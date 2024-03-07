Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Prediction AFG 65 % Chance of Winning IRL 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.535 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR After the only Test of the series, Afghanistan and Ireland will lock horns in the ODI series. The match will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on March 7. The match will commence from 5:00 PM IST.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Chance of Winning

Ireland flipped things around in the 1st Test of the series and won the game by 6 wickets.

Afghanistan is a new Test cricketing team. However, the upcoming ODI series will give a break to the team as they are more comfortable in white ball format. Afghanistan stunned the world, finishing 6th in the World Cup 2023, above many big teams. They are coming from a series defeat against Sri Lanka by 0-3. They will be looking to make a comeback starting from the upcoming ODI.

Ireland’s impressive feat in the Test match won them the game. They displayed a good batting performance in the game and will be looking to replicate the same in the ODI series. Andrew Balbirnie captains the side, with players like Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, and Lorcan Tucker poised to make significant contributions.

Afghanistan's chance of winning: 65%

Ireland' chance of winning: 35%

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Afghanistan vs Ireland Betting Tips

Afghanistan to score over 29.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Afghanistan has a good experience in the format. They have a good mix of batters in the team starting from their openers. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have been the team’s batting pillars and average at 48.50 & 35.00 in their respective ODI careers. In their last ODI series against Sri Lanka, the pair secured 5, 31 & 39 runs before their 1st dismissal in those outings. The batters are conditioned to the conditions at Sharjah. They are expected to score for their 1st wicket in their next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Ireland's score before 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Afghanistan 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Highest individual score Over 92.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Afghanistan vs Ireland Toss Prediction

The wicket prepared at Sharjah is expected to offer help to the spinners. With short boundaries on both the sides, the batsmen will be looking to score runs on this surface. Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposition to a low score. The previous couple of matches played at Sharjah have been won by side batting second.

Weather Report

The temperature on the game day of the ODIis expected to be in the mid 20s. There is no rain predicted and the skies will remain sunny.

Afghanistan Player List

Nashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Noor Ahmad, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Fazal Haq Farooqi, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hassan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Farid Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Bilal Sami, Ibrahim Zadran, Naveed Zadran

Predicted Playing XI

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Rahmat Shah All-rounder Ibrahim Zadran Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Fareed Ahmed Bowler Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Noor Ahmed Bowler Gulbadin Naib Bowler Riaz Hassan Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan will need a high level of effort to win this game, especially after their last loss in the Test. They have a good squad for limited overs cricket and have favourable conditions to win the game.

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Harry Tector Batter Paul Striling (c) All-rounder Mark Adair All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper Craig Young Bowler Curtis Campher All-rounder George Dockrell All-rounder Graham Hume Bowler Barry McCarthy Bowler Andy McBrine All-rounder

Ireland Team Form

Ireland will be pumped after a win in the Test match. However, they will face an uphill task against Afghanistan, who already play very well in the ODIs. They have a good bowling order and will try their best to level the tally in the format against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Head-to-Head Record

Ireland and Afghanistan have met 30 times in the ODI format. Afghanistan leads the tally by 16-14 in the ODIs.

Afghanistan Won: 16

Ireland Won: 14

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Afghanistan vs Ireland Betting Odds

Afghanistan’s confidence will be a bit shaky after a 3-0 ODI series loss against Sri Lanka before coming into this series. In the last ODI, they went in to bat first and secured 266 runs, losing all their wickets. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (48), Rahmat Shah (65) & Azmatullah Omarzai (54) were the top scorers in the game. The rest of the team were dismissed for a cheap score. However, their bowlers faced a huge challenge stopping the Lankans. They leaked a lot of runs, eventually losing the game by 7 wickets. Qais Ahmed picked 2 wickets whereas there were no impressive performances from the other bowlers. Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will contribute to the top order whereas Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai will strengthen the middle order. Fazalhaq Farooqi has been pretty impressive in white ball format whereas Noor Ahmed will add bowling value to the team.

Ireland went against Zimbabwe in their last ODI game. Irish bowlers were impressive and bowled out ZIM at 197. Graham Hume and Curtis Campher picked 4 wickets each. The batters were also comfortable in chasing the target successfully with 7 wickets remaining. Andy Balbirnie was the top scorer with an unbeaten 82 runs in the game. Curtis Campher also chipped in 40 runs. Balbirnie will give a great batting start to the team with Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector in the squad. They have phenomenal all-rounders in the team. Graham Hume is a talented bowler in the team and will have the assistance of many other bowlers in the team.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Odi Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now! Ireland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.555 Bet Now!

Afghanistan vs Ireland Top Batters

Harry Tector to be the top batter for Ireland

Harry Tector has been very aggressive in the format. He has scored over 1600 runs in 39 games at an average of 48.66. He will be expected to score high in the next game against Afghanistan.

Ibrahim Zadran to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran is a terrific batter in Afghanistan. They have scored 1358 runs in 31 games at an average of 48.50. He looks in good form in the format and will be looking to bat very well in the next game.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Craig Young to be the top bowler for Ireland

Craig Young is an experienced bowler from Ireland. He has picked 73 wickets in 41 ODIs at an average of 25.63. He picked 5 wickets in the previous Test and will be expected to bowl well in the next game against Afghanistan.

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Fazalhaq Farooqi has displayed a lot of promise with his bowling in the current times. He was good in the series against Sri Lanka and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.