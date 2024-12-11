Facts: Georgia Voll, Australia Women’s opener, is the top batter of the series with 147 runs in two innings.

ndia Women’s Renuka Singh is the third highest wicket-taker of the series, having taken four wickets in two innings.

Australia Women vs India Women Match Prediction

India Women’s tour of Australia is going to culminate at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth, for the final One Day International match between the teams. On December 11, 2024, the sides will kick off their encounter at 8:50 A.M IST.

Australia Women vs India Women Chances of Winning

India Women showcased an absolutely awful batting performance in the first game of the series. They chose to bat first but the entire batting lineup was bundled out for 100. There was not a single batter whose knock was even half-decent. Australia Women did have difficulty in chasing down the total, considering they lost five wickets along the way, but it wasn’t long before they claimed victory in dominant fashion. Opener and debutant Georgia Voll’s unbeaten 46 was the best performance of the innings while fellow opener Phoebe Litchfield helped anchor the chase with 35 runs. Australia Women celebrated a five-wicket victory in the end.

Australia Women’s batting masterclass in the second match was nothing short of phenomenal. As the home team took to the crease first, the whole team made it impossible for India Women to even come close to victory. Ellyse Perry and Georgia Voll were the standout performances, having scored a ton each with 105 and 101 runs, respectively. Opener Phoebe Litchfield trailed closely behind with a contribution of 60 runs while wicket-keeper batter Beth Mooney notched up 56 runs. They ended up with an insurmountable total of 371 and India Women had virtually no hope left of salvaging the series. During their chase, Richa Ghosh led with 54 runs while Minnu Mani, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur were next in line with 46*, 43 and 38 runs, respectively. However, the visitors were bowled out for 249 which led to a 122-run defeat.

Australia Women chance of winning - 84%

India Women chance of winning - 16%

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Australia Women vs India Women Betting Tips

Australia Women to score over 29.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll have both put in consistent efforts to ensure a competitive opening partnership for Australia Women in the tournament so far. In the last two ODI matches, the duo have scored 130 and 48 runs together which is especially impressive since this series marks Voll’s international debut. Given that Voll and Litchfield have amassed 147 and 95 runs, respectively, in the tournament, they are expected to maintain their upward trend and do a stellar job for Australia Women’s first wicket.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Women Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch India Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership to be Australia Women 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Women vs India Women Toss Prediction

The record between teams batting and fielding first at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground is nearly tied with a scoreline of 43-42 in 86 ODI matches until now. The average first innings total of 221 is an attainable score which likely makes fielding first a more lucrative option for the toss winning skipper.

Weather Report

The skies will be perfectly clear and sunny at Perth with absolutely no sign of rainfall and the temperature is predicted to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

Australia Women Player List

Tahlia McGrath (c), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Kim Garth, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux.

Predicted Playing XI

Phoebe Litchfield Batter Georgia Voll Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Tahlia McGrath (C) All-rounder Sophie Molineux Bowler Alana King Bowler Kim Garth Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women have a solid opening partnership and that has enhanced their batting prowess a great deal.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu.

Predicted Playing XI

Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Smriti Mandhana Batter Harleen Deol Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Minnu Mani Bowler Saima Thakor Bowler Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler Priya Mishra Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women’s batters and bowlers alike have struggled to make any headway and they are no match for a superior Australian squad.

Australia Women vs India Women Head-to-Head

Australia Women continue to exert their dominance over India Women as they have a perfect record against the latter in their last five head-to-head fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Australia Women - 5

India Women - 0

Australia Women vs India Women Betting Odds

Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than India Women @ 1.68 (Parimatch)

India Women have had two different opening combinations in the first two games of the series. With Priya Punia and Smriti Mandhana opening the first match, they managed to score just nine runs before the fall of the first wicket. Even though the former was replaced by a more seasoned opener, Richa Ghosh, it did not yield a much better result as the pair added 16 runs to the first wicket. It was quite the contrary for the hosts who only improved an already successful partnership in the first game; Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll scored 48 runs in the first match and a whopping 130 runs in the second fixture. There is absolutely no doubt that Australia Women’s openers are vastly superior to that of India Women.

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Australia Women vs India Women Best Batters

Georgia Voll to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Georgia Voll made her debut in international cricket with an unbeaten 46 in the first game of the series. She went on to claim her first international century with 101 runs in the previous match against India Women, making her the second highest run scorer of the innings. Overall, she leads the team’s batting with 147 runs in two innings and will be expected to be their standout batter once again.

Richa Ghosh to be India Women’s Best Batter

Richa Ghosh was not particularly fruitful in the first game of the series where she scored 14 runs before her dismissal. However, she returned much stronger with a half-century in the second match, having amassed 54 runs. She is the top batter for India Women at the moment with 68 runs in two innings and an average of 34.00 which makes her the top pick for the last game, too.

Australia Women vs India Women Best Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Megan Schutt picked up an excellent fifer in the first game against India Women during a 6.2-over spell. In the second match, she managed to take just a single wicket but leads Australia Women’s bowling attack with six wickets in two innings and a commendable average of 9.00, making her the top choice for the next match as well.

Renuka Singh to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Renuka Singh was India Women’s top bowler in the first match of the series where she claimed three wickets in seven overs with an economy rate of 6.42. She was only able to pick one wicket in the previous outing but she retains her lead at the top with four wickets in two innings. She is anticipated to come out on top this time around.