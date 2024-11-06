Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Prediction AFG 52 % Chance of Winning BANG 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.663 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Afghanistan will clash against Bangladesh in a three match long bilateral series. The bilateral series is all set to begin with the first fixture taking place on 6th November at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE. The match will begin from 3:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

This will be Afghanistan's first match since clinching a 2-1 ODI series victory against South Africa in September. The team was impressive in both the departments and managed to put down the Proteas in the series. Afghanistan will be familiar with conditions at UAE and will come in confident in the next game.

Bangladesh will be travelling to UAE after facing a Test series loss against South Africa at home by 2-0. With this series loss, they have also lost every chance to qualify for the finals at Lord’s for the WTC Championship. The focus of the visitors will now shift towards the white-ball cricket. They have a newly built rivalry against Afghanistan and Bangladesh would like to score a series win in UAE. There are few experienced players who are not part of the tour and new faces have been added to the team.

Bangladesh’s chance of winning: 48%

Afghanistan’s chance of winning: 52%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Afghanistan to score well before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Afghanistan is enjoying its top form in the format. Afghanistan is coming from a series win against South Africa. The team’s opening order revolved around Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik and Riaz Hassan. The team scored 0, 88 & 27 runs before their first dismissal in those three ODIs. Gurbaz is in great form and has been a strong batting presence in the team for a long time. In the last clash against Bangladesh, Afghanistan scored 47 runs before their first dismissal. Looking at their current form and consistency, the openers are expected to lead a pleasant opening partnership in the first ODI of this series.

Match Prediction Best Odds Afghanistan’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 24.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Batery Bangladesh’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 19.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Batery Most fours: Afghanistan 1.82 Bet on Batery

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

At the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the toss decision typically favours batting first in limited-overs formats. The pitch in Sharjah is known to support batsmen, offering a flat and dry surface that slows down as the game progresses, making chasing challenging, especially in day matches. However, if there's early dew or slightly overcast conditions, teams may consider fielding first to make use of any swing or movement for the seam bowlers. Teams winning the toss at Sharjah often lean toward setting a target, taking advantage of the pitch while it's fresh for batting.

Weather Report

Early November in Sharjah typically sees warm, dry conditions, with average daytime temperatures around 30-32°C (86-89°F) and lower humidity compared to summer months. Rain is rare, so clear skies and stable weather are generally expected for cricket matches.

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Fareed Ahmad, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Noor Ahmad, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hassan, Rashid Khan, Nangialai Kharoti, Abdul Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Abdul Malik Batter Rahmat Shah Batter Hasmatullah Shahidi (c) Batter Azmatullah Omarzai Batter Ikram Akhil Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Nangialai Kharote Bowler Fareed Ahmed Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan have made their mark in the international cricket circuit. The team won their last series against the Proteas. They have a strong squad and will come in confident in the first game of this bilateral series in UAE.

Bangladesh Player List

Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.

Predicted Playing XI

Anamul Haque Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter Najimul Hossain Shanto (c) Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Mahmadullah All-rounder Mehidu Hasan Miraz All-rounder Rishad Hossain Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh won their last ODI series against Sri Lanka by 2-1. The team will be ready for this bilateral series against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 16 times where Bangladesh leads the tally by 10-6.

Afghanistan won- 6

Bangladesh won- 10

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Afghanistan boasts a very strong squad. They were fantastic in the previous series against South Africa. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was impeccable with the bat while Azmatullah Omarzai also did pretty well. The batting order also involves Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Omarzai. The middle order provides stability with Mohammad Nabi in it. While Rashid Khan will lead the bowling order with his expertise with the spin. He was the top wicket-taker in the previous series against the Proteas. Fazalhaq Farooqi will also test his pace against the Tigers.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the team, with Mehidy Hasan as vice-captain. Although there were rumors of Shanto stepping down, the management reaffirmed their trust in him for the Afghanistan series. Shakib Al Hasan is absent from the squad amid past tensions with management over security-related selection issues. Litton Das is also missing due to ongoing health concerns after a viral infection. Nahid Rana, part of the previous Test squad against South Africa, has been included to prepare for the limited-overs format.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Odi Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.281 Bet Now!

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Najimul Hossain Shanto to be the top batter for Bangladesh

When it comes to the batting, the Bangladesh skipper will be expected to lead from the front. Najmul Hasan Shanto is the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in the ODI format in 2024. He is a top-order batsman who has been scoring runs in all three formats of the game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the top pick from Afghanistan’s batting order. He scored 194 in the last three ODIs against South Africa and helped his side win the series. He will be expected to do well in the next game.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Bangladesh will be dependent on their pacer Taskin Ahmed for a positive start in every game. Tasking is the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in 2024 in the 50-over format and has a bright future with the team. His ability to swing the ball at a good pace is his primary weapon.

Rashid Khan to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Rashid Khan enjoys bowling in UAE. He was the leading wicket taker in the last series against South Africa that was hosted here. Khan picked 7 wickets in the two ODIs he featured in.