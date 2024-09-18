AFG (Afghanistan) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction
AFG
35%
Chance of Winning
SA
65%
Odi
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- South Africa leads the tally by 2-0 in their two meetings against Afghanistan.
- South Africa are currently third in the ICC men’s ODI team rankings while Afghanistan are placed ninth.
Afghanistan vs South Africa Chance of Winning
This series not only promises thrilling cricket but also marks a historic moment as it represents the first-ever bilateral meeting between the Proteas and the Afghan squad. South Africa are currently third in the ICC men’s ODI team rankings while Afghanistan are placed ninth.
Led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afghanistan last played a three-match ODI series against Ireland in March, securing a 2-0 series victory. Following the washout of Afghanistan's recent one-off Test against New Zealand, the team is now gearing up to host South Africa in the UAE for a three-match ODI series.
Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas in the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan. The squad boasts a strong blend of talent, with players eager to gain valuable experience in these conditions ahead of next year’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Meanwhile, South Africa will be looking to recover from a 0-3 T20I series loss to the West Indies in the Caribbean this past August.
- Afghanistan’s chance of winning: 35%
- South Africa’s chance of winning: 65%
Afghanistan vs South Africa Betting Tips
South Africa to score over 25.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)
South Africa is a terrific team and will witness a lot of new faces in the upcoming series against Afghanistan. The team last played an ODI series against India where the openers led opening partnerships of 3, 130 & 59 runs in those three ODIs. The team opened with Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi in those games. Hendricks and de Zorzi average at 29.03 & 69.00 respectively in their respective ODI careers. The team had scored 64 runs before their first dismissal in the last clash against Afghanistan. That said, South Africa has a capable opening pair and will be looking to strike hard in the first ODI against Afghanistan.
Match Prediction Best Odds
South Africa’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs
Afghanistan’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: South Africa
Afghanistan vs South Africa Toss Prediction
The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is known to be a good batting pitch. The new ball will move around a bit, particularly under lights, but once the pitch settles down, batters can milk the runs comfortably. Spinners will have their say in the middle overs. Under lights, batting might become easier as the ball will come on slightly better to the bat. Three of the last five ODI matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium have been won by the team batting first. Moreover, the conditions will be too hot, and neither team is likely to put their bowlers out in the heat.
Weather Report
The skies over Sharjah will be clear. The maximum temperature will be 37 degrees Celsius.
Afghanistan Players List
Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah (vice-captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ikram Alikhil (wicket-keeper), Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran, Farid Ahmad Malik
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)
|
Batter
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Gulbadin Naib
|
All-rounder
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Rahmat Shah
|
All-rounder
|
AM Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
|
Farid Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Darwish Rasooli
|
Batter
Afghanistan Recent Form
Afghanistan lost the ODI series against Sri Lanka but recovered well against Ireland in their last series by 2-0. It is a good squad but will face a massive challenge against South Africa in their first ODI series with them.
South Africa Player List
Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs (wicket-keeper), Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper), Lizaad Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tony de Zorzi
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram (c)
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Bjorn Fortuin
|
Bowler
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Nandre Burger
|
Bowler
|
Andile Phehlukwayo
|
All-rounder
|
Andile Simelane
|
Bowler
|
Kyle Verreynne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
South Africa will play their first ODI this year. They played their last ODI series against India where they lost the series by 1-2. The team has a lot of new faces in the squad and will be confident coming into this series.
Afghanistan vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed 2 times where South Africa leads the tally by 2-0.
South Africa won- 2
Afghanistan won- 0
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Afghanistan vs South Africa Betting Odds
Hashmatullah Shahidi will captain the Afghanistan cricket team in the three-match ODI series in the UAE, with Rahmat Shah as his deputy. The team is excited about the return of star leg-spinner Rashid Khan. However, they will miss top-order batter Ibrahim Zadran, who is out with an ankle injury, and spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who is still recovering from a hand injury. Young batters Abdul Malik and Darwish Rasooli have been added to the squad.
Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas in the ODI series in Sharjah. Amdile Simelane, Jason Smith, and spinner Nqaba Peter will make their ODI debuts. Pacer Lungi Ngidi returns from injury and, alongside Nandre Burger, will likely spearhead the bowling attack. Tristan Stubbs is expected to play a key role as a finisher in the batting lineup.
Afghanistan vs South Africa
Odi
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null
Afghanistan vs South Africa Top Batters
Azmatullah Omarzai to be the top batter for Afghanistan
Azmatullah Omarzai is a terrific batting option from Afghanistan. He averages 34.23 in his ODI career. He smashed an unbeaten 97 runs in the last clash with South Africa. He scored 50 & 69* runs in his last two ODIs against Ireland.
Tony de Zorzi to be the top batter for South Africa
Tony de Zorzi has been a terrific addition to the South African squad. He has scored 276 runs in his 5 ODI innings. He averages at 69.00 in his career. He scored 28, 119* and 81 runs in his last three ODI innings against India. De Zorzi will be looking to score high in the next game.
Afghanistan vs South Africa Top Bowlers
Rashid Khan to be the top bowler for Afghanistan
Rashid Khan is the captain of Afghanistan and a top-class spinner from the team. He will be back in the squad after an injury. He picked 2 wickets in the last clash against South Africa. Khan will be the best bowling prospect from the team.
Lungi Ngidi to be the top bowler for South Africa
Lungi Ngidi is a terrific bowler from South Africa. He has 88 wickets in his 55 ODI career games. He will step in as the best bowling pick from South Africa.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Africa
Afghanistan to win @ 2.45 (Batery)
South Africa to win @ 1.55 (Batery)
Batery