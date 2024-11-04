Australia vs Pakistan Match Prediction AUS 84 % Chance of Winning PAK 16 % Place a bet Batery 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.18 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.223 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia will clash against Pakistan in the first ODI of the Pakistan tour of Australia 2024/25. The game will be hosted at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 4. The match will begin from 9:00 AM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Australia vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Australia will host Pakistan in a series of white-ball matches including ODIs and T20Is with the first of those to be played at the MCG in Melbourne.

Since their World Cup loss to South Africa, Australia has shown remarkable form in ODIs, winning 15 of their last 17 games. They had an impressive 14-match unbeaten streak, which was only interrupted when England managed two wins during their five-match series in September. Australia now aims to secure another series victory and keep up their strong performance momentum.

Pakistan returns to ODIs for the first time since their 2023 World Cup exit in India, making this their first one-day match in nearly a year. Though players recently participated in the domestic Champions One-Day Cup, this series presents a greater challenge. This also marks Mohammad Rizwan’s debut as the captain of Pakistan’s white-ball team, following Babar Azam’s resignation. After mastering "Bazball" with effective spin tactics, Pakistan heads into this series with high confidence and aims to defeat the reigning world champions.

Pakistan’s chance of winning: 16%

Australia’s chance of winning: 84%

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Australia vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Pakistan to score under 20.5 runs before their first dismissal (1.87 @Batery)

Pakistan has not played any ODI games since their exit in the World Cup 2023. Their opening order revolved around Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman then who scored 128, 6 & 0 for their opening partnerships in their last three ODIs. Australia will host Pakistan for this series and exploit the home conditions. They have many pace machines in the team who would give a tough time to the Pakistani batters. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Hazlewood will make things pretty tough for Pakistan. That said, Australia will be keen to pick an early wicket in the first ODI of this series.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 26.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Batery Pakistan’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 20.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Batery Most Fours: Australia 1.30 Bet on Batery

Australia vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The pitch at the MCG has always proved to be heaven for the fast bowlers and the batters have struggled here. The pacers will enjoy complete swing in the early stages of the innings. There will be bounce on this wicket and due to the long boundaries in Melbourne, the batters will have to push hard to score runs here. The captain winning the toss on this pitch will like to bowl first and try to restrict the opposition team somewhere between 240-270.

Weather Report

The weather prediction is looking great on the 4th of November. There are less than 10 percent chances of rain and the sun will be shining on the sky. As it is a day/night game, the weather will be a bit cloudy during the night but still chances of rain are low.

Australia Player List

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Evin Lewis Batter Keacy Carty Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Shai Hope (c) Wicket-keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Gudakesh Motie All-rounder Matthew Forde Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia are coming here from a 3-2 series win against England. They have fantastic batters and bowlers in the squad and will look to dominate over Pakistan in a series at home. Australia has dominated over Pakistan in their last few clashes against them across all formats.

Pakistan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Will Jacks Batter Michael Pepper Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Jordan Cox Wicket-keeper Jacob Bethell Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler John Turner Bowler Jamie Overton Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan will step out of their comfort zone to face Australia at their home. It has been a while since the team played an ODI. The side will look to do good in their upcoming clash. They will have to do better than usual against the ODI giants, Australia.

Australia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

Australia and Pakistan have faced each other 108 times, with Australia holding a significant lead of 70-34.

Australia won- 70

Pakistan won- 34

No result/ Abandoned- 4

Australia vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Australia has been performing well, particularly on home turf. Their top order, featuring David Warner and Steve Smith, has shown consistency with significant contributions. Their bowling, led by Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa, has been effective, especially in defending totals. Recent head-to-head stats highlight Australia’s dominance over Pakistan, winning 17 of their last 20 encounters across formats, suggesting a strong upper hand heading into this series. The team will be confident coming into the next game of the competition.

Pakistan has faced mixed results in recent ODIs, with middle-order inconsistency and fielding lapses as areas of concern. However, the return of key players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan bolsters their lineup, adding depth in both batting and bowling. Playing in Australian conditions has historically been challenging for Pakistan, but the team will aim to overcome past struggles and perform more competitively this time around.

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Australia vs Pakistan Top Batters

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan

Babar Azam is likely to be Pakistan's standout performer with the bat, considering his recent form and technique. Azam averages 56.72 in his ODI career. He scored over 50 runs thrice in his last five ODI innings.

Steve Smith to be the top batter for Australia

Steve Smith has been in consistent form and is adept at building innings, making him a solid candidate for the best batsman. He averages 43.61 in his ODI career. He will be expected to bat well in the first ODI of this series.

Australia vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi's left-arm pace could trouble Australia's top-order batsmen, especially under cloudy conditions. Afridi picked 5 wickets in his last clash against Australia. He will come in as the best bowling pick from Pakistan in the first ODI of the series.

Mitchell Starc to be the top bowler for Australia

One of the world’s leading fast bowlers, Starc’s ability to take early wickets can change the game’s dynamics. His swing could make him a significant force, especially if Australia bowls first. Starc will go in as the best bowling pick from Australia.