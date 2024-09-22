AFG (Afghanistan) vs SA (South Africa) Match Prediction
AFG
55%
Chance of Winning
SA
45%
Odi
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- The tally is tied at 2-2 in the last four clashes between South Africa and Afghanistan.
- South Africa are currently third in the ICC men’s ODI team rankings while Afghanistan are placed ninth.
Afghanistan vs South Africa Chance of Winning
The first ever bilateral meeting between the Proteas and the Afghan squad is turning out to be quite a thriller. Afghanistan have sealed the series in their name with victories in both the ODIs so far. With a 2-0 lead, the team will be extremely confident coming into the last game and hoping for a white wash. Afghanistan will be exploiting their aggressive bowling again.
South Africa is a very strong team in the cricket circuit. However, the absence of a few prominent names is pretty evident in the series. The team could not win a game yet and are 0-2 behind in the current series. South Africa were terrible in both departments in the last game. The Proteas will now play for pride and will attempt to prevent a clean sweep.
- Afghanistan’s chance of winning: 55%
- South Africa’s chance of winning: 45%
Afghanistan vs South Africa Betting Tips
South Africa to score over 26.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)
South Africa is a terrific team and will witness a lot of new faces in the upcoming series against Afghanistan. The team last played an ODI series against India where the openers led opening partnerships of 3, 130 & 59 runs in those three ODIs. The team opened with Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi in those games. Hendricks and de Zorzi opened for the side in this series where the pair secured 17 runs before their first dismissal. However, Temba Bavuma stepped in, replacing Hendricks and led an opening partnership of 88 runs alongside Zorzi in the last ODI. That said, South Africa will be expected to score well before their first dismissal in the next match.
Match Prediction Best Odds
South Africa’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 26.5 runs
Afghanistan’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Best Opening Partnership: South Africa
Afghanistan vs South Africa Toss Prediction
The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is known to be a good batting pitch. The new ball will move around a bit, particularly under lights, but once the pitch settles down, batters can milk the runs comfortably. Spinners will have their say in the middle overs. Under lights, batting might become easier as the ball will come on slightly better to the bat. Three of the last five ODI matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium have been won by the team batting first. Moreover, the conditions will be too hot, and neither team is likely to put their bowlers out in the heat.
Weather Report
The skies over Sharjah will be clear. The maximum temperature will be 39 degrees Celsius.
Afghanistan Players List
Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah (vice-captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Ikram Alikhil (wicket-keeper), Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran, Farid Ahmad Malik
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)
|
Batter
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Gulbadin Naib
|
All-rounder
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Rahmat Shah
|
All-rounder
|
AM Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
|
Nangeyalia Kharote
|
All-rounder
|
Riaz Hassan
|
Batter
Afghanistan Recent Form
Afghanistan brought their fantastic momentum into this series and won both the ODIs so far in the series. They scored 311 runs in the last game and bundled out South Africa at 134 runs, winning the game by 177 runs.
South Africa Player List
Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs (wicket-keeper), Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper), Lizaad Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tony de Zorzi
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram
|
All-rounder
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Bjorn Fortuin
|
Bowler
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Nandre Burger
|
Bowler
|
Andile Phehlukwayo
|
All-rounder
|
Temba Bavuma (c)
|
Batter
|
Kyle Verreynne
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
South Africa is looking miserable. Their bowling order was deemed inefficient in the last game against Afghanistan. The team also batted poorly in the game and were all out at 134 runs and lost the game by a huge margin. South Africa must win the next game.
Afghanistan vs South Africa Head-to-Head Record
The sides have clashed 4 times where the tally is tied at 2-2.
South Africa won- 2
Afghanistan won- 2
No result/ Abandoned- 0
Afghanistan vs South Africa Betting Odds
Afghanistan is doing extremely well in the current series. Afghanistan met with South Africa in the second ODI. Afghanistan won the toss in the game and elected to bat first. Batting first, Afghanistan batted very well and scored 311/4 in the game. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 105 runs while Azmatullah Omarzai remained unbeaten at 86 runs. Rahmat Shah also chipped in 50 runs in the game. South Africa bowled terribly in the game. Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter and Nandre Burger picked a wicket each in the game. It was a huge target for the Proteas.
South Africa struggled with the bat right from the start. Temba Bavuma scored 39 runs while Tony de Zorzi scored 31 runs in the game. After their wickets, the team’s batting order crumbled and bundled out for 134 runs in the game. Rashid Khan picked 5 wickets in the game while Nangeyalia Kharote picked 4 wickets in the game. Afghanistan are 2-0 ahead in the current series and will be hoping to win the next game too.
Afghanistan vs South Africa
Odi
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, null
Afghanistan vs South Africa Top Batters
Azmatullah Omarzai to be the top batter for Afghanistan
Azmatullah Omarzai is a terrific batting option from Afghanistan. He averages 55.33 in his ODI career. He smashed 97*, 25* & 86* runs in his three games against South Africa. He batted very well in the last game and will be expected to score many runs in the next game.
Tony de Zorzi to be the top batter for South Africa
Tony de Zorzi has been a terrific addition to the South African squad. He has scored 318 runs in his 7 ODI innings. He averages at 53.00 in his career. He was knocked out for 31 runs in the last game but is set to return in the next match.
Afghanistan vs South Africa Top Bowlers
Rashid Khan to be the top bowler for Afghanistan
Rashid Khan is the captain of Afghanistan and a top-class spinner from the team. He picked 2 wickets in the first ODI followed by 5 wickets in the second game. He will come in as the best bowler in the next game.
Bjorn Fortuin to be the top bowler for South Africa
Bjorn Fortuin was excellent in the last game. He took 2 wickets in the first game but failed to pick wickets in the next game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Afghanistan
Afghanistan to win @ 2.07 (Batery)
South Africa to win @ 1.75 (Batery)
Batery