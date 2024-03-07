Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Prediction
AFG
65%
Chance of Winning
IRL
35%
Odi
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Ireland and Afghanistan have met once in 30 ODIs where Afghanistan leads the tally by 16-14.
- Ireland are coming after a 6 wicket win in the last Test against Afghanistan.
Afghanistan vs Ireland Chance of Winning
Ireland flipped things around in the 1st Test of the series and won the game by 6 wickets.
Afghanistan is a new Test cricketing team. However, the upcoming ODI series will give a break to the team as they are more comfortable in white ball format. Afghanistan stunned the world, finishing 6th in the World Cup 2023, above many big teams. They are coming from a series defeat against Sri Lanka by 0-3. They will be looking to make a comeback starting from the upcoming ODI.
Ireland’s impressive feat in the Test match won them the game. They displayed a good batting performance in the game and will be looking to replicate the same in the ODI series. Andrew Balbirnie captains the side, with players like Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, and Lorcan Tucker poised to make significant contributions.
Afghanistan's chance of winning: 65%
Ireland' chance of winning: 35%
Afghanistan vs Ireland Betting Tips
Afghanistan to score over 29.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)
Afghanistan has a good experience in the format. They have a good mix of batters in the team starting from their openers. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have been the team’s batting pillars and average at 48.50 & 35.00 in their respective ODI careers. In their last ODI series against Sri Lanka, the pair secured 5, 31 & 39 runs before their 1st dismissal in those outings. The batters are conditioned to the conditions at Sharjah. They are expected to score for their 1st wicket in their next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Ireland's score before 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: Afghanistan
Highest individual score Over 92.5 runs
Afghanistan vs Ireland Toss Prediction
The wicket prepared at Sharjah is expected to offer help to the spinners. With short boundaries on both the sides, the batsmen will be looking to score runs on this surface. Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposition to a low score. The previous couple of matches played at Sharjah have been won by side batting second.
Weather Report
The temperature on the game day of the ODIis expected to be in the mid 20s. There is no rain predicted and the skies will remain sunny.
Afghanistan Player List
Nashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Noor Ahmad, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Fazal Haq Farooqi, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hassan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Farid Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Bilal Sami, Ibrahim Zadran, Naveed Zadran
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)
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Batter
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Azmatullah Omarzai
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All-rounder
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Rahmat Shah
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All-rounder
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Ibrahim Zadran
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Nabi
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All-rounder
|
Fareed Ahmed
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Bowler
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Rahmanullah Gurbaz
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Wicket-keeper
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Noor Ahmed
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Bowler
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Gulbadin Naib
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Bowler
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Riaz Hassan
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
Afghanistan Team Form
Afghanistan will need a high level of effort to win this game, especially after their last loss in the Test. They have a good squad for limited overs cricket and have favourable conditions to win the game.
Ireland Player List
Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young
Predicted Playing XI
|
Andy Balbirnie
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Batter
|
Harry Tector
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Batter
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Paul Striling (c)
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All-rounder
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Mark Adair
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All-rounder
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Lorcan Tucker
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Wicket-keeper
|
Craig Young
|
Bowler
|
Curtis Campher
|
All-rounder
|
George Dockrell
|
All-rounder
|
Graham Hume
|
Bowler
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Barry McCarthy
|
Bowler
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Andy McBrine
|
All-rounder
Ireland Team Form
Ireland will be pumped after a win in the Test match. However, they will face an uphill task against Afghanistan, who already play very well in the ODIs. They have a good bowling order and will try their best to level the tally in the format against Afghanistan.
Afghanistan vs Ireland Head-to-Head Record
Ireland and Afghanistan have met 30 times in the ODI format. Afghanistan leads the tally by 16-14 in the ODIs.
Afghanistan Won: 16
Ireland Won: 14
No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Afghanistan vs Ireland Betting Odds
Afghanistan’s confidence will be a bit shaky after a 3-0 ODI series loss against Sri Lanka before coming into this series. In the last ODI, they went in to bat first and secured 266 runs, losing all their wickets. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (48), Rahmat Shah (65) & Azmatullah Omarzai (54) were the top scorers in the game. The rest of the team were dismissed for a cheap score. However, their bowlers faced a huge challenge stopping the Lankans. They leaked a lot of runs, eventually losing the game by 7 wickets. Qais Ahmed picked 2 wickets whereas there were no impressive performances from the other bowlers. Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will contribute to the top order whereas Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai will strengthen the middle order. Fazalhaq Farooqi has been pretty impressive in white ball format whereas Noor Ahmed will add bowling value to the team.
Ireland went against Zimbabwe in their last ODI game. Irish bowlers were impressive and bowled out ZIM at 197. Graham Hume and Curtis Campher picked 4 wickets each. The batters were also comfortable in chasing the target successfully with 7 wickets remaining. Andy Balbirnie was the top scorer with an unbeaten 82 runs in the game. Curtis Campher also chipped in 40 runs. Balbirnie will give a great batting start to the team with Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector in the squad. They have phenomenal all-rounders in the team. Graham Hume is a talented bowler in the team and will have the assistance of many other bowlers in the team.
Afghanistan vs Ireland
Odi
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Afghanistan vs Ireland Top Batters
Harry Tector to be the top batter for Ireland
Harry Tector has been very aggressive in the format. He has scored over 1600 runs in 39 games at an average of 48.66. He will be expected to score high in the next game against Afghanistan.
Ibrahim Zadran to be the top batter for Afghanistan
Ibrahim Zadran is a terrific batter in Afghanistan. They have scored 1358 runs in 31 games at an average of 48.50. He looks in good form in the format and will be looking to bat very well in the next game.
Afghanistan vs Ireland Top Bowlers
Craig Young to be the top bowler for Ireland
Craig Young is an experienced bowler from Ireland. He has picked 73 wickets in 41 ODIs at an average of 25.63. He picked 5 wickets in the previous Test and will be expected to bowl well in the next game against Afghanistan.
Fazalhaq Farooqi to be the top bowler for Afghanistan
Fazalhaq Farooqi has displayed a lot of promise with his bowling in the current times. He was good in the series against Sri Lanka and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Afghanistan
Afghanistan to win the match @ 1.55 (Parimatch)
Ireland to win the match @ 2.44 (Parimatch)
Parimatch