Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Prediction AFG 69 % Chance of Winning IRL 31 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.452 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Afghanistan and Ireland will clash in the third ODI of the current series between the teams. The match will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on March 12. The match will commence from 5:00 PM IST.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Chance of Winning

After a defeat in the only Test against Ireland, Afghanistan made quite a return in the white-ball format. Afghanistan won the 1st ODI of the series and currently lead the series by 1-0. The pressure will now be on the Irish side, and they must put the loss behind them and put up a strong performance in the game.

The Irish side has a poor record against the Afghans. They lost the first ODI and are behind 0-1 in the current series. The second ODI was abandoned and did not yield any result. Their bowling attack is weak, making the task tough for the team. The Afghans have their top order in good form and a good record at this venue. We expect a close contest in this game. Andrew Balbirnie captains the side, with players like Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, and Lorcan Tucker poised to make significant contributions.

Afghanistan's chance of winning: 69%

Ireland' chance of winning: 31%

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Afghanistan vs Ireland Betting Tips

Afghanistan to score over 31.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Afghanistan has a good experience in the format. They have a good mix of batters in the team starting from their openers. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have been the team’s batting pillars and average at 48.89 & 37.26 in their respective ODI careers. In their last ODI series against Sri Lanka, the pair secured 5, 31 & 39 runs before their 1st dismissal in those outings. The batters are used to the conditions at Sharjah. In the first ODI of the series, the pair scored 150 runs for their opening partnership. Gurbaz scored 121 whereas Zadran smashed 60 runs in the game. That said, they are expected to score over 31 runs for their 1st wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Ireland's score before 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Afghanistan 1.70 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Afghanistan 1.42 Bet on Parimatch

Afghanistan vs Ireland Toss Prediction

The wicket prepared at Sharjah is expected to offer help to the spinners. With short boundaries on both the sides, the batsmen will be looking to score runs on this surface. Both the sides will be keen to win the toss, bowl first and restrict the opposition to a low score. The previous couple of matches played at Sharjah have been won by side batting second.

Weather Report

It will be great weather over Sharjah, but the heat and humidity will test the players. The track will be a good one to bat on where the ball will come to the bat.

Afghanistan Player List

Nashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Noor Ahmad, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Fazal Haq Farooqi, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hassan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Farid Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Bilal Sami, Ibrahim Zadran, Naveed Zadran

Predicted Playing XI

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Rahmat Shah All-rounder Ibrahim Zadran Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Ikram Alikhil Wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Noor Ahmed Bowler Gulbadin Naib Bowler AM Ghazanfar Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan performed very well in the first ODI of the series. They won by 35 runs. They batted pretty well while their bowlers did an equally impressive job.

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young

Predicted Playing XI

Andy Balbirnie Batter Harry Tector Batter Paul Striling (c) All-rounder Mark Adair All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket-keeper Craig Young Bowler Curtis Campher All-rounder George Dockrell All-rounder Graham Hume Bowler Andy McBrine Bowler Theo van Woerkom Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland were pumped after a win in the Test match. However, they faced a much harder task in the ODIs as they lost the first game. They lacked in their batting unit and would look to get back in the third game.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Head-to-Head Record

Ireland and Afghanistan have met 32 times in the ODI format. Afghanistan leads the tally by 17-14 in the ODIs.

Afghanistan Won: 16

Ireland Won: 14

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Afghanistan vs Ireland Betting Odds

Afghanistan secured a 35-run victory over Ireland in the first ODI, thanks to Rahmanullah Gurbaz's remarkable 121-run innings, supported by Ibrahim Zadran's 60 runs. Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi's unbeaten 50 helped Afghanistan set a formidable total of 310/5. Despite a valiant effort from Harry Tector (138) and Lorcan Tucker (85), Ireland fell short in their chase. Afghanistan's bowlers dominated, restricting Ireland's batsmen throughout.

In the upcoming matches, Shahidi's squad aims to clinch the series with consistent performances. Their batting lineup, led by Gurbaz and Zadran, seeks to replicate their formidable opening partnership. With experienced players like Mohammad Nabi and Rahmat Shah in the middle order, Afghanistan aims for a strong finish. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by Fazalhaq Farooqi and Azmatullah Omarzai, will look for early breakthroughs.

Meanwhile, Paul Stirling's Irish team faces pressure to bounce back after their disappointing performance. They rely on senior players like Andrew Balbirnie and Stirling himself to lead the batting charge. Tector's confidence from his previous century adds depth to the middle order alongside Curtis Campher and Tucker. Dockrell and Adair must step up in the lower middle order. The bowling unit, led by Adair and Hume, needs to tighten up to challenge Afghanistan effectively.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Odi Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.41 Bet Now! Ireland Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.808 Bet Now!

Afghanistan vs Ireland Top Batters

Harry Tector to be the top batter for Ireland

Harry Tector has been very aggressive in the format. He has scored over 1700 runs in 40 games at an average of 51.29. He scored 138 runs in the last game. He will be expected to score high in the next game against Afghanistan.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 121 runs in the last game. He is an exceptional batter and averages 37.26 in the format. He will be expected to score high in the next game.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Craig Young to be the top bowler for Ireland

Craig Young is an experienced bowler from Ireland. He has picked 74 wickets in 42 ODIs at an average of 26.08. He picked 1 wicket in the previous ODI and will be expected to bowl well in the next game against Afghanistan.

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Fazalhaq Farooqi has displayed a lot of promise with his bowling in the current times. He picked 4 wickets for 51 runs in the last game. He will be the best bowling pick in the next game.