NED (Netherlands) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction NEW 3 % Chance of Winning NED 97 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.06 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Netherlands and New Zealand take centre stage in the sixth match of the 2023 World Cup at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 09 at 2:00 PM IST.

Netherlands vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

New Zealand started their campaign with some style as they managed to avenge the loss of World Cup finals by beating England with nine wickets to spare. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra scored stunning centuries as they took New Zealand over the line.

Netherlands put up a decent fight in their opening game against Pakistan but failed to see out the game as Pakistan bowlers dominated the proceedings when it mattered the most and eventually beat Netherlands by 81 runs.

As per our calculations, New Zealand are firm favourites to get maximum points and boost their NRR even further which could turn out to be crucial in the group stage.

Netherlands’s chances of winning - 3%

New Zealand’s chances of winning - 97%

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Netherlands vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

In the last few games, New Zealand has surprisingly struggled to get a good opening stand. Even in the opening game against England even though they dominated the game from start to finish, they only managed an opening stand of 10 runs. With Kane Williamson expected to be out in this fixture and Will Young expected to open the innings once again, we believe New Zealand would fail to have a good opening stand in the upcoming game.

Teja Nidamanuru has struggled in the recent matches heading into this tournament. His struggles continued in the opening game as he managed to score mere five runs. Since his century against West Indies in the World Cup qualifier, Nidamanuru has managed to score 5, 0, 10 and 2 which makes us believe he would struggle to do well against the Kiwis in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Netherlands Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 35.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: New Zealand 1.57 Bet on Parimatch

Netherlands vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has hosted eight ODI games thus far. In eight games the team batting first has edged 5-3. Much like most of the venues this seems to be a great wicket to bat on hence it wouldn’t be a surprise if either team opts to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Netherlands News & Player List

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht

Predicted Playing XI

Vikram Singh Batter Max O'Dowd Batter Wesley Barresi Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Scott Edwards Wicket-keeper Teja Nidamanuru All-rounder Saqib Zulfiqar Bowler Logan van Beek All-rounder Ryan Klein Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

Netherlands kicked off their campaign with a loss against Pakistan, they were competitive for the most parts but at the end Pakistan’s experience in the World Cups took them over the line as Netherlands batsmen faltered at the end.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Tom Latham Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Devon Conway Wicket-keeper Mark Chapman All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Mitch Santner All-rounder Jimmy Neesham All-rounder Lockie Ferguson Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand were sensational in the opening game against England as they smashed the defending champions as they eventually won the game by nine wickets. New Zealand have won the last three ODI games as they head into this game in sensational form.

Netherlands vs New Zealand Head to Head

New Zealand have a perfect record against Netherlands in ODI format. Both sides have gone head to head four times in the past and Netherlands have been on the receiving end every single time. This would be the second time both sides go head to head in the World Cup, New Zealand won the first encounter which was played in 1996 World Cup by 119 runs.

Head to Head:

Netherlands Win: 4

New Zealand win: 0

Tied/NR: 0

Netherlands vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Netherlands to score more than New Zealand in powerplay

New Zealand has started off with a bang and with the momentum that they have gathered after demolishing England, we believe they will continue their winning run in the next fixture. New Zealand were at their mesmerising best against England as they scored 81 runs in the first 10 overs. In the last five games, New Zealand has managed to score 81, 49, 41, 51 and 36 averaging 51.6 runs in the powerplay. On the other hand, Netherlands has managed to score 47, 41, 57, 52 and 55 averaging 50.4. The difference between both side’s powerplay scores isn’t much but what gives New Zealand an edge is the fact, firstly Netherlands would have to deal with Trent Boult in the powerplay. Secondly the three 50 run scores for Netherlands came against Scotland, Oman and Sri Lanka, New Zealand are a different beast altogether who are flying at the moment and we believe they would overpower Netherlands in powerplay. If you intend to make some quick money, you cannot let go of this opportunity as the chance of making money is pretty high.

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Netherlands vs New Zealand Top Team Batters

Bas de Leede to be Netherlands’s top batter

Bas de Leede has been the most consistent batsman for Netherlands heading into the World Cup. De Leede was the main reason why Netherlands qualified for the World Cup and he was the main reason why Netherlands competed in the last game against Pakistan as he scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Devon Conway to be New Zealand’s top batter

We have run out of the superlatives to describe how great Devon Conway was in the last game against England. Yes Conway could be considered as inconsistent but when he is on full throttle it's hard to bet against him. We believe Conway would continue his good form in India in the upcoming fixture which makes him our top pick for the game.

Netherlands vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

Bas de Leede to be Netherlands’s top bowler

Its fair to say Netherlands would go as far as Bas de Leede takes them in this tournament. Along with his batting prowess, he has been sensational as has taken 19 wickets in eight matches. Bas de Leede ended up with 4/62 in the opening game against Pakistan which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Trent Boult to be New Zealand’s top bowler

Even though Trent Boult did not have an outstanding game in the opening fixture, we believe Boult to bounce back against Netherlands. Boult remains one of the most feared bowlers in the world of cricket and one game changes nothing which is why Boult remains our top pick in the upcoming game.