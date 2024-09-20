AFG (Afghanistan) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction AFG 55 % Chance of Winning SA 45 % Place a bet Batery 2.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.425 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Afghanistan and South Africa will meet again in the second ODI of the three match long ODI series between the sides. All the games are being played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The game will take place on September 20 and will begin from 5:30 PM IST.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Chance of Winning

This first-ever bilateral meeting between the Proteas and the Afghan squad. South Africa are currently third in the ICC men’s ODI team rankings while Afghanistan are placed ninth. Led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afghanistan stunned the cricket world with a win in the first ODI against South Africa in this series. They have a 1-0 lead and will be pretty confident going into the next game.

South Africa is a very strong team in the cricket circuit. South Africa suffered a huge 0-3 defeat against West Indies before coming into this series. The Proteas have many fresh faces and are in absence of many prominent names in the squad. The team faced a loss in the first ODI and are 0-1 behind in the current series. The team will be looking to bounce back in the next game.

Afghanistan’s chance of winning: 55%

South Africa’s chance of winning: 45%

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Afghanistan vs South Africa Betting Tips

South Africa to score under 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

South Africa is a terrific team and will witness a lot of new faces in the upcoming series against Afghanistan. The team last played an ODI series against India where the openers led opening partnerships of 3, 130 & 59 runs in those three ODIs. The team opened with Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi in those games. Hendricks and de Zorzi average at 28.42 & 57.40 respectively in their respective ODI careers. The team’s form looks off. The openers led an opening partnership of 17 runs before Hendricks lost his wicket. Fazalhaq Farooqi is a terrific pacer in the team who opens from the bowling end. He was excellent in the last game and will be looking to deliver the same in the next game. That said, South Africa can expect an early wicket in the next game against Afghanistan.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Afghanistan’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Best Opening Partnership: South Africa 1.67 Bet on Batery

Afghanistan vs South Africa Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is known to be a good batting pitch. The new ball will move around a bit, particularly under lights, but once the pitch settles down, batters can milk the runs comfortably. Spinners will have their say in the middle overs. Under lights, batting might become easier as the ball will come on slightly better to the bat. Three of the last five ODI matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium have been won by the team batting first. Moreover, the conditions will be too hot, and neither team is likely to put their bowlers out in the heat.

Weather Report

The skies over Sharjah will be clear. The maximum temperature will be 37 degrees Celsius.

Afghanistan Players List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah (vice-captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ikram Alikhil (wicket-keeper), Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran, Farid Ahmad Malik

Predicted Playing XI

Rashid Khan All-rounder Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Gulbadin Naib All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rahmat Shah All-rounder AM Ghazanfar Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Nangeyalia Kharote All-rounder Riaz Hassan Batter

Afghanistan Recent Form

Afghanistan lost the ODI series against Sri Lanka but recovered well against Ireland in their last series by 2-0. They brought their momentum into this series and won the first ODI of the series by 6 wickets.

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs (wicket-keeper), Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper), Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Tony de Zorzi Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Aiden Markram (c) All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Nandre Burger Bowler Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Jason Smith Batter Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Lungi Ngidi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa played their last ODI series against India where they lost the series by 1-2. The team looked out of form and lost the first ODI of this series. The team will be looking to bounce back in the next game.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 3 times where South Africa leads the tally by 2-1.

South Africa won- 2

Afghanistan won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Afghanistan vs South Africa Betting Odds

Hashmatullah Shahidi will captain the Afghanistan cricket team to a win in the first ODI of this series. South Africa won the toss and decided to field first. Batting first, the Proteas had a tough time on the pitch. The batters kept losing their wickets in the game. Wiaan Mulder was the top scorer with 52 runs in the game. The team settled for 106 runs before losing all their wickets. Fazalhaq Farooqi was excellent with the ball and picked 4 wickets in the game. AM Ghazanfar took 3 wickets while Rashid Khan returned with 2 wickets.

Chasing the target, Afghanistan lost a few wickets but managed to score 107/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Azmatullah Omarzai (25*) and Gulbadin Naib (34*) led the team to a win in the match. Bjorn Fortuin was the best bowler from South Africa who picked 2 wickets in the game. Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi also picked a wicket each.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Odi Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.29 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.05 Bet now! South Africa Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.61 Bet now!

Afghanistan vs South Africa Top Batters

Azmatullah Omarzai to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Azmatullah Omarzai is a terrific batting option from Afghanistan. He averages 49.60 in his ODI career. He smashed 97* & 25* runs in his two games against South Africa. He remained unbeaten in the first game and scored 25 runs.

Tony de Zorzi to be the top batter for South Africa

Tony de Zorzi has been a terrific addition to the South African squad. He has scored 287 runs in his 6 ODI innings. He averages at 57.40 in his career. He was knocked out for 11 runs in the first game but is set to return in the next match.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Fazalhaq Farooqi made use of the playing conditions in Sharjah to pick 4 wickets in the first ODI against South Africa. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.

Bjorn Fortuin to be the top bowler for South Africa

Bjorn Fortuin was excellent in the last game. He was the top bowler with 2 wickets in the last game.