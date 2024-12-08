Facts: Australia Women’s Georgia Voll is the leading run-getter of the ODI series with 46* runs in one innings.

India Women’s Renuka Singh is the second highest wicket-taker of the series so far with three wickets in one innings.

Australia Women vs India Women Match Prediction

Australia Women and India Women are going to take on each other for their second One Day International at Allan Border Field, Brisbane. Their match will be hosted on December 8, 2024, starting at 5:15 A.M IST.

Australia Women vs India Women Chances of Winning

India Women were not the favorites to begin with in this series but their defeat against Australia Women in the first match was embarrassing. They were humbled right from the start as India Women were bowled out for a mere 100 runs. After an early collapse of the opening wicket, the rest of the batting lineup came crashing down by the start of the 35th over. At this point, India Women had no option but to throw in the towel.

The visitors did their best to put a damper on Australia Women’s innings by toppling five wickets but their effort went in vain. Debutant Georgia Voll was the top scorer for the home team with an unbeaten 46 while fellow opener Phoebe Litchfield was next in line with 35 runs. Australia Women completed the chase by the 17th over and won by a margin of five wickets.

Australia Women chance of winning - 80%

India Women chance of winning - 20%

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Australia Women vs India Women Betting Tips

Australia Women to score over 27.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Georgia Voll made her ODI debut in the last match against India Women and she did a brilliant job for the first wicket. Having opened alongside Phoebe Litchfield, the pair scored 48 runs before the fall of the first wicket. The latter has an average of 40.41 in her ODI career so far, and together the duo have the potential to wreak havoc on the opposition once again.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Women’s Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch India Women’s Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership to be Australia Women 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Women vs India Women Toss Prediction

Allan Border Field is known to be a fielding track with 12 wins in 21 ODI matches held at the venue so far. In the last match, too, the hosts won the match even though India Women chose to bat first. The pitch is not conducive for big scores and after the outcome of the first fixture, the toss winning side will be keen to chase.

Weather Report

A 25% possibility of precipitation is predicted at Brisbane and light rain is expected on match day. The temperature is likely to go up to 34 degrees Celsius.

Australia Women Player List

Tahlia McGrath (c), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Kim Garth, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux.

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Voll Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Tahlia McGrath (C) All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Alana King Bowler Kim Garth Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women had a competitive first wicket in the first match of the series. Their bowlers, though, were largely responsible for the match win since they were able to restrict India Women very effectively.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu.

Predicted Playing XI

Priya Punia Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Harleen Deol Batter Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Batter Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Richa Ghosh Wicket-keeper Deepti Sharma All-rounder Saima Thakor Bowler Titas Sadhu Bowler Priya Mishra Bowler Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler

India Women Team Form

India Women’s batters failed the team with an awful display in the previous outing. Although a slight improvement can be expected in the next match, it may not be a substantial advancement. The bowlers were spot-on and did their best to defend a miserable total.

Australia Women vs India Women Head-to-Head

Australia Women have a flawless record against India Women in their last five head-to-head games, having won on all five occasions.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Australia Women - 5

India Women - 0

Australia Women vs India Women Betting Odds

Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than India Women @ 1.67 (Parimatch)

Priya Punia and Smriti Mandhana opened the innings together for India Women in the last match but their performances were substandard. Both openers were dismissed for single digit scores which resulted in an opening stand of nine runs. They were outperformed greatly by Australia Women’s openers, Phoebe Litchfield and Georgia Voll, who added 48 runs to the first wicket. India Women were struggling and Australia Women have the opportunity to capitalize on that and restrict the former’s opening wicket.

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Australia Women vs India Women Best Batters

Phoebe Litchfield to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Phoebe Litchfield was Australia Women’s second highest run scorer in the previous game against India Women where she scored 35 runs before getting dismissed. The opener has 687 runs in 20 ODI innings so far with an average of 40.41. With two centuries and four half-centuries, she is expected to be the top batter in the upcoming match.

Smriti Mandhana to be India Women’s Best Batter

Smriti Mandhana was not particularly fruitful in the last match versus Australia Women, having been dismissed for eight runs. She has a total of 3698 in her ODI career of 89 innings coupled with an impressive average of 44.55. The opener is anticipated to be their standout batter in the next game.

Australia Women vs India Women Best Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Megan Schutt delivered an exceptional spell against India Women in the last outing. In 6.2 overs, she bowled one maiden, captured five wickets and achieved a phenomenal economy rate of 3.00. With an outstanding average of 3.80 in the tournament so far, she is the top pick to be their premier bowler once again.

Renuka Singh to be India Women’s Best Bowler

Renuka Singh was India Women’s top wicket-taker in the previous encounter where she picked three wickets in seven innings and earned an economy rate of 6.42. She has a bowling average of 15.00 in the ODI series so far and will be the leading choice to be their top bowler once more.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Australia Women Australia Women to win @ 1.25 (Parimatch)

India Women to win @ 3.70 (Parimatch) It is rather surprising to see how terribly India Women were bested in the first ODI against Australia Women considering their 2-1 ODI series win against New Zealand Women prior to this. During that three-match series, India Women scored upwards of 200 in two out of three matches and the margins of their victories were also impressive. Coming into this series on the back of a highly competitive tournament, it is quite unseemly of India Women to hardly give their rivals a challenge. Australia Women are, undoubtedly, a force to be reckoned with given that they were the runners-up of the T20 World Cup this year. Additionally, their last ODI series against Bangladesh Women was a landslide win for the Australian side by a scoreline of 3-0. Naturally, they are favored once again to give India Women a massive fight and come out on top. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







