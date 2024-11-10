Australia vs Pakistan Match Prediction

AUS

70%

Chance of Winning

PAK

30%

Parimatch

1.45
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1.42
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1.483
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Odi

Optus Stadium

Australia will clash against Pakistan in the third ODI of the Pakistan tour of Australia 2024/25. The game will be hosted at Perth Stadium on November 10. The match will begin from 9:00 AM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Facts:

  • Australia and Pakistan have faced each other 110 times, with Australia holding a significant lead of 71-35.
  • Pakistan won the previous ODI by 9 wickets and levelled the series by 1-1.

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Australia vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Australia boasted an impeccable form in the ODIs. The current world champions were fantastic in the first game of this series where they secured a win. However, the batting order collapsed pretty quickly in the last game, giving away the victory to Pakistan. The series is levelled at 1-1 and a win in the final ODI will mark the winners of this series.

Pakistan is returning to ODIs nearly a year after their 2023 World Cup exit. Pakistan lost the first ODI but showed glimpses of terrific bowling order. The team returned in the next game with a smashing performance in the bowling order. They levelled the series at 1-1 and will now look to clutch the series going forward.

  • Pakistan’s chance of winning: 30%
  • Australia’s chance of winning: 70%

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Australia vs Pakistan Betting Tips

Australia to score low before their first dismissal

Australia won the first game but faced a huge loss in the previous ODI of this series. The team features Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk in the opening order. The pair has scored 19 & 21 runs before their first dismissal in the two games. The opening order is facing a tough time against the Pakistani pacers. Shaheen Shah Afridi is terrific with the new ball and will be looking to exploit the bouncy wicket of Perth. That said, Australia will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Highest Opening Partnership: Australia

1.76
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Most Fours: Australia

1.71
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Most Sixes: Australia

1.58
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Australia vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The toss at Perth Stadium, as with any cricket ground, is purely random, so it can't be reliably predicted. However, teams winning the toss in T20 matches here often opt to bat first. The pitch at Perth Stadium, known for its pace and bounce, can favour fast bowlers, especially early in the game. Teams that bat first often aim to set a challenging total before the pitch conditions potentially ease in the second innings. This trend might influence the decision for captains who win the toss.

Weather Report

On November 10, 2023, the weather in Perth is expected to be generally warm and clear, with maximum daytime temperatures around 27°C and minimal chances of rain. Conditions are anticipated to be sunny, with low humidity and light winds, making it a pleasant day for outdoor activities and events.

Australia Player List

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Short

Batter

Steve Smith

Batter

Aaron Hardie

All-rounder

Jake-Fraser McGurk

Batter

Josh Inglis

Wicket-keeper

Sean Abbott

Bowler

Glenn Maxwell

All-rounder

Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounder

Mitchell Starc

Bowler

Adam Zampa

Bowler

Pat Cummins (c)

Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia bundled out for 163 runs in the last ODI. The bowlers also could not do much to defend the low target. The team should make a strong comeback in the next game against Pakistan. They have home advantage and should be able to exploit that in the next outing.

Pakistan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub

Batter

Salman Ali Agha

Batter

Abdullah Shafique

Batter

Babar Azam

Batter

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk)

Wicket-keeper

Kamran Ghulam

Batter

Irfan Khan

Batter

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bowler

Mohammad Hasnain

Bowler

Haris Rauf

Bowler

Naseem Shah

Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan stepped out of their comfort zone to face Australia at their home. The team bowled very well in the first ODI but had to avoid defeat. However, the team returned with a terrific performance in the next game to put Australia on their backfoot. They bundled out Australia at 163 runs and managed to chase the target to win the game eventually. The team will be confident in the next game.

Australia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head Record

Australia and Pakistan have faced each other 110 times, with Australia holding a significant lead of 71-35.

Australia won- 71

Pakistan won- 35

No result/ Abandoned- 4

Australia vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Pakistan won the toss in the last game and decided to field first. Australia came in to bat first but were struck down with two early wickets. Steven Smith added 35 runs but was soon dismissed. The other batters also took an early exit and the team bundled out for 163 runs in 35 overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi picked 3 wickets whereas Haris Rauf returned with 5 wickets in his pockets. Pakistan was very happy with the target and were set to chase it comfortably.

Saim Ayyub and Abdullah Shafique opened for Pakistan and raised an opening partnership of 137 runs. Ayub scored 82 runs while Shafique remained unbeaten at 64 runs in the game. Pakistan was fantastic in the batting department as well and managed to chase the target, posting 169/1 and winning the game by 9 wickets and 141 balls to spare. Adam Zampa picked the only wicket in the game. Australia will be looking to save a home series whereas Pakistan will double down on their aggressive bowling attack in the next game as well.

Australia vs Pakistan

Odi

Optus Stadium, Perth

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Australia

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1.45
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1.42
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Pakistan

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2.603
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Australia vs Pakistan Top Batters

Babar Azam to be the top batter for Pakistan

Babar Azam is likely to be Pakistan's standout performer with the bat, considering his recent form and technique. Azam averages 56.72 in his ODI career. He remained unbeaten at 15 runs in the last game. Azam is expected to score well in the upcoming game against Australia.

Steve Smith to be the top batter for Australia

Steve Smith has been in consistent form and is adept at building innings, making him a solid candidate for the best batsman. He averages 43.61 in his ODI career. He scored 44 & 35 runs in the two games of this series. He will lead the batting department of Australia.

Australia vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi to be the top bowler for Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi's left-arm pace could trouble Australia's top-order batsmen, especially under cloudy conditions. Afridi has picked 5 wickets in 2 games. He took 3 wickets for 26 runs in the last game and will be a huge asset to the team in the next game.

Mitchell Starc to be the top bowler for Australia

One of the world’s leading fast bowlers, Starc’s ability to take early wickets can change the game’s dynamics. He took 3 wickets in the first ODI. Starc was wicket-less in the last game. He will make a return in the next game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Australia

Australia and Pakistan have faced off in 110 ODIs, with Australia holding a dominant 71-35 lead. The series is tied at 1-1 after Pakistan beat Australia in the second ODI of the series. The home side will be confident on the Perth wicket and will be expected to dominate this affair to win the series 2-1.

Pakistan to win @ 2.70 (Parimatch)

Australia to win @ 1.45 (Parimatch)

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