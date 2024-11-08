Australia vs Pakistan Match Prediction AUS 85 % Chance of Winning PAK 15 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.243 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia will clash against Pakistan in the first ODI of the Pakistan tour of Australia 2024/25. The game will be hosted at Adelaide Oval on November 8. The match will begin from 9:00 AM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Australia vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Since their World Cup loss to South Africa, Australia has shown remarkable form in ODIs, winning 16 of their last 18 games. Australia won the first ODI of this series against Pakistan. It was a low scoring game but the team managed to edge past the target in the last game. They have a 1-0 lead in the current series and will be looking to carry on their winning momentum.

Pakistan is returning to ODIs nearly a year after their 2023 World Cup exit. While the players had some domestic game time in the Champions One-Day Cup, this international series presents a tougher challenge. In the last match, Pakistan's early batting collapse put them on the back foot, though the bowlers staged a commendable comeback but had to taste defeat in the end. Heading into the next game, Pakistan will need to refine their batting order to boost their chances of levelling the series.

Pakistan’s chance of winning: 15%

Australia’s chance of winning: 85%

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Australia vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Pakistan to score low before their first dismissal

Pakistan has not played any ODI games since their exit in the World Cup 2023. Their opening order revolved around Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman then who scored 128, 6 & 0 for their opening partnerships in their last three ODIs. The opening order featured Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique in the first ODI of this series. The pair secured an opening partnership of 3 runs before Saim Ayub lost his wicket. The Australian bowling order was excellent in the first ODI and will look to pick an early wicket of Pakistan in the next game as well.

Australia vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

At the Adelaide Oval, Australia holds a strong historical edge over Pakistan in ODIs. Known for its batting-friendly pitch, Adelaide has seen high-scoring games, often favouring the home team. Adelaide's pitch is typically balanced but can slightly favour batters early in the match. Captains often choose to bat first to set a solid score, especially under clear weather conditions, as the pitch can slow down in the second innings, making chasing a bit more challenging.

Weather Report

On November 8, 2023, Adelaide is expected to see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of sprinkles. The daytime temperature will be around 18°C, and it may feel a bit cooler due to a light breeze at 10 mph.

Australia Player List

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short Batter Steve Smith Batter Aaron Hardie All-rounder Jake-Fraser McGurk Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Sean Abbott Bowler Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Marnus Labuschagne All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Pat Cummins (c) Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia are coming here from a 3-2 series win against England. They have fantastic batters and bowlers in the squad. The team bowled extremely well in the last game. They bowled out Pakistan at 203 runs. The batters struggled a bit but managed to go past the target to cash in the victory.

Pakistan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Salman Ali Agha Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Babar Azam Batter Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk) Wicket-keeper Kamran Ghulam Batter Irfan Khan Batter Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan stepped out of their comfort zone to face Australia at their home. It was a well fought game. The batters collapsed one after another but the bowlers managed to bring in some hope in the game. However, it was Australia who had the last laugh in the game.

Australia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

Australia and Pakistan have faced each other 109 times, with Australia holding a significant lead of 71-34.

Australia won- 71

Pakistan won- 34

No result/ Abandoned- 4

Australia vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Australia won the toss in the last game and decided to field first. Pakistan came in to bat first but were struck down with two early wickets. Mohammad Rizwan (44) and Babar Azam (37) went on to score well but were the victims of the Aussie bowling attack. Naseem Shah added 40 runs in the end. Pakistan posted 203 runs before losing their last wicket in the game. Mitchell Starc picked 3 wickets whereas Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa picked 2 wickets in the game.

Chasing the target, Australia were confident with their batting order. However, Pakistan fought back with the ball. Haris Rauf picked 3 wickets whereas Shaheen Shah Afridi was successful in picking 2 wickets in the game. Steven Smith Struck 44 runs while Josh Inglis smashed 49 runs in the game. Pat Cummins remained unbeaten at 32 runs and slid past the target to win the game by 2 wickets (204/8). Australia will be confident stepping into the next game of the competition with a 1-0 lead in the series.

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Australia vs Pakistan Top Batters

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan

Babar Azam is likely to be Pakistan's standout performer with the bat, considering his recent form and technique. Azam averages 56.72 in his ODI career. He scored 37 runs in the last game and will return with a smashing knock in the next game.

Steve Smith to be the top batter for Australia

Steve Smith has been in consistent form and is adept at building innings, making him a solid candidate for the best batsman. He averages 43.61 in his ODI career. He scored 44 runs in the last game.

Australia vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi's left-arm pace could trouble Australia's top-order batsmen, especially under cloudy conditions. Afridi picked 2 wickets in his last clash against Australia. He will come in as the best bowling pick from Pakistan in the first ODI of the series.

Mitchell Starc to be the top bowler for Australia

One of the world’s leading fast bowlers, Starc’s ability to take early wickets can change the game’s dynamics. He took 3 wickets in the last game. Starc will go in as the best bowling pick from Australia.