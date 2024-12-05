Facts: Australia Women’s Ashleigh Gardner was the top wicket-taker of their tour of Bangladesh where she picked seven wickets in three innings.

India Women’s Radha Yadav was the leading bowler of their ODI series against New Zealand Women, having taken seven wickets in three innings.

Australia Women vs India Women Match Prediction

India Women’s tour of Australia is set to begin on December 5, 2024, with a One Day International clash to be held at Allan Border Field, Brisbane. The match will commence at 8:50 A.M IST.

Australia Women vs India Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women’s last One Day International series was against Bangladesh Women on the latter’s home soil. The visitors were mighty dominant and absolutely demolished Bangladesh Women right from the start where Australia Women scored 213 runs and bowled out the home team for 95, leading to a 118-run victory. In the second game, Australia Women restricted Bangladesh Women to 97 and crossed the line with six wickets to spare. Even though Australia Women had won the series by this point, they made it a complete whitewash by beating Bangladesh Women yet again by a margin of eight wickets.

India Women’s One Day International series against New Zealand Women prior to this was more competitive than Australia Women, considering both sides were equally powerful. India Women had the advantage of playing at home and won the first game by a 59-run margin after scoring 227 runs. New Zealand Women fought back in the second match and bested India Women by 76 runs, bringing the series down to the wire. The final match was a hard-fought tussle but the hosts emerged victorious in the end to take home a six-wicket triumph.

Australia Women chance of winning - 75%

India Women chance of winning - 25%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Australia Women vs India Women Betting Tips

India Women to score low before first dismissal

India Women’s openers struggled to make up any ground against New Zealand Women’s bowling attack during their ODI series. Both Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are seasoned openers for the team but their performance was not adequate considering they set up partnerships of 16, 5 and 12 runs. Moreover, the team will be on foreign turf which could add to their hardships, making it unlikely that the openers will set up a big total.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Women Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch India Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership to be Australia Women 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Women vs India Women Toss Prediction

Allan Border Field has been host to 20 ODI matches in the past where the record between the teams batting and fielding first is quite close with a slight edge for the latter who have won 11 times. The average first innings total of 210 is rather low for limited-overs cricket and both sides will vie to chase in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather is not likely to have a major impact on the game as the chance of precipitation is as low as 15% and light showers are expected. The temperature will remain around 27 degrees Celsius.

Australia Women Player List

Tahlia McGrath (c), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Kim Garth, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux.

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Voll Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Tahlia McGrath (C) All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Sophie Molineux Bowler Alana King Bowler Kim Garth Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women’s series win over Bangladesh Women was largely a result of their strong bowling attack. Their batting was not weak by any means but their bowlers shone brightest.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu.

Predicted Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana Batter Harleen Deol Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Tejal Hasabnis Batter Deepti Sharma All-rounder Radha Yadav Bowler Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler Priya Mishra Bowler Saima Thakor Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women had a competent batting and bowling lineup against New Zealand Women with both departments pulling their weight.

Australia Women vs India Women Head-to-Head

Australia Women lead their head-to-head tally against India Women with four successive wins leading up to this fixture in the last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Australia Women - 4

India Women - 1

Australia Women vs India Women Betting Odds

Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than India Women

Phoebe Litchfield opened for Australia Women during the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh Women but turned out to be a weak link in her partnership with Alyssa Healy. In the three matches, the pair scored 43, 18 and 6 runs where Litchfield was the first to lose her wicket on all occasions. On the other hand, India Women’s first partnerships against New Zealand Women were also quite subpar with stands of 16, 5 and 12 runs between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. Although there is certainly room for improvement in both teams’ opening wickets, the bookmakers favor Australia Women over India Women in this regard.

Australia Women vs India Women Odi Allan Border Field, Brisbane Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.33 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.352 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.20 Bet Now!

Australia Women vs India Women Best Batters

Ellyse Perry to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Ellyse Perry was Australia Women’s second highest run-getter in their ODI series against Bangladesh Women, having garnered 64 runs in three innings. In the three matches, she scored 27, 35* and two runs, and achieved an average of 64.00. She is the top choice to be their standout batter against India Women.

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana was India Women’s leading batter in their previous ODI series against New Zealand Women where the opener secured a total of 105 runs. After getting dismissed for single digits in the first two matches, she scored a phenomenal ton with precisely 100 runs in the final match. She is anticipated to come into her own in the upcoming match.

Australia Women vs India Women Best Bowlers

Ashleigh Gardner to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Ashleigh Gardner emerged as Australia Women’s top wicket-taker against Bangladesh Women during the ODI series where she captured eight wickets in three innings. She was their most consistent bowler in the tournament and ended the series with an exceptional average of 8.62. Given her stellar run in the series, she is expected to come out on top in the next match.

Radha Yadav to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Radha Yadav was India Women’s top wicket-taker against New Zealand Women wherein she picked seven wickets in three innings with an average of 17.85. During the three games, she took 0, 4 and 3 wickets, and her performances make her the top pick to be their premier bowler once more.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Australia Women Australia Women have the confidence of a 3-0 series win against Bangladesh Women and also have the upper hand as they are going to be playing in familiar conditions. India Women are no less competitive but are bogged down by the fact that they will have to adjust to new pitch and weather conditions. Although it is likely to be a close encounter between the teams, Australia Women are the match favorites to kick off the series with a victory. Australia Women to win @ 1.33 (Parimatch) India Women to win @ 3.30 (Parimatch) Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





