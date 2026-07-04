Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

After getting an easy victory in the rain affected first ODI, Australia Women will take on Pakistan Women in 2nd ODI on 18th January at the same Allan Border Field, Brisbane. Including this defeat Pakistan lost 13 back to back matches against Australia.

Bet on ODI

Previous match was reduced to 40 overs due to rain’s interruption. In this first ODI Australia had won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pakistan women failed to put a decent total on the board. They made just 168 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Again it was not a good start for Pakistan as Opener batsman Muneeba Ali got out on a duck. Nida Dar made the highest 59 runs followed by Captain Maroof who scored 29 runs. Brown and Jonaseen took 2-2 wickets each for Australia. With an outstanding 78 unbeaten runs inning of Phoebe Litchfield and 67 runs inning of Meg Lanning, Australia secured a smashing victory against visitors.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning

Pakistan women’s performance is not up to the mark. They failed in batting and bowling both the segments, The Australian Women’s team is considered as the best women cricket team in the world of cricket. Before the previous match, the team got an easy victory in the last five ODI matches against England, West Indies, Bangladesh, South Africa, and India. Team has outstanding players like Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, and Ashleigh Gardner.

Against the home team it will be tough for Pakistan to beat them at their home conditions and at the time when they are in tremendous form. Australian Women has 96% winning probability while Pakistan has only 4.3% chances to win against Australia.

Our prediction

The Australian team has a strong squad as compared to Pakistan. We can expect an easy victory for Australia against visitors. Pakistan lost back to back 13 matches against them so we hope for an easy victory for Australia. You can expect the chances as Pakistan is getting the odds as high as 29.00 and it's 29 times higher than the home team.

Australia Women to win @ 1.01

Pakistan Women to win @ 29.00

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Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Australia have top class players like Phoebe Litchfield, Rachel Haynes, Alyssa Healey, Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Ben Mooney, Jess Jonassen and Alana King. On the other hand Pakistan hopes are alive on Nida Dar and Mahrood. Hosts has already have a 1-0 lead in the series and they are expected to white wash Pakistan 3-0.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women toss prediction

Team bowling first has a good record on this pitch. Brisbane has a balanced pitch which will have the equal opportunities for batters and bowlers. Previous match was a low scoring match but the average first inning total is 239 runs here. Team winning the toss would like to bowl first and chase the target as Australia did in the last match.

Weather report

Previous match had a rain interruption but in this match there are no chances of rain, so it's good news for both teams. Temperature is expected to be 28 degree celsius. Humidity will be around 59%. Wind speed is expected to be 23 kmph. .

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Australia Women Player List

Team may play with the same team that played the last match.

Australia Women Possible XI

Meg Lanning (captain) Batsman Beth Mooney Batsman Phoebe Litchfield Batsman Ellyse Perry Batsman Tahlia McGrath All Rounder Megan Schutt Batsman Alana King Bowler Jess Jonassen All Rounder Ashleigh Gardner All Rounder Darcie Brown Bowler Annabel Sutherland All Rounder

Australia Women Squad for ODI series- Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Australia Women Team Form

We saw the Australian team form in the last match, they did well with bat and bowl. The Australian Women team is in outstanding form. Since 2021, they have won 13 consecutive matches. They had beaten teams like England, South Africa, West Indies, Bangladesh and India. Players like Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield are outstanding and in the bowling department Darcie Brown and Jess Jonassen did well in the last match.

Pakistan Women Player List

Pakistan team is also expected to play with the same team that played the first ODI on their tour of Australia. No news of Injury and change in squad.

Pakistan Women Possible XI

Bismah Maroof (captain) Batsman Muneeba Ali Batsman Sidra Ameen Batsman Omaima Sohail Batsman Aliya Riaz All Rounder Nida Dar All Rounder Kainat Imtiaz All Rounder Diana Baig All Rounder Sidra Nawaz (WK) Batsman Sadia Iqbal Bowler Fatima Sana Bowler

Pakistan Women Squad for ODI series- Sidra Amin, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Nida Dar, Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Hafeez, Tuba Hassan, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof, Ayesha Naseem, Sidra Nawaz, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana Khan, Sadaf Shamas, Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sundhu, Ayesha Zafar

Pakistan Women Team Form

Team is not in good touch, they performed poorly in every segment of the game., Although Pakistan Women secured a 3-0 white wash against Ireland last year. Team performed well at many recent occasions but in comparison to the home team they are not looking as strong. Pakistan is still struggling to get their first ODI Victory at Australian soil.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Head to Head

Both teams have faced each other in 13 matches. Pakistan has not been successful in winning any match against them.

Total Test Matches played - 13

Australia Women won - 13

Pakistan Women won - 0

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

Again Pakistan are getting very high odds of 29.00 so it means visitors have very less chance to win the game. Amount is big but it's too risky to put some money on Pakistan’s victory. On the other hand it's safe to gamble on Australia’s victory but here the amount is not very attractive to gamble. So in this one-sided encounter it's up to you whether you want to play a secure but satisfactory bet or take some risk for a higher winning amount.

Australia Women to win @ 1.01

Pakistan Women to win @ 29.00

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Top Team Batsmen

Top batters for Australia are Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield. Litchfield and Lanning played impressive innings by scoring 78 and 67 runs respectively. Beth Mooney also has fantastic ODI records as he scored 646 runs since January 2021 and also named four half centuries.

Bismah Maroof, opener Sidra Ameen, Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem and all-rounder Nida Dar are the countable batters for Pakistan point of view.. Since 2021 Sidra Ameen smashed 764 runs with an impressive average of 50.93. Nida Dar was the top scorer in the last match with 59 runs.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Top Team Bowlers

Jess Jonassen and Darcie Brown really impressed with their line and length in the last match. They picked 2-2 wickets each. Jonassen has picked up 133 ODI wickets with an average of 19.67. Alana King may also do the same magic with the bowl as she picked 12 wickets in 12 matches.

No Pakistan bowler was impressive in the previous game but the team has their hopes on bowlers like Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Kainat Imtiaz and all rounder Nida Dar.