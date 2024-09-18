AFG (Afghanistan) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction AFG 35 % Chance of Winning SA 65 % Place a bet Batery 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.535 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Afghanistan and South Africa will collide in the first ODI of the three match long ODI series between the sides. All the games will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The first game will take place on September 18 and will begin from 5:30 PM IST.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Chance of Winning

This series not only promises thrilling cricket but also marks a historic moment as it represents the first-ever bilateral meeting between the Proteas and the Afghan squad. South Africa are currently third in the ICC men’s ODI team rankings while Afghanistan are placed ninth.

Led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afghanistan last played a three-match ODI series against Ireland in March, securing a 2-0 series victory. Following the washout of Afghanistan's recent one-off Test against New Zealand, the team is now gearing up to host South Africa in the UAE for a three-match ODI series.

Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas in the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan. The squad boasts a strong blend of talent, with players eager to gain valuable experience in these conditions ahead of next year’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Meanwhile, South Africa will be looking to recover from a 0-3 T20I series loss to the West Indies in the Caribbean this past August.

Afghanistan’s chance of winning: 35%

South Africa’s chance of winning: 65%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Afghanistan vs South Africa Betting Tips

South Africa to score over 25.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

South Africa is a terrific team and will witness a lot of new faces in the upcoming series against Afghanistan. The team last played an ODI series against India where the openers led opening partnerships of 3, 130 & 59 runs in those three ODIs. The team opened with Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi in those games. Hendricks and de Zorzi average at 29.03 & 69.00 respectively in their respective ODI careers. The team had scored 64 runs before their first dismissal in the last clash against Afghanistan. That said, South Africa has a capable opening pair and will be looking to strike hard in the first ODI against Afghanistan.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Afghanistan’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Best Opening Partnership: South Africa 1.60 Bet on Batery

Afghanistan vs South Africa Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is known to be a good batting pitch. The new ball will move around a bit, particularly under lights, but once the pitch settles down, batters can milk the runs comfortably. Spinners will have their say in the middle overs. Under lights, batting might become easier as the ball will come on slightly better to the bat. Three of the last five ODI matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium have been won by the team batting first. Moreover, the conditions will be too hot, and neither team is likely to put their bowlers out in the heat.

Weather Report

The skies over Sharjah will be clear. The maximum temperature will be 37 degrees Celsius.

Afghanistan Players List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah (vice-captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ikram Alikhil (wicket-keeper), Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran, Farid Ahmad Malik

Predicted Playing XI

Rashid Khan All-rounder Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Gulbadin Naib All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rahmat Shah All-rounder AM Ghazanfar Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Farid Ahmed Bowler Darwish Rasooli Batter

Afghanistan Recent Form

Afghanistan lost the ODI series against Sri Lanka but recovered well against Ireland in their last series by 2-0. It is a good squad but will face a massive challenge against South Africa in their first ODI series with them.

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs (wicket-keeper), Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper), Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Tony de Zorzi Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Aiden Markram (c) Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Nandre Burger Bowler Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Andile Simelane Bowler Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Lungi Ngidi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa will play their first ODI this year. They played their last ODI series against India where they lost the series by 1-2. The team has a lot of new faces in the squad and will be confident coming into this series.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 2 times where South Africa leads the tally by 2-0.

South Africa won- 2

Afghanistan won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Afghanistan vs South Africa Betting Odds

Hashmatullah Shahidi will captain the Afghanistan cricket team in the three-match ODI series in the UAE, with Rahmat Shah as his deputy. The team is excited about the return of star leg-spinner Rashid Khan. However, they will miss top-order batter Ibrahim Zadran, who is out with an ankle injury, and spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who is still recovering from a hand injury. Young batters Abdul Malik and Darwish Rasooli have been added to the squad.

Temba Bavuma will lead the Proteas in the ODI series in Sharjah. Amdile Simelane, Jason Smith, and spinner Nqaba Peter will make their ODI debuts. Pacer Lungi Ngidi returns from injury and, alongside Nandre Burger, will likely spearhead the bowling attack. Tristan Stubbs is expected to play a key role as a finisher in the batting lineup.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Odi Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.45 Bet Now! South Africa Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.5 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.535 Bet Now!

Afghanistan vs South Africa Top Batters

Azmatullah Omarzai to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Azmatullah Omarzai is a terrific batting option from Afghanistan. He averages 34.23 in his ODI career. He smashed an unbeaten 97 runs in the last clash with South Africa. He scored 50 & 69* runs in his last two ODIs against Ireland.

Tony de Zorzi to be the top batter for South Africa

Tony de Zorzi has been a terrific addition to the South African squad. He has scored 276 runs in his 5 ODI innings. He averages at 69.00 in his career. He scored 28, 119* and 81 runs in his last three ODI innings against India. De Zorzi will be looking to score high in the next game.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Rashid Khan is the captain of Afghanistan and a top-class spinner from the team. He will be back in the squad after an injury. He picked 2 wickets in the last clash against South Africa. Khan will be the best bowling prospect from the team.

Lungi Ngidi to be the top bowler for South Africa

Lungi Ngidi is a terrific bowler from South Africa. He has 88 wickets in his 55 ODI career games. He will step in as the best bowling pick from South Africa.