AFG (Afghanistan) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction
AFG
55%
Chance of Winning
SA
45%
Odi
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- South Africa leads the tally by 2-1 in their three meetings against Afghanistan.
- South Africa are currently third in the ICC men’s ODI team rankings while Afghanistan are placed ninth.
Afghanistan vs South Africa Chance of Winning
This first-ever bilateral meeting between the Proteas and the Afghan squad. South Africa are currently third in the ICC men’s ODI team rankings while Afghanistan are placed ninth. Led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afghanistan stunned the cricket world with a win in the first ODI against South Africa in this series. They have a 1-0 lead and will be pretty confident going into the next game.
South Africa is a very strong team in the cricket circuit. South Africa suffered a huge 0-3 defeat against West Indies before coming into this series. The Proteas have many fresh faces and are in absence of many prominent names in the squad. The team faced a loss in the first ODI and are 0-1 behind in the current series. The team will be looking to bounce back in the next game.
- Afghanistan’s chance of winning: 55%
- South Africa’s chance of winning: 45%
Afghanistan vs South Africa Betting Tips
South Africa to score under 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)
South Africa is a terrific team and will witness a lot of new faces in the upcoming series against Afghanistan. The team last played an ODI series against India where the openers led opening partnerships of 3, 130 & 59 runs in those three ODIs. The team opened with Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi in those games. Hendricks and de Zorzi average at 28.42 & 57.40 respectively in their respective ODI careers. The team’s form looks off. The openers led an opening partnership of 17 runs before Hendricks lost his wicket. Fazalhaq Farooqi is a terrific pacer in the team who opens from the bowling end. He was excellent in the last game and will be looking to deliver the same in the next game. That said, South Africa can expect an early wicket in the next game against Afghanistan.
Match Prediction Best Odds
South Africa’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs
Afghanistan’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: South Africa
Afghanistan vs South Africa Toss Prediction
The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is known to be a good batting pitch. The new ball will move around a bit, particularly under lights, but once the pitch settles down, batters can milk the runs comfortably. Spinners will have their say in the middle overs. Under lights, batting might become easier as the ball will come on slightly better to the bat. Three of the last five ODI matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium have been won by the team batting first. Moreover, the conditions will be too hot, and neither team is likely to put their bowlers out in the heat.
Weather Report
The skies over Sharjah will be clear. The maximum temperature will be 37 degrees Celsius.
Afghanistan Players List
Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah (vice-captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ikram Alikhil (wicket-keeper), Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran, Farid Ahmad Malik
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)
|
Batter
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Gulbadin Naib
|
All-rounder
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Rahmat Shah
|
All-rounder
|
AM Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
|
Nangeyalia Kharote
|
All-rounder
|
Riaz Hassan
|
Batter
Afghanistan Recent Form
Afghanistan lost the ODI series against Sri Lanka but recovered well against Ireland in their last series by 2-0. They brought their momentum into this series and won the first ODI of the series by 6 wickets.
South Africa Player List
Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs (wicket-keeper), Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper), Lizaad Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tony de Zorzi
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Bjorn Fortuin
|
Bowler
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Nandre Burger
|
Bowler
|
Andile Phehlukwayo
|
All-rounder
|
Jason Smith
|
Batter
|
Kyle Verreynne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
South Africa played their last ODI series against India where they lost the series by 1-2. The team looked out of form and lost the first ODI of this series. The team will be looking to bounce back in the next game.
Afghanistan vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed 3 times where South Africa leads the tally by 2-1.
South Africa won- 2
Afghanistan won- 1
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Afghanistan vs South Africa Betting Odds
Hashmatullah Shahidi will captain the Afghanistan cricket team to a win in the first ODI of this series. South Africa won the toss and decided to field first. Batting first, the Proteas had a tough time on the pitch. The batters kept losing their wickets in the game. Wiaan Mulder was the top scorer with 52 runs in the game. The team settled for 106 runs before losing all their wickets. Fazalhaq Farooqi was excellent with the ball and picked 4 wickets in the game. AM Ghazanfar took 3 wickets while Rashid Khan returned with 2 wickets.
Chasing the target, Afghanistan lost a few wickets but managed to score 107/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Azmatullah Omarzai (25*) and Gulbadin Naib (34*) led the team to a win in the match. Bjorn Fortuin was the best bowler from South Africa who picked 2 wickets in the game. Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi also picked a wicket each.
Afghanistan vs South Africa
Odi
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null
Afghanistan vs South Africa Top Batters
Azmatullah Omarzai to be the top batter for Afghanistan
Azmatullah Omarzai is a terrific batting option from Afghanistan. He averages 49.60 in his ODI career. He smashed 97* & 25* runs in his two games against South Africa. He remained unbeaten in the first game and scored 25 runs.
Tony de Zorzi to be the top batter for South Africa
Tony de Zorzi has been a terrific addition to the South African squad. He has scored 287 runs in his 6 ODI innings. He averages at 57.40 in his career. He was knocked out for 11 runs in the first game but is set to return in the next match.
Afghanistan vs South Africa Top Bowlers
Fazalhaq Farooqi to be the top bowler for Afghanistan
Fazalhaq Farooqi made use of the playing conditions in Sharjah to pick 4 wickets in the first ODI against South Africa. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.
Bjorn Fortuin to be the top bowler for South Africa
Bjorn Fortuin was excellent in the last game. He was the top bowler with 2 wickets in the last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Afghanistan
Afghanistan to win @ 2.29 (Batery)
South Africa to win @ 1.67 (Batery)
Batery