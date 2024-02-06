AUS (Australia) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction AUS 88 % Chance of Winning WI 12 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.136 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia and West Indies will meet in the last ODI of the three match series of the current West Indies tour of Australia 2024. The game is scheduled to be played at Manuka Oval, Canberra on February 6, 2024. The game will begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Australia vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Australia would aim for a clean sweep against the West Indies. The World Champions have won two games comfortably and defeated the visitors by 83 runs. The key players in the team are in good form, and Australia will come hard in the next game and look to humble West Indies.

West Indies failed to make the cut for the previous World Cup. West Indies has defeated Australia only two times in the last ten games and hasn't won an ODI against Australia on Australian soil since 1997. The top order has struggled and will be an uphill challenge for the side. Australia has dominated in both games, and it will be interesting to see if West Indies can pull off a surprise here.

West Indies's chance of winning: 12%

Australia' chance of winning: 88%

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Australia vs West Indies Betting Tips

West Indies to score low before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

West Indies are having a hard time in the current series. They are 0-2 behind after two ODIs in the three match series. They lack severely in their batting strength and are unable to cope up against the aggressive Aussie bowling attack. Alick Athanaze and Justin Greaves opened for the team in the two matches. They scored 6 & 19 runs before one of them lost their wicket in the game. Athanaze scored 5 & 11 runs in the two games whereas the scores of Greaves reads as 1 & 8. The duo have a long way to go and batting but will have to return cheaply against the Australian bowlers. Bartlett, Hazlewood and Hardie have been a nuisance for the Windies top order. That said, WI are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies’ score before 1st dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Australia 1.53 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 98.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Australia vs West Indies Toss Prediction

Manuka Oval, Canberra, has short square boundaries and a fast outfield, allowing batsmen to free their arms. The surface is slow, which can create a few doubts in the batsmen's minds. Spinners have done well here, and fast bowlers who use the variations succeed on this wicket. The last five games at this venue have been won by sides batting first. The surface is best to bat on in the first innings, and spinners can cause havoc in the game's second innings. Both captains shall keep this record in mind. The side winning the toss is likely to opt for batting first.

Weather Report

Canberra would see overcast skies on February 6, and the batting conditions would be challenging. The maximum temperatures will be in the 23°C and the venue may experience showers on the day of the game.

Australia Player List

Steven Smith (C), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Ben McDermott Batter Cameron Green All-rounder Aaron Hardie All-rounder Steve Smith (c) Batter Adam Zampa Bowler Jake Fraser McGurk Batter Sean Abbott Bowler Will Sutherland Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Marnus Labuschagne Batter

Australia Team Form

Australia have won two ODIs in a row and have won the series already. They have cut-throat bowlers in the team and their batters also performed well in the last two games.

West Indies Players List

Shai Hope (Captain), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Predicted Playing XI

Keacy Carty Batter Kjorn Ottley Batter Romario Shepherd Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Justin Greaves All-rounder Shai Hope (c) Wicket-keeper Gudakesh Motie Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Oshane Thomas Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler

West Indies Recent Form

West Indies made an impressive leap after winning the last Test. However, they did not respond well in the limited overs games. They lost both the ODIs of the series and will play for pride in the last ODI of the series.

Australia vs West Indies Head-to-Head Record

Both teams have competed in 145 matches in the ODIs where Australia have a clear edge with 78 wins compared to West Indies’s 61 victories.

West Indies Won: 61

Australia Won: 78

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

Australia vs West Indies Betting Odds

All the 13 members of the initial Australian squad had got their chances in the first two matches of the series with new recruits Jake Fraser McGurk and Will Sutherland making their debut in the 2nd ODI at SCG. Josh Hazlewood who joined the side recently & got his opportunity as well. Australia has asserted dominance with a 2-0 lead, securing victory in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground by an 83-run margin. Opting to bat first, Australia crafted a total of 258/9 in 50 overs. Sean Abbott, batting at No. 8, played a pivotal role, contributing 69 runs off 63 balls. Gudakesh Motie stood out as West Indies' key bowler, claiming 3 wickets for 28 runs. West Indies, in response, succumbed to 175 all-out in 43.3 overs. Keacy Carty top-scored with 40 runs, but insufficient support from teammates hindered their chase. Australia's bowling duo, Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott, excelled, each securing three wickets. Abbott's exceptional all-round performance earned him the Player of the Match accolade. With an unassailable lead, Australia showcases their prowess, leaving West Indies in need of a formidable comeback to salvage the series.

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Australia vs West Indies Top Batters

Steven Smith to be the top batter for Australia

Steven Smith has a ton of experience in the format. He is also in good form and smashed an unbeaten 79 off 79 balls in the last game. He bagged eight boundaries in his last innings.

Keacy Carty to be the top batter for West Indies

Keacy Carty looked comfortable out there in the middle in the first two ODIs, scoring 128 runs at an average of 64 with the highest score of 88. He will be the top batting pick from the side.

Australia vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Xavier Bartlett to be the top bowler for Australia

Xavier Bartlett was rested for the 2nd ODI following his dream debut in the series opener where he picked up a 4-fer which earned him the Player of the Match award.

Gudakesh Motie to be the top bowler for West Indies

Gudakesh Motie is a wily left arm spinner who doesn't leak runs and also bowls accurately enough to pick up wickets regularly. He has picked 4 wickets for the team in the two games. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.