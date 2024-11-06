Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Prediction
AFG
52%
Chance of Winning
BANG
48%
Odi
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Bangladesh holds a slight edge over Afghanistan in this fixture 10-6.
- In their last meeting in 2023, Bangladesh won the fixture by 6 wickets.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning
This will be Afghanistan's first match since clinching a 2-1 ODI series victory against South Africa in September. The team was impressive in both the departments and managed to put down the Proteas in the series. Afghanistan will be familiar with conditions at UAE and will come in confident in the next game.
Bangladesh will be travelling to UAE after facing a Test series loss against South Africa at home by 2-0. With this series loss, they have also lost every chance to qualify for the finals at Lord’s for the WTC Championship. The focus of the visitors will now shift towards the white-ball cricket. They have a newly built rivalry against Afghanistan and Bangladesh would like to score a series win in UAE. There are few experienced players who are not part of the tour and new faces have been added to the team.
- Bangladesh’s chance of winning: 48%
- Afghanistan’s chance of winning: 52%
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Betting Tips
Afghanistan to score well before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)
Afghanistan is enjoying its top form in the format. Afghanistan is coming from a series win against South Africa. The team’s opening order revolved around Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik and Riaz Hassan. The team scored 0, 88 & 27 runs before their first dismissal in those three ODIs. Gurbaz is in great form and has been a strong batting presence in the team for a long time. In the last clash against Bangladesh, Afghanistan scored 47 runs before their first dismissal. Looking at their current form and consistency, the openers are expected to lead a pleasant opening partnership in the first ODI of this series.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Afghanistan’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 24.5 runs
Bangladesh’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 19.5 runs
Most fours: Afghanistan
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction
At the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the toss decision typically favours batting first in limited-overs formats. The pitch in Sharjah is known to support batsmen, offering a flat and dry surface that slows down as the game progresses, making chasing challenging, especially in day matches. However, if there's early dew or slightly overcast conditions, teams may consider fielding first to make use of any swing or movement for the seam bowlers. Teams winning the toss at Sharjah often lean toward setting a target, taking advantage of the pitch while it's fresh for batting.
Weather Report
Early November in Sharjah typically sees warm, dry conditions, with average daytime temperatures around 30-32°C (86-89°F) and lower humidity compared to summer months. Rain is rare, so clear skies and stable weather are generally expected for cricket matches.
Afghanistan Player List
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Fareed Ahmad, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Noor Ahmad, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hassan, Rashid Khan, Nangialai Kharoti, Abdul Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abdul Malik
|
Batter
|
Rahmat Shah
|
Batter
|
Hasmatullah Shahidi (c)
|
Batter
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
Batter
|
Ikram Akhil
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
|
Nangialai Kharote
|
Bowler
|
Fareed Ahmed
|
Bowler
Afghanistan Team Form
Afghanistan have made their mark in the international cricket circuit. The team won their last series against the Proteas. They have a strong squad and will come in confident in the first game of this bilateral series in UAE.
Bangladesh Player List
Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Anamul Haque
|
Batter
|
Tanzid Hasan
|
Batter
|
Najimul Hossain Shanto (c)
|
Batter
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mahmadullah
|
All-rounder
|
Mehidu Hasan Miraz
|
All-rounder
|
Rishad Hossain
|
Bowler
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh won their last ODI series against Sri Lanka by 2-1. The team will be ready for this bilateral series against Afghanistan.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed 16 times where Bangladesh leads the tally by 10-6.
Afghanistan won- 6
Bangladesh won- 10
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Betting Odds
Afghanistan boasts a very strong squad. They were fantastic in the previous series against South Africa. Rahmanullah Gurbaz was impeccable with the bat while Azmatullah Omarzai also did pretty well. The batting order also involves Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Omarzai. The middle order provides stability with Mohammad Nabi in it. While Rashid Khan will lead the bowling order with his expertise with the spin. He was the top wicket-taker in the previous series against the Proteas. Fazalhaq Farooqi will also test his pace against the Tigers.
Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the team, with Mehidy Hasan as vice-captain. Although there were rumors of Shanto stepping down, the management reaffirmed their trust in him for the Afghanistan series. Shakib Al Hasan is absent from the squad amid past tensions with management over security-related selection issues. Litton Das is also missing due to ongoing health concerns after a viral infection. Nahid Rana, part of the previous Test squad against South Africa, has been included to prepare for the limited-overs format.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh
Odi
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Batters
Najimul Hossain Shanto to be the top batter for Bangladesh
When it comes to the batting, the Bangladesh skipper will be expected to lead from the front. Najmul Hasan Shanto is the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in the ODI format in 2024. He is a top-order batsman who has been scoring runs in all three formats of the game.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be the top batter for Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the top pick from Afghanistan’s batting order. He scored 194 in the last three ODIs against South Africa and helped his side win the series. He will be expected to do well in the next game.
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers
Taskin Ahmed to be the top bowler for Bangladesh
Bangladesh will be dependent on their pacer Taskin Ahmed for a positive start in every game. Tasking is the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in 2024 in the 50-over format and has a bright future with the team. His ability to swing the ball at a good pace is his primary weapon.
Rashid Khan to be the top bowler for Afghanistan
Rashid Khan enjoys bowling in UAE. He was the leading wicket taker in the last series against South Africa that was hosted here. Khan picked 7 wickets in the two ODIs he featured in.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Afghanistan
Bangladesh to win @ 2.09 (Parimatch)
Afghanistan to win @ 1.74 (Parimatch)
Parimatch