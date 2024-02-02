AUS (Australia) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction AUS 88 % Chance of Winning WI 12 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.17 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.126 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia and West Indies will go head-to-head in the first of the three ODIs of the current West Indies tour of Australia 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 2, 2024. The game will begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Australia vs West Indies Chance of Winning

After the magnificent Test series which ended up in a 1-1 draw, West Indies will move to the limited overs format and will take on the 6-time World Champions Australia at their home ground. Australia will be playing after their World Cup win back in November. They will be fired up to be playing as World Champions at home since winning their 6th title and will want to dominate. Based on the current form they are in, Australia will be a tough side to beat for the West Indies.

On the other hand, West Indies failed to make the cut for the previous World Cup. They won the last Test between the sides, levelling the series at 1-1. They will look to continue their momentum entering this ODI series. They will face a tough challenge in a limited overs game but will strive to give their best in the game.

West Indies's chance of winning: 12%

Australia' chance of winning: 88%

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Australia vs West Indies Betting Tips

Australia to score under 31.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Australia had David Warner before who took care of the opening in the games for the team. Since he retired, there was a huge hole to fill that position up. In the last three ODIs, the duo of David Warner and Travis Head secured 12, 60 & 16 runs before their first dismissal. In their last series against the West Indies back in 2021, AUS posted the scores of 51, 1 & 10 runs before their first dismissal. The sides clashed in two Test matches before entering the ODI series where AUS scored 25 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings. That said, Australia will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies’ score before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Australia 1.54 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 99.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs West Indies Toss Prediction

The Melbourne Cricket Ground, aka the MCG, will be hosting this game and has a capacity of 100000. The pitch has something for both bowlers and batsman but is generally on the slower side. Teams must take a call accordingly but will look to bowl first. As the pitch has something for both batsmen and bowlers it is quite a tricky pitch. Teams will look to win the toss and bowl first, as it will get easier to plan the chase given how the pitch is behaving.

Weather Report

The weather forecast seems to be perfect for a game of cricket. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be in the 25°C - 15°C range.

Australia Player List

Steven Smith (C), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Matthew Short Batter Cameron Green All-rounder Travis Head Batter Steve Smith (c) Batter Adam Zampa Bowler Jake Fraser McGurk Batter Sean Abbott Bowler Lance Morris Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Marnus Labuschagne Batter

Australia Team Form

Australia are coming from a 1-1 Test draw. They will be playing their first ODI after their World Cup win.

West Indies Players List

Shai Hope (Captain), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Predicted Playing XI

Keacy Carty Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Romario Shepherd Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Kavem Hodge All-rounder Justin Greaves All-rounder Shai Hope (c) Wicket-keeper Gudakesh Motie Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Oshane Thomas Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler

West Indies Recent Form

West Indies made an impressive leap after winning the last Test. They did not make the cut for the previous World Cup. But will be thrilled on making a mark against the World Champions.

Australia vs West Indies Head-to-Head Record

Both teams have competed in 143 matches in the ODIs where Australia have a clear edge with 76 wins compared to West Indies’s 61 victories.

West Indies Won: 61

Australia Won: 76

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

Australia vs West Indies Betting Odds

In the upcoming 1st ODI of the series, Australia is cautious not to underestimate the West Indian team's potential in limited-overs cricket. Australia will field an experimental XI when they take on West Indies in the first one-day international at the MCG on Friday. Eight players missing from this Australian ODI squad that were at the World Cup include David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood, Alex Carey and Marcus Stoinis. Captain Steven Smith and Travis Head will carry significant responsibilities. The absence of Captain Pat Cummins and key bowler Mitch Starc puts the onus on Lance Morris and Xavier Bartlett, supported by the experienced Adam Zampa in the bowling department.

West Indies, eager for a white-ball resurgence, faces the World Champions on their home turf. Captain Shai Hope, in exceptional form, becomes the linchpin of the batting lineup, especially with relatively new faces. The bowling unit relies on the experience of Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd to lead the attack, aiming for a resilient performance against the formidable Australian side.

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Australia vs West Indies Top Batters

Travis Head to be the top batter for Australia

Travis Head is a fantastic batter from Australia. He has over 2000 runs in the format and averages at 42.73 in his ODI career. His form has been particularly good in 2023 where he averages at 51.81. He scored 10, 62 & 137 runs in his last three games.

Shai Hope to be the top batter for West Indies

Shai Hope looked in great touch against England in the ODI series that West Indies won. He averages 51.32 in his ODI career. Hope is a match winner and should look to bring out his best against Australia in the upcoming matches.

Australia vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Adam Zampa to be the top bowler for Australia

Although Zampa wasn't at his best in the recently concluded BBL, his talent cannot be underestimated. He is expected to be the best bowler for Australia in the upcoming ODI matches against West Indies.

Gudakesh Motie to be the top bowler for West Indies

Gudakesh Motie is a wily left arm spinner who doesn't leak runs and also bowls accurately enough to pick up wickets regularly.