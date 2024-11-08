Australia vs Pakistan Match Prediction

AUS

85%

Chance of Winning

PAK

15%

Parimatch

1.17
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.2
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.243
Bet
Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

Odi

Adelaide Oval

Australia will clash against Pakistan in the first ODI of the Pakistan tour of Australia 2024/25. The game will be hosted at Adelaide Oval on November 8. The match will begin from 9:00 AM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Facts:

  • Australia and Pakistan have faced each other 109 times, with Australia holding a significant lead of 71-34.
  • Australia won the last ODI by 2 wickets and lead the series by 1-0.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Australia vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Since their World Cup loss to South Africa, Australia has shown remarkable form in ODIs, winning 16 of their last 18 games. Australia won the first ODI of this series against Pakistan. It was a low scoring game but the team managed to edge past the target in the last game. They have a 1-0 lead in the current series and will be looking to carry on their winning momentum.

Pakistan is returning to ODIs nearly a year after their 2023 World Cup exit. While the players had some domestic game time in the Champions One-Day Cup, this international series presents a tougher challenge. In the last match, Pakistan's early batting collapse put them on the back foot, though the bowlers staged a commendable comeback but had to taste defeat in the end. Heading into the next game, Pakistan will need to refine their batting order to boost their chances of levelling the series.

  • Pakistan’s chance of winning: 15%
  • Australia’s chance of winning: 85%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Australia vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Pakistan to score low before their first dismissal

Pakistan has not played any ODI games since their exit in the World Cup 2023. Their opening order revolved around Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman then who scored 128, 6 & 0 for their opening partnerships in their last three ODIs. The opening order featured Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique in the first ODI of this series. The pair secured an opening partnership of 3 runs before Saim Ayub lost his wicket. The Australian bowling order was excellent in the first ODI and will look to pick an early wicket of Pakistan in the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Highest Opening Partnership: Australia

1.72
Bet on Parimatch

Most Fours: Australia

1.44
Bet on Parimatch

Most Sixes: Australia

1.64
Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

At the Adelaide Oval, Australia holds a strong historical edge over Pakistan in ODIs. Known for its batting-friendly pitch, Adelaide has seen high-scoring games, often favouring the home team. Adelaide's pitch is typically balanced but can slightly favour batters early in the match. Captains often choose to bat first to set a solid score, especially under clear weather conditions, as the pitch can slow down in the second innings, making chasing a bit more challenging.

Weather Report

On November 8, 2023, Adelaide is expected to see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of sprinkles. The daytime temperature will be around 18°C, and it may feel a bit cooler due to a light breeze at 10 mph.

Australia Player List

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short

Batter

Steve Smith

Batter

Aaron Hardie

All-rounder

Jake-Fraser McGurk

Batter

Josh Inglis

Wicket-keeper

Sean Abbott

Bowler

Glenn Maxwell

All-rounder

Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounder

Mitchell Starc

Bowler

Adam Zampa

Bowler

Pat Cummins (c)

Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia are coming here from a 3-2 series win against England. They have fantastic batters and bowlers in the squad. The team bowled extremely well in the last game. They bowled out Pakistan at 203 runs. The batters struggled a bit but managed to go past the target to cash in the victory.

Pakistan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub

Batter

Salman Ali Agha

Batter

Abdullah Shafique

Batter

Babar Azam

Batter

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk)

Wicket-keeper

Kamran Ghulam

Batter

Irfan Khan

Batter

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bowler

Mohammad Hasnain

Bowler

Haris Rauf

Bowler

Naseem Shah

Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan stepped out of their comfort zone to face Australia at their home. It was a well fought game. The batters collapsed one after another but the bowlers managed to bring in some hope in the game. However, it was Australia who had the last laugh in the game.

Australia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

Australia and Pakistan have faced each other 109 times, with Australia holding a significant lead of 71-34.

Australia won- 71

Pakistan won- 34

No result/ Abandoned- 4

Australia vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Australia won the toss in the last game and decided to field first. Pakistan came in to bat first but were struck down with two early wickets. Mohammad Rizwan (44) and Babar Azam (37) went on to score well but were the victims of the Aussie bowling attack. Naseem Shah added 40 runs in the end. Pakistan posted 203 runs before losing their last wicket in the game. Mitchell Starc picked 3 wickets whereas Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa picked 2 wickets in the game.

Chasing the target, Australia were confident with their batting order. However, Pakistan fought back with the ball. Haris Rauf picked 3 wickets whereas Shaheen Shah Afridi was successful in picking 2 wickets in the game. Steven Smith Struck 44 runs while Josh Inglis smashed 49 runs in the game. Pat Cummins remained unbeaten at 32 runs and slid past the target to win the game by 2 wickets (204/8). Australia will be confident stepping into the next game of the competition with a 1-0 lead in the series.

Australia vs Pakistan

Odi

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Icon

Australia

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.17
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.2
Bet Now!
Icon

Pakistan

Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

4.005
Bet Now!

Australia vs Pakistan Top Batters

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan

Babar Azam is likely to be Pakistan's standout performer with the bat, considering his recent form and technique. Azam averages 56.72 in his ODI career. He scored 37 runs in the last game and will return with a smashing knock in the next game.

Steve Smith to be the top batter for Australia

Steve Smith has been in consistent form and is adept at building innings, making him a solid candidate for the best batsman. He averages 43.61 in his ODI career. He scored 44 runs in the last game.

Australia vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi's left-arm pace could trouble Australia's top-order batsmen, especially under cloudy conditions. Afridi picked 2 wickets in his last clash against Australia. He will come in as the best bowling pick from Pakistan in the first ODI of the series.

Mitchell Starc to be the top bowler for Australia

One of the world’s leading fast bowlers, Starc’s ability to take early wickets can change the game’s dynamics. He took 3 wickets in the last game. Starc will go in as the best bowling pick from Australia.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Australia

Australia and Pakistan have faced off in 109 ODIs, with Australia holding a dominant 71-34 lead. In the first ODI of the series, Australia narrowly defeated Pakistan by 2 wickets. With the advantage of familiar home conditions and Pakistan’s historically challenging record against them, Australia is likely to have the upper hand in the remainder of the series.

Pakistan to win @ 4.21 (Parimatch)

Australia to win @ 1.17 (Parimatch)

Bet Now!