AFG (Afghanistan) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction AFG 55 % Chance of Winning SA 45 % Place a bet Batery 2.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.791 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Afghanistan and South Africa will meet again in the third and the final ODI of the three match long ODI series between the sides. The game will be hosted at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The game will take place on September 22 and will begin from 5:30 PM IST.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Chance of Winning

The first ever bilateral meeting between the Proteas and the Afghan squad is turning out to be quite a thriller. Afghanistan have sealed the series in their name with victories in both the ODIs so far. With a 2-0 lead, the team will be extremely confident coming into the last game and hoping for a white wash. Afghanistan will be exploiting their aggressive bowling again.

South Africa is a very strong team in the cricket circuit. However, the absence of a few prominent names is pretty evident in the series. The team could not win a game yet and are 0-2 behind in the current series. South Africa were terrible in both departments in the last game. The Proteas will now play for pride and will attempt to prevent a clean sweep.

Afghanistan’s chance of winning: 55%

South Africa’s chance of winning: 45%

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Afghanistan vs South Africa Betting Tips

South Africa to score over 26.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

South Africa is a terrific team and will witness a lot of new faces in the upcoming series against Afghanistan. The team last played an ODI series against India where the openers led opening partnerships of 3, 130 & 59 runs in those three ODIs. The team opened with Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi in those games. Hendricks and de Zorzi opened for the side in this series where the pair secured 17 runs before their first dismissal. However, Temba Bavuma stepped in, replacing Hendricks and led an opening partnership of 88 runs alongside Zorzi in the last ODI. That said, South Africa will be expected to score well before their first dismissal in the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Afghanistan’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Best Opening Partnership: South Africa 1.70 Bet on Batery

Afghanistan vs South Africa Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is known to be a good batting pitch. The new ball will move around a bit, particularly under lights, but once the pitch settles down, batters can milk the runs comfortably. Spinners will have their say in the middle overs. Under lights, batting might become easier as the ball will come on slightly better to the bat. Three of the last five ODI matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium have been won by the team batting first. Moreover, the conditions will be too hot, and neither team is likely to put their bowlers out in the heat.

Weather Report

The skies over Sharjah will be clear. The maximum temperature will be 39 degrees Celsius.

Afghanistan Players List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah (vice-captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ikram Alikhil (wicket-keeper), Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran, Farid Ahmad Malik

Predicted Playing XI

Rashid Khan All-rounder Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Gulbadin Naib All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rahmat Shah All-rounder AM Ghazanfar Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Nangeyalia Kharote All-rounder Riaz Hassan Batter

Afghanistan Recent Form

Afghanistan brought their fantastic momentum into this series and won both the ODIs so far in the series. They scored 311 runs in the last game and bundled out South Africa at 134 runs, winning the game by 177 runs.

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs (wicket-keeper), Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper), Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Tony de Zorzi Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Nandre Burger Bowler Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Temba Bavuma (c) Batter Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Lungi Ngidi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa is looking miserable. Their bowling order was deemed inefficient in the last game against Afghanistan. The team also batted poorly in the game and were all out at 134 runs and lost the game by a huge margin. South Africa must win the next game.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed 4 times where the tally is tied at 2-2.

South Africa won- 2

Afghanistan won- 2

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Afghanistan vs South Africa Betting Odds

Afghanistan is doing extremely well in the current series. Afghanistan met with South Africa in the second ODI. Afghanistan won the toss in the game and elected to bat first. Batting first, Afghanistan batted very well and scored 311/4 in the game. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 105 runs while Azmatullah Omarzai remained unbeaten at 86 runs. Rahmat Shah also chipped in 50 runs in the game. South Africa bowled terribly in the game. Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter and Nandre Burger picked a wicket each in the game. It was a huge target for the Proteas.

South Africa struggled with the bat right from the start. Temba Bavuma scored 39 runs while Tony de Zorzi scored 31 runs in the game. After their wickets, the team’s batting order crumbled and bundled out for 134 runs in the game. Rashid Khan picked 5 wickets in the game while Nangeyalia Kharote picked 4 wickets in the game. Afghanistan are 2-0 ahead in the current series and will be hoping to win the next game too.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Odi Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.07 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.94 Bet now! South Africa Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.86 Bet now!

Afghanistan vs South Africa Top Batters

Azmatullah Omarzai to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Azmatullah Omarzai is a terrific batting option from Afghanistan. He averages 55.33 in his ODI career. He smashed 97*, 25* & 86* runs in his three games against South Africa. He batted very well in the last game and will be expected to score many runs in the next game.

Tony de Zorzi to be the top batter for South Africa

Tony de Zorzi has been a terrific addition to the South African squad. He has scored 318 runs in his 7 ODI innings. He averages at 53.00 in his career. He was knocked out for 31 runs in the last game but is set to return in the next match.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Rashid Khan to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Rashid Khan is the captain of Afghanistan and a top-class spinner from the team. He picked 2 wickets in the first ODI followed by 5 wickets in the second game. He will come in as the best bowler in the next game.

Bjorn Fortuin to be the top bowler for South Africa

Bjorn Fortuin was excellent in the last game. He took 2 wickets in the first game but failed to pick wickets in the next game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.