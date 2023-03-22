Australia vs India Match Prediction IND 70 % Chance of Winning AUS 30 % Bet Now! Australia and India are all set to take on each other in the 3rd One-Day International at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday. Australia is coming into this fixture after thrashing India in the 2nd ODI. The hosts won the first encounter against Australia in the series but lost momentum in the second one. India scored just 117 in their 1st innings after Mitchell Starc and Sean Abbott fumbled the Indian batting line-up. India was in a tough spot at 32/3 when Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Yadav both got out in 2 balls of the 5th over. Mitchell Starc picked a fifer in the first innings at an economy of just 6.6 runs while Sean Abbott took 3 wickets at an economy of 3.8. Australian opening pair of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh crushed the Indian bowling line-up and chased the target in just 11 overs. They made an opening pair of 121 runs. Travis Head scored 51 runs while Mitchell Marsh pile up 66 runs which helped the Australian team level up the series. With the series levelled up, it will be a spellbinding game between both these teams as the final battle will decide the winner of the ODI series on 22nd March 2023.

Australia vs India Chance of Winning

A 10-wicket win is bound to give Australia confidence for the final game of the series against India. The Aussies were phenomenal in all departments of cricket in the 2nd ODI as they conquer India. As both these teams have 1 game in the series and are one of the best teams in the ODI format, it will a cliff-hanging event in the 3rd ODI game. The hosts have the home advantage but that didn’t stop the visitors from crushing them in the second fixture.

Considering all the things in the matter and the team’s past performance in the series, we are rooting for India to win the series and the final game of the series on the 22nd of March 2023.

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India vs Australia 3rd ODI Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The team bowling 1st on Chennai’s tracks is always going to be beneficial for any team winning the toss.

Australia have yet to win an ODI series this year as it is their first ODI series of the year.

First innings score if Australia bats first will be above 240 runs.

First innings score if India bats first will be around 255 runs.

Mitchell Starc is the visitors’ standout wicket-taker in this series. The bowler has a wicket in every game of the tour.

Ex-Captain Virat Kohli is due a big inning and backing him to get one in the 3rd ODI can gain returns.

India vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

The track in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai is one of the surfaces which supports spin bowlers the most. In the 22 ODI played at this stadium, the team hasn’t reached a 250-run-plus score in all of the matches. The team winning the toss would most likely bowl first on this surface as it would be easy for the team to chase on this surface.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a day that could be spoiled by the rain-gods at the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in the 3rd one-day international. The temperature will be around 28 degrees and it is expected to get cooler as the day progresses. Humidity will be at 100%. Wind will shuffle at around 5 km/h. However, there is a massive chance of rain playing spoilsport during Wednesday’s proceedings as there is an 86% chance of precipitation.

India Player List

Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Rohit Sharma (Captain).

India Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rohit Sharma Captain Kl Rahul Wicket Keeper Virat Kohli Batsman Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Shubman Gill Batsman Hardik Pandya Batting All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja Bowling All-rounder Mohammad Shami Bowler Surya Kumar Yadav Batsman Shardul Thakur Bowler Mohammad Siraj Bowler

India Playing Form

Team India will look forward to winning their 3rd series by winning the third game. The likes of Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill will need to be lethal with the bat. They both are expected to provide the hosts with good starts at the top. Mohammad Shami is the man to watch out for. With the ball, team India will look towards Mohammad Shami and Mohammad Siraj to grab wickets.

Australia Squad

Australia Squad: Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott.

Australia predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Steven Smith Captain Alex Carey Wicket Keeper David Warner Batsman Marcus Stoinis Bowling All-rounder Travis Head Batting All-rounder Glenn Maxwell Batting All-rounder Marcus Labuschagne Bowling All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Sean Abbott Bowling All-rounder

Australia Team Form

Australia is on track to win its 1st ODI series of the year. The visitors were dominant against the hosts in the 2nd ODI at the Dr Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Australia will want their openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh to get a few runs and improve their form ahead of the World Cup later this year. Australia has been quite good with the ball with Mitchell Starc and Sean Abbott standing out.

Australia vs India Head-to-Head

India and Australia have played 144 matches against each other in ODIs.

Total ODI matches Played- 144 Matches

India Win- 54 Matches

Australia Win- 80 Matches

No Result- 10 Match

Australia vs India Betting Odds

Australia will be eager to get their first series win of the calendar year after the dominant display in the first ODI. India will want to put in a better display and give the visitors a little bit of a fight come to the 3rd ODI.

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the betting odds highly favour Australia. The odds that India create an upset and win are 1.67 while the odds in favour of Australia are 2.195.

Australia Betting odds: 2.195

India Betting odds: 1.67

Australia vs India Top Team Batsmen

KL Rahul was in his best form against Australia scoring 75 runs in the first game. KL Rahul continues to be the safest bet from India's squad even though he scored just 9 runs in the 2nd ODI against Australia. It’s hard to pick an Indian batsman who can score big considering how poor performances have been in the 2nd ODI.

Top Batter Bets for India: KL Rahul.

Mitchell Marsh is the highest run-scorer with 147 runs for Australia against India. We expect Marsh to keep his form going.

Top Batter Bets for Australia: Mitchell Marsh.

Australia vs India Top Team Bowlers

Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers when it came to India’s disastrous loss to Australia in the 2nd ODI. The Aussies pacer picked up the all-important wickets of Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. Starc ended up picking up 5 wickets for 53 runs and will be the one to watch out for in the 3rd ODI.

Top Bowlers Bets for Australia: Mitchell Starc

Mohammad Shami has been India’s most consistent bowler in ODI’s and has started 2023 off in some fine fashion. The pacer has 3 wickets in 2 ODIs.

Top Bowler Bets for India: Mohammad Shami