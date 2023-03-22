Australia vs India Match Prediction
IND
70%
Chance of Winning
AUS
30%
National teams
MA Chidambaram Stadium
Australian opening pair of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh crushed the Indian bowling line-up and chased the target in just 11 overs. They made an opening pair of 121 runs. Travis Head scored 51 runs while Mitchell Marsh pile up 66 runs which helped the Australian team level up the series. With the series levelled up, it will be a spellbinding game between both these teams as the final battle will decide the winner of the ODI series on 22nd March 2023.
Facts
- Australia beat India by 10 wickets in the 2nd ODI creating a big record for the visitors as they chased the quickest target ever against India. They will aim to continue with the same performance in the third ODI as well.
- Mitchell Marsh came out of the syllabus for the Indian bowling line-up in the ODI series. Marsh is also the highest run-scorer in the series with 147 runs in 2 matches at an average of 147.00.
- KL Rahul the player of the match in the first ODI match was seen struggling in the second game but is expected to bounce back in the 3rd and the final ODI game of the series.
- Mitchell Starc’s spell of 5/53 in the second game of the series was remarkable. Starc is currently the top bowler in the series with 8 wickets to his name at an average of 12.75.
- Mohammad Shami has also been India’s top bowler in the series but couldn’t pick any wicket in the second game. He currently has 3 wickets in his bag and would fancy more in the series decider.
Australia vs India Chance of Winning
A 10-wicket win is bound to give Australia confidence for the final game of the series against India. The Aussies were phenomenal in all departments of cricket in the 2nd ODI as they conquer India. As both these teams have 1 game in the series and are one of the best teams in the ODI format, it will a cliff-hanging event in the 3rd ODI game. The hosts have the home advantage but that didn’t stop the visitors from crushing them in the second fixture.
Considering all the things in the matter and the team’s past performance in the series, we are rooting for India to win the series and the final game of the series on the 22nd of March 2023.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
- The team bowling 1st on Chennai’s tracks is always going to be beneficial for any team winning the toss.
- Australia have yet to win an ODI series this year as it is their first ODI series of the year.
- First innings score if Australia bats first will be above 240 runs.
- First innings score if India bats first will be around 255 runs.
- Mitchell Starc is the visitors’ standout wicket-taker in this series. The bowler has a wicket in every game of the tour.
- Ex-Captain Virat Kohli is due a big inning and backing him to get one in the 3rd ODI can gain returns.
India vs Australia Match Toss Prediction
The track in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai is one of the surfaces which supports spin bowlers the most. In the 22 ODI played at this stadium, the team hasn’t reached a 250-run-plus score in all of the matches. The team winning the toss would most likely bowl first on this surface as it would be easy for the team to chase on this surface.
Weather Report
It is expected to be a day that could be spoiled by the rain-gods at the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in the 3rd one-day international. The temperature will be around 28 degrees and it is expected to get cooler as the day progresses. Humidity will be at 100%. Wind will shuffle at around 5 km/h. However, there is a massive chance of rain playing spoilsport during Wednesday’s proceedings as there is an 86% chance of precipitation.
India Player List
Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Rohit Sharma (Captain).
India Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Captain
|
Kl Rahul
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batsman
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batsman
|
Hardik Pandya
|
Batting All-rounder
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
Mohammad Shami
|
Bowler
|
Surya Kumar Yadav
|
Batsman
|
Shardul Thakur
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Siraj
|
Bowler
India Playing Form
Team India will look forward to winning their 3rd series by winning the third game. The likes of Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill will need to be lethal with the bat. They both are expected to provide the hosts with good starts at the top. Mohammad Shami is the man to watch out for. With the ball, team India will look towards Mohammad Shami and Mohammad Siraj to grab wickets.
Australia Squad
Australia Squad: Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott.
Australia predicted playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Steven Smith
|
Captain
|
Alex Carey
|
Wicket Keeper
|
David Warner
|
Batsman
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
Travis Head
|
Batting All-rounder
|
Glenn Maxwell
|
Batting All-rounder
|
Marcus Labuschagne
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Ellis
|
Bowler
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowling All-rounder
Australia Team Form
Australia is on track to win its 1st ODI series of the year. The visitors were dominant against the hosts in the 2nd ODI at the Dr Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Australia will want their openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh to get a few runs and improve their form ahead of the World Cup later this year. Australia has been quite good with the ball with Mitchell Starc and Sean Abbott standing out.
Australia vs India Head-to-Head
India and Australia have played 144 matches against each other in ODIs.
Total ODI matches Played- 144 Matches
India Win- 54 Matches
Australia Win- 80 Matches
No Result- 10 Match
Australia vs India Betting Odds
Australia will be eager to get their first series win of the calendar year after the dominant display in the first ODI. India will want to put in a better display and give the visitors a little bit of a fight come to the 3rd ODI.
After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the betting odds highly favour Australia. The odds that India create an upset and win are 1.67 while the odds in favour of Australia are 2.195.
- Australia Betting odds: 2.195
- India Betting odds: 1.67
Australia vs India Top Team Batsmen
KL Rahul was in his best form against Australia scoring 75 runs in the first game. KL Rahul continues to be the safest bet from India's squad even though he scored just 9 runs in the 2nd ODI against Australia. It’s hard to pick an Indian batsman who can score big considering how poor performances have been in the 2nd ODI.
- Top Batter Bets for India: KL Rahul.
Mitchell Marsh is the highest run-scorer with 147 runs for Australia against India. We expect Marsh to keep his form going.
- Top Batter Bets for Australia: Mitchell Marsh.
Australia vs India Top Team Bowlers
Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers when it came to India’s disastrous loss to Australia in the 2nd ODI. The Aussies pacer picked up the all-important wickets of Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. Starc ended up picking up 5 wickets for 53 runs and will be the one to watch out for in the 3rd ODI.
- Top Bowlers Bets for Australia: Mitchell Starc
Mohammad Shami has been India’s most consistent bowler in ODI’s and has started 2023 off in some fine fashion. The pacer has 3 wickets in 2 ODIs.
- Top Bowler Bets for India: Mohammad Shami
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: India
The series is yet to see Virat Kohli and Surya Kumar Yadav burst into the game. We are expecting both of them to go big in the most crucial game of the series. Mitchell Marsh and Steven Smith are also predicted to be Australia’s top batters and make them win the series.Bet Now!