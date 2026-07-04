Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

Pakistan Women are going to lock horns against Australia Women on their tour to Australia. It is expected to be a thrilling encounter between these two teams at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field on 16th January. The Australian team has the upper hand over visitors as they won 12 consecutive matches in ODI format. On the other hand Pakistan Women whitewash Ireland 3-0 on their home ground.

Bet on ODI

Meg Lanning will lead the home side whereas the Pakistani team is quite confident in the leadership of Bishmah Mahroof.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning

The Australian Women’s team is considered as the best women cricket team in the world of cricket. Team got an easy victory in the last five ODI matches against England, West Indies, Bangladesh, South Africa, and India. Team has outstanding players like Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, and Ashleigh Gardner.

Against the home team it will be tough for Pakistan to beat them at their home conditions and at the time when they are in tremendous form. Australian Women has 95% winning probability while Pakistan has only 4% chances to combat Australia.

Our prediction

Our prediction is in the favour of the home team as the team has been in fantastic form in recent ODI matches. The Australian team has a strong squad as compared to Pakistan. We can expect an easy victory for Australia against visitors.

Australia Women to win @ 1.01

Pakistan Women to win @ 21.00

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Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The three-match ODI series is a part of 2022-2025 ICC Women’s Championship. Australia will play one more match, on the other hand Pakistan has secured their 2nd position with five match victories.

In this series Australia has a strong squad. They have countable players like Rachel Haynes, Alyssa Healey, Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Ben Mooney, Jess Jonassen and Alana King. Looking at the team, records and squad Australia may sweep the visitors by 3-0.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women toss prediction

Brisbane has a balanced pitch which will have the equal opportunities for batters and bowlers. Average first inning total is 239 runs here. Team winning the toss would like to bowl first and chase the target.

Weather report

There are 40% chances of rain. Temperature is expected to be 28 degree celsius. Humidity will be around 68%. Wind speed is expected to be 21 kmph. It's not a clear sky and sunshine, rain may also interrupt the game.

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Australia Women Player List

Wicket Keeper Alyssa Healy is not the part of this series as she is suffering with calf injury. It is expected that she will be better till the women's T20 world cup which will take place in February 2023.

Australia Women Possible XI

Meg Lanning (captain) Batsman Beth Mooney Batsman Megan Schutt Batsman Ellyse Perry Batsman Tahlia McGrath All Rounder Kim Garth Bowler Alana King Bowler Jess Jonassen All Rounder Ashleigh Gardner All Rounder Nicola Carey Bowler Annabel Sutherland All Rounder

Australia Women Squad for ODI series- Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia Women Team Form

The Australian Women team is in outstanding form. Since 2021, they have won 12 consecutive matches. They had beaten teams like England, West Indies, Bangladesh and India.

Pakistan Women Player List

Pakistan Women Possible XI

Bismah Maroof (captain) Batsman Muneeba Ali (wk) Batsman Sidra Ameen Batsman Omaima Sohail Batsman Aliya Riaz All Rounder Nida Dar All Rounder Ayesha Naseem All Rounder Diana Baig All Rounder Ghulam Fatima Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Fatima Sana Bowler

Pakistan Women Squad for ODI series- Sidra Amin, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Hafeez, Tuba Hassan, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof, Ayesha Naseem, Sidra Nawaz, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana Khan, Sadaf Shamas, Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sundhu, Ayesha Zafar

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan secured a 3-0 white wash against Ireland last year. Team performed well at many recent occasions but in comparison to the home team they are not looking as strong. Pakistan is still struggling to get their first ODI Victory at Australian soil.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Head to Head

Australia Women and Pakistan Women have faced each other in 12 matches. Pakistan has been successful in winning any match against them.

Total Test Matches played - 12

Australia Women won - 12

Pakistan Women won - 0

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

As the records are in the favor of Australia, the team is getting very low odds. They have got winning odds of 1.01 so chances of the Australian team are as high as 95%. Team looks to get an easy victory but as far as betting is concerned gamblers will not get much more money on Australia’s victory due to their low odds. On the other hand if any gambler wants to take a high risk, he can gamble on Pakistan’s victory with a winning odds of 21.00.

Australia Women to win @ 1.01

Pakistan Women to win @ 21.00

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Top Team Batsmen

Australia may rely on top class batters like captain Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner who have the ability to smash any bowling attack. Opener batsman Beth Mooneyhas fantastic ODI records as he scored 646 runs since January 2021 and also named four half centuries.

For Pakistan Bismah Maroof, opener Sidra Ameen, Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem and all-rounder Nida Dar are the countable batters. Since 2021 Sidra Ameen smashed 764 runs with an impressive average of 50.93.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Top Team Bowlers

In the bowling department Australia consists of top bowlers like Jess Jonassen and Alana King. Jonassen has picked up 131 ODI wickets with an average of 19.67. King has grabbed 14 wickets in 11 matches with an average of 25.50.

Pakistan also has a sharp attack with bowlers like Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana and Nida dar who can make trouble for the Australian batting line.