Australia vs Pakistan Match Prediction
AUS
84%
Chance of Winning
PAK
16%
Odi
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
Facts:
- Australia and Pakistan have faced each other 108 times, with Australia holding a significant lead of 70-34.
- Australia won the last ODI clash against Pakistan by 62 runs.
Australia vs Pakistan Chance of Winning
Australia will host Pakistan in a series of white-ball matches including ODIs and T20Is with the first of those to be played at the MCG in Melbourne.
Since their World Cup loss to South Africa, Australia has shown remarkable form in ODIs, winning 15 of their last 17 games. They had an impressive 14-match unbeaten streak, which was only interrupted when England managed two wins during their five-match series in September. Australia now aims to secure another series victory and keep up their strong performance momentum.
Pakistan returns to ODIs for the first time since their 2023 World Cup exit in India, making this their first one-day match in nearly a year. Though players recently participated in the domestic Champions One-Day Cup, this series presents a greater challenge. This also marks Mohammad Rizwan’s debut as the captain of Pakistan’s white-ball team, following Babar Azam’s resignation. After mastering "Bazball" with effective spin tactics, Pakistan heads into this series with high confidence and aims to defeat the reigning world champions.
- Pakistan’s chance of winning: 16%
- Australia’s chance of winning: 84%
Australia vs Pakistan Betting Tips
Pakistan to score under 20.5 runs before their first dismissal (1.87 @Batery)
Pakistan has not played any ODI games since their exit in the World Cup 2023. Their opening order revolved around Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman then who scored 128, 6 & 0 for their opening partnerships in their last three ODIs. Australia will host Pakistan for this series and exploit the home conditions. They have many pace machines in the team who would give a tough time to the Pakistani batters. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Hazlewood will make things pretty tough for Pakistan. That said, Australia will be keen to pick an early wicket in the first ODI of this series.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Australia’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 26.5 runs
Pakistan’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 20.5 runs
Most Fours: Australia
Australia vs Pakistan Toss Prediction
The pitch at the MCG has always proved to be heaven for the fast bowlers and the batters have struggled here. The pacers will enjoy complete swing in the early stages of the innings. There will be bounce on this wicket and due to the long boundaries in Melbourne, the batters will have to push hard to score runs here. The captain winning the toss on this pitch will like to bowl first and try to restrict the opposition team somewhere between 240-270.
Weather Report
The weather prediction is looking great on the 4th of November. There are less than 10 percent chances of rain and the sun will be shining on the sky. As it is a day/night game, the weather will be a bit cloudy during the night but still chances of rain are low.
Australia Player List
Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brandon King
|
Batter
|
Evin Lewis
|
Batter
|
Keacy Carty
|
Batter
|
Sherfane Rutherford
|
Batter
|
Shai Hope (c)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shimron Hetmyer
|
Batter
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
Gudakesh Motie
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Forde
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
Australia Team Form
Australia are coming here from a 3-2 series win against England. They have fantastic batters and bowlers in the squad and will look to dominate over Pakistan in a series at home. Australia has dominated over Pakistan in their last few clashes against them across all formats.
Pakistan Player List
Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Phil Salt
|
Batter
|
Will Jacks
|
Batter
|
Michael Pepper
|
Batter
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Jordan Cox
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jacob Bethell
|
Batter
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Jofra Archer
|
Bowler
|
John Turner
|
Bowler
|
Jamie Overton
|
Bowler
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan will step out of their comfort zone to face Australia at their home. It has been a while since the team played an ODI. The side will look to do good in their upcoming clash. They will have to do better than usual against the ODI giants, Australia.
Australia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record
Australia and Pakistan have faced each other 108 times, with Australia holding a significant lead of 70-34.
Australia won- 70
Pakistan won- 34
No result/ Abandoned- 4
Australia vs Pakistan Betting Odds
Australia has been performing well, particularly on home turf. Their top order, featuring David Warner and Steve Smith, has shown consistency with significant contributions. Their bowling, led by Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa, has been effective, especially in defending totals. Recent head-to-head stats highlight Australia’s dominance over Pakistan, winning 17 of their last 20 encounters across formats, suggesting a strong upper hand heading into this series. The team will be confident coming into the next game of the competition.
Pakistan has faced mixed results in recent ODIs, with middle-order inconsistency and fielding lapses as areas of concern. However, the return of key players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan bolsters their lineup, adding depth in both batting and bowling. Playing in Australian conditions has historically been challenging for Pakistan, but the team will aim to overcome past struggles and perform more competitively this time around.
Australia vs Pakistan
Odi
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Australia vs Pakistan Top Batters
Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan
Babar Azam is likely to be Pakistan's standout performer with the bat, considering his recent form and technique. Azam averages 56.72 in his ODI career. He scored over 50 runs thrice in his last five ODI innings.
Steve Smith to be the top batter for Australia
Steve Smith has been in consistent form and is adept at building innings, making him a solid candidate for the best batsman. He averages 43.61 in his ODI career. He will be expected to bat well in the first ODI of this series.
Australia vs Pakistan Top Bowlers
Shaheen Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi's left-arm pace could trouble Australia's top-order batsmen, especially under cloudy conditions. Afridi picked 5 wickets in his last clash against Australia. He will come in as the best bowling pick from Pakistan in the first ODI of the series.
Mitchell Starc to be the top bowler for Australia
One of the world’s leading fast bowlers, Starc’s ability to take early wickets can change the game’s dynamics. His swing could make him a significant force, especially if Australia bowls first. Starc will go in as the best bowling pick from Australia.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia
Pakistan to win @ 4.80 (Batery)
Australia to win @ 1.19 (Batery)
Batery