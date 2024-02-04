AUS (Australia) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction AUS 88 % Chance of Winning WI 12 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.112 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia and West Indies are poised to lock horns for their second One Day International match as part of West Indies’ Tour of Australia on February 4, 2024. Their clash will be held at Sydney Cricket Ground and it is scheduled to commence at 9:00 A.M IST.

Australia vs West Indies Chances of Winning

West Indies and Australia played their first One Day International match of the series which ended in victory for the former. The home team won the toss and opted to field first, allowing West Indies to set the target. West Indies managed to post a total of 231 runs with major contributions from their middle order. However, the score proved to be insufficient and failed to keep Australia at bay as they completed the match in a mere 38.3 overs. The top order did an exceptional job at anchoring the innings which eventually allowed them to claim victory by eight wickets with 69 balls left unused.

Prior to this series, Australia and West Indies engaged in a two-match test series which was tied as both teams enjoyed a victory each. However, it was rather clear that the former was in significantly better form as they emerged victorious in the first test by a dominant margin of ten wickets. In the following match, West Indies edged out a victory by a margin of just eight runs. Australia also participated in a test series against Pakistan whom they absolutely bested by a scoreline of 3-0. Moreover, they were a formidable adversary since all of their matches were won by brilliant margins of 79 runs, eight wickets and ten wickets.

Australia chance of winning - 88%

West Indies chance of winning - 12%

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Australia vs West Indies Betting Tips

Australia’s batsmen appeared to be rather handy in their previous match against West Indies as the top and middle order did the bulk of the scoring. Josh Inglis, Australia’s opener and wicket-keeper batsman, scored 65 runs off 43 deliveries, followed by all-rounder Cameron Green who notched up 77 runs from 104 deliveries. Steve Smith joined in and amassed 79 runs off 79 balls. Xavier Bartlett led the bowling attack with four wickets under his belt and trailing closely behind were Sean Abbott and Cameron Green with two wickets each.

Keacy Carty was excellent with the bat as he accumulated 88 runs off 108 deliveries. Roston Chase also managed to achieve a half-century, having scored 59 runs off 67 deliveries. The rest of the batting order made minor contributions. On the bowling front, Matthew Forde and Gudakesh Motie were the only ones who captured wickets as each of them bagged a single wicket.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership Over 31.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Australia 1.54 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs West Indies Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground. A total of 153 One Day International matches have been hosted at the venue in the past, where batting first appears to be an obvious advantage as those batting first have won on 91 occasions as opposed to the chasing side who emerged victorious 62 times. Taking this into account, the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to bat first and secure a target.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts mildly overcast conditions with absolutely no chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Australia Player List

Steven Smith (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Will Sutherland, Glenn Maxwell, Xavier Bartlett, Lance Morris, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Jhye Richardson.

Predicted Playing XI

Travis Head Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Cameron Green All-rounder Steven Smith (C) Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Matthew Short Batter Aaron Hardie Batter Sean Abbott Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Lance Morris Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia has been dominant and does not seem to be in a position to be dismantled easily. Their recent form indicates that they could be the team to bet on in the next match.

West Indies Player List

Shai Hope (c), Keacy Carty, Kjorn Ottley, Alick Athanaze, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Teddy Bishop, Tevin Imlach.

Predicted Playing XI

Alick Athanaze Batter Kjorn Ottley Batter Keacy Carty Batter Shai Hope (C) Wicket-keeper Justin Greaves All-rounder Roston Chase All-rounder Romario Shepherd Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Hayden Walsh Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies does not appear to have it in them to overcome a daunting squad like that of Australia.

Australia vs West Indies Head-to-Head

In their previous five ODI encounters, Australia has been incredibly dominant with four wins out of five matches while the remaining match was won by West Indies.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Australia - 4

West Indies - 1

Australia vs West Indies Betting Odds

Steve Smith to score a half-century against West Indies

Steve Smith emerged as Australia’s leading batsman in their first ODI match as he scored 79 runs off 79 balls. He has an incredible record in his ODI career so far with 5435 runs in 140 innings which is inclusive of 33 half-centuries and 12 100s. Given his impeccable record of four 50s against West Indies in just six innings, he could be expected to achieve yet another half-century in the upcoming match.

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Australia vs West Indies Best Batters

Steve Smith to be Australia’s Best Batter

Steve Smith, Australia’s skipper, was the top run scorer for the team in their first match against West Indies, having scored 79 runs off 79 deliveries. He was striking at 100 and remained not out throughout the innings. Considering his form, he could be anticipated to continue as their leading batsman.

Keacy Carty to be West Indies’ Best Batter

Keacy Carty was the leading batsman for West Indies in their first match against Australia wherein he amassed 88 runs from 108 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 81.48. In his ODI career of 18 innings so far, he has accumulated 528 runs which includes three half-centuries. There is a good possibility he could remain their standout batsman.

Australia vs West Indies Best Bowlers

Xavier Bartlett to be Australia’s Best Bowler

Xavier Bartlett delivered a brilliant spell against West Indies during their previous match. In nine overs, he conceded a mere 17 runs and bowled one maiden, giving him an economy rate of 1.88. He also bagged a whopping four wickets during the process and could be expected to emerge as their premier bowler.

Gudakesh Motie to be West Indies’ Best Bowler

Gudakesh Motie was tied as West Indies’ top wicket-taker in their last match against Australia with one wicket. Although he did not display a great deal of wicket-taking prowess, he was highly economical considering he allowed 58 runs in ten overs which translated to an economy rate of 5.80. He could be relied upon to be their top bowler.