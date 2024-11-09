Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Match Prediction AFG 66 % Chance of Winning BANG 34 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Afghanistan will clash against Bangladesh in the second ODI of this bilateral series. The fixture is taking place on 9th November at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE. The match will begin from 3:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

After beating South Africa 2-1 in the UAE, Afghanistan came to battle against Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series. The team was impressive in both the departments and managed to put down Bangladesh in the first game of the series. The team has a 1-0 lead in the current series. With familiar conditions, Afghanistan has managed to exploit that and will be looking to carry on the same momentum in the upcoming fixture.

Bangladesh will be travelling to UAE after facing a Test series loss against South Africa at home by 2-0. The focus of the visitors will now shift towards the white-ball cricket. There are few experienced players who are not part of the tour and new faces have been added to the team. The team could not produce favourable results in the first ODI of this series and lost the game by a huge margin. Bangladesh will be looking to get back at the Afghans after a terrible loss.

Bangladesh’s chance of winning: 33%

Afghanistan’s chance of winning: 66%

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Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Afghanistan to score well before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Afghanistan is enjoying its top form in the format. Afghanistan is coming from a series win against South Africa. The team’s opening order revolved around Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik and Riaz Hassan. The team scored 0, 88 & 27 runs before their first dismissal in those three ODIs. Gurbaz is in great form and has been a strong batting presence in the team for a long time. Sediqullah Atal and Rahmanullah Gurbaz opened for the team in the first ODI and scored 7 runs before their first dismissal. However, Afghanistan boasts a strong batting order and will be looking to score high before their first wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Afghanistan’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 23.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Batery Bangladesh’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 19.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Batery Highest Opening Partnership: Afghanistan 1.71 Bet on Batery

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

At the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the toss decision typically favours batting first in limited-overs formats. The pitch in Sharjah is known to support batsmen, offering a flat and dry surface that slows down as the game progresses, making chasing challenging, especially in day matches. However, if there's early dew or slightly overcast conditions, teams may consider fielding first to make use of any swing or movement for the seam bowlers. Teams winning the toss at Sharjah often lean toward setting a target, taking advantage of the pitch while it's fresh for batting.

Weather Report

On November 9 in Sharjah, the weather is expected to be sunny with daytime highs around 32°C and nighttime lows near 24°C.

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Fareed Ahmad, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Noor Ahmad, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hassan, Rashid Khan, Nangialai Kharoti, Abdul Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Sediqullah Atal Batter Rahmat Shah Batter Hasmatullah Shahidi (c) Batter Azmatullah Omarzai Batter Gulbadin Naib All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Nangeyalia Kharote Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan have made their mark in the international cricket circuit. The team won their last series against the Proteas. They won the first ODI against Bangladesh by 92 runs. The team will be confident in the next game.

Bangladesh Player List

Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.

Predicted Playing XI

Anamul Haque Batter Soumya Sarkar All-rounder Najimul Hossain Shanto (c) Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Mahmudullah All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Rishad Hossain Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh won their last ODI series against Sri Lanka by 2-1. However, the team came with a lot of young blood in this series against Afghanistan. The team batted poorly in the last game and lost the first ODI by 92 runs. They bundled out for 143 runs in the game.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 17 times where Bangladesh leads the tally by 10-7.

Afghanistan won- 7

Bangladesh won- 10

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

The first ODI landed in favour of Afghanistan who bowled their way to victory. Afghanistan batted first in the game and raised 235 runs, losing all their wickets in the process. Hashmatullah Shahidi played an innings of 52 runs while Mohammad Nabi struck 84 runs in the game. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman bowled impeccably for Bangladesh and got 4 wickets each in the game.

It was not a huge target for the Bangladeshis. However, the Afghanistan team was prepared as well. They bowled out Bangladesh at 143 runs to win the game by 92 runs. Bangladesh were 120/2 but lost eight wickets in 23 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 47 runs while Soumya Sarkar dismissed out for 37 runs in the game. Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar claimed six wickets, including three wickets in one single over, to hand Afghanistan a famous 92-win over Bangladesh in the first AFG vs BAN ODI. Rashid Khan also picked 2 wickets. Afghanistan will be hoping to keep up the same momentum in the next game.

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Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Najimul Hossain Shanto to be the top batter for Bangladesh

When it comes to the batting, the Bangladesh skipper will be expected to lead from the front. Najmul Hasan Shanto is the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in the ODI format in 2024. He was the top scorer from the side in the last game and scored 47 runs for the team.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the top pick from Afghanistan’s batting order. He scored 194 in the last three ODIs against South Africa and helped his side win the series. He was dismissed out early in the last game but is set to make a return in the next game.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Bangladesh will be dependent on their pacer Taskin Ahmed for a positive start in every game. Tasking is the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in 2024 in the 50-over format and has a bright future with the team. He took 4 wickets in the first game against Afghanistan.

AM Ghazanfar to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

AM Ghazanfar was fantastic in the last game. He picked 6 wickets in the last game, including three wickets in a single over. He will come in as the best bowling pick from the side in the next game.