SRI (Sri Lanka) vs AFG (Afghanistan) Match Prediction SRI 80 % Chance of Winning AFG 20 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will clash in the only Test of the Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka 2024. The game will begin from February 9, 2024. The match will take place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and will begin at 2:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match review before it begins.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

Two teams, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, recently played their first-ever Test match. Sri Lanka's team, called the Lankan Lions, won the match easily by 10 wickets in Colombo. However, Afghanistan's batters showed improvement in the second innings, which is a good sign for them as they head into the upcoming One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Sri Lanka is entering their second ODI series after a disappointing World Cup where they only won two out of nine matches and ended up in ninth place. However, they recently won a series against Zimbabwe by 2-0. Notably, experienced players Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal, who performed well in the Test match against Afghanistan, are not part of the ODI squad.

Afghanistan, known as the Blue Tigers, will be playing their first ODI match since their decent performance in the World Cup held in India. They won four out of nine matches and finished sixth. In their previous encounter at the World Cup, they beat Sri Lanka convincingly.

Sri Lanka's chance of winning: 80%

Afghanistan' chance of winning: 20%

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Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Afghanistan to score under 21.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Afghanistan are pretty new to the format and never had much success in the ODI as compared to Sri Lanka. However, they had a pretty impressive campaign in the World Cup. In their last clash against Sri Lanka, they won the game by 7 wickets. However, their openers did not establish an impactful opening partnership in the game. They scored no runs before Rahmanullah Gurbaz went back to the stands. He was also responsible for opening in the Test match before this game where he ducked out as well.

That said, Afghanistan are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game against SL.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction

The average first innings score at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in ODIs is 246. Out of 36 games, 14 games have been won by teams batting first, while 20 have been won by teams batting second. 314/6 is the highest score at this venue and it was made by Sri Lanka against Afghanistan in 2022. The captain who wins the toss should choose to bowl first to assess the nature of the pitch.

Weather Report

The temperature will see a high of 30 degree Celsius on the game-day. The day will be very humid and the skies will remain cloudy without any rain.

Sri Lanka Player List

Kusal Mendis (c), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Akila Dananjaya, Wanindu Hasaranga

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Charith Asalanka All-rounder Sahan Arahchige Batter Kusal Mendis © Batter Janith Liyanage All-rounder Sadeera Samarawickrama Wicket-keeper Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka defeated Zimbabwe by 2-0 in their last ODI series in the previous month.

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah (vice-capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran, Farid Ahmad

Predicted Playing XI

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rahmat Shah All-rounder Ibrahim Zadran Batter Gulbadin Naib Batter Naveen Zadran Bowler Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Qais Ahmed Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Mujheeb Ur Rahman Bowler Azmatullah Shahidi All-rounder

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan will need a high level of effort to win this game. They have a good squad for limited overs cricket. However, their ODI record has not been very bright against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have not met each other in the Test format before. This will mark their first Test clash.

Sri Lanka Won: 0

Afghanistan Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

After registering a convincing victory against Afghanistan in the Test match, Sri Lanka will now be aiming to continue their dominance in the three-match ODI series scheduled to start on Friday, February 9. In their last meeting in a one-off Test, Sri Lanka succeeded in getting the better of the Afghan side by a resounding margin of 10 wickets. Chasing a total of 56, the hosts scored the winning runs without losing a wicket in that fixture. Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya was adjudged Player of the Match in that game for his magical bowling. Jayasuriya had picked up eight wickets in that game against the Asian opponents.

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Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Batters

Ibrahim Zadran to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran is a terrific ODI batter. He has played 28 ODI career games where he scored 1287 runs at an average of 51.48. He bagged in 5 centuries and as many fifties in the format. He smashed 129* against Australia in the recently concluded ODI World Cup. He will be the top batting pick in the next game.

Charith Asalanka to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Charith Asalanka has a fine record in Pallekele. In eight innings, he has scored 351 runs at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 88.63. The southpaw has four fifties to his name from eight innings. Asalanka has a good playing record against Afghanistan, as he averages just under 50. He is coming off an impressive century against Zimbabwe in the last game and will be high on confidence.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Farooqi has been in good form with the ball. He bagged 17 wickets from the eight matches he played in the ongoing ILT20 2024. The left-arm seamer has the ability to swing the new ball at decent speeds. Sri Lankan batters have had problems in recent times against quality seam bowling and if Farooqi gets some help with the new ball, he can wreak havoc.

Dushmantha Chameera to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

Dushmantha Chameers is a terrific batter from Sri Lanka. He was having a good time in the ILT20 and picked many wickets in the competition. The pacer is familiar with the conditions and should make the best use of it. He will be the best bowling pick in the team.