

Vijay Hazare Trophy;

Ranji Trophy;

LPL;

Bangladesh Premier League;

T10;

ODI;

TEST;

WTC;

SA20;

Super Smash;

County Championship;

Sheffield Shield;

The Ford Trophy;

League Two;

LIST A;

India Tour of Bangladesh;

Sri Lanka Tour of India;

New Zealand Tour of India;

Australia Tour of India;

India Tour of South Africa;

India Tour of England;

Asia Cup;

West Indies Tour of India.