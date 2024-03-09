Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Prediction AFG 67 % Chance of Winning IRL 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.452 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Afghanistan and Ireland will meet for the second match in their One Day International series on March 9, 2024. Their clash is scheduled to be hosted at Sharjah Cricket Stadium with the action kicking off at 5:00 P.M IST.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Chances of Winning

Afghanistan’s performance against Ireland in the first One Day International match was nothing short of sensational. The latter put Afghanistan to bat first but this quickly vanquished any semblance of victory for the toss winning side as they were left to chase down a total of 310 runs. The contributions of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran towards the first wicket proved to be invaluable since it set the stage for the rest of the batters to play their game unrestrained. All-rounder Mohammad Nabi scored 40 runs and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi achieved a half-century with exactly 50 runs.

As for Ireland, Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker were the only batters who were able to salvage the team’s innings as they scored 138 and 85 runs, respectively. The entirety of their batting order, save for these two, were dismissed for single digit runs. With eight wickets down, the lower order could not withstand the pressure of the chase and ultimately, Ireland fell short by 35 runs.

Interestingly, Afghanistan seems to have undergone a major shift in momentum considering their last ODI series against Sri Lanka saw them lose 0-3. Their stint in the World Cup was impressive but their subsequent decline in form was not anticipated. Ireland’s last ODI series against Zimbabwe, on the other hand, was rather successful as they won both the completed matches by significant margins.

Afghanistan chance of winning - 67%

Ireland chance of winning - 33%

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Afghanistan vs Ireland Betting Tips

Afghanistan to score over 31.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Afghanistan’s openers were lethal in their first match against Ireland where they set up a partnership of 150 runs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 121 runs while Ibrahim Zadran added 60 runs to the tally. Both youngsters have been incredibly impactful in the ODI format, having garnered 1416 and 1418 runs in their career so far. Considering how much promise they have displayed, Afghanistan’s first wicket is in safe hands and will secure a convincing partnership in the next match as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 31.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Ireland Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Afghanistan 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Afghanistan vs Ireland Toss Prediction

Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been host to 248 ODI matches to date, out of which 131 matches were won by teams batting first and 115 by the chasing side. The pitch offers great assistance to batsmen and the toss winning skipper will likely bat first, especially after the initial outcome between Afghanistan and Ireland.

Weather Report

Sharjah is expected to experience temperatures of 24 degrees Celsius on match day. There is, however, a 65% chance of precipitation.

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran.

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Ibrahim Zadran Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rahmat Shah Batter Hashmatullah Shahidi (C) Batter Gulbadin Naib Bowler Ikram Alikhil Wicket-keeper Noor Ahmad Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan’s aggressive approach worked perfectly in the first game. Given their current form, they are expected to replicate their performance and emerge as the victors.

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Theo van Woerkom, Matthew Foster, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Paul Stirling (C) Batter Curtis Campher All-rounder Harry Tector Batter Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper George Dockrell Batter Mark Adair All-rounder Andy McBrine Bowler Graham Hume Bowler Theo van Woerkom Bowler Craig Young Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland’s form was questionable in the previous match since they were unable to offer a real threat to the opposition. They are not in a position to defeat Afghanistan in their present state.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Head-to-Head

Afghanistan extend their advantage over Ireland with a scoreline of 17-13 in the 31 ODI matches they have played against each other.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 31

Afghanistan - 17

Ireland - 13

No Result - 1

Afghanistan vs Ireland Betting Odds

Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership than Ireland @ 1.70 (Parimatch)

Afghanistan and Ireland’s openers were poles apart in the previous match. The latter’s opening duo, Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling, only scored ten runs together before the skipper’s dismissal in the fourth over. They made a sluggish start to the innings and lost their first wicket very early on. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran were in a different ball game altogether as they established a sensational opening stand of 150 runs. Having done the bulk of Afghanistan’s scoring together, they are expected to outscore Ireland once again in terms of first wicket partnership.

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Afghanistan vs Ireland Best Batters

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Afghanistan’s Best Batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz achieved his sixth ODI century against Ireland in the initial match of the series, having scored 121 runs. With 1416 runs in 39 innings of his career in the format, he has been incredibly dependable. He is the top pick to be the team’s leading batter.

Harry Tector to be Ireland’s Best Batter

Harry Tector was absolutely destructive against Afghanistan in the last game where he scored 138 runs. He has amassed 1744 runs across 40 innings in the ODI format with an average of 51.29. His current form indicates that he will carry his momentum into the next match and be their leading batter.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Best Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be Afghanistan’s Best Bowler

Fazalhaq Farooqi is a force to be reckoned with and emerged as the team’s top wicket-taker against Ireland in the first match. Having captured four wickets in ten overs with an economy rate of 5.10, he will be expected to lead their bowling attack once again in the next game.

Theo van Woerkom to be Ireland’s Best Bowler

Theo van Woerkom delivered an exceptional spell against Afghanistan in the previous game where he conceded 55 runs in ten overs and bagged three wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 5.50. There is good chance he will remain their top bowler in the upcoming match, too.