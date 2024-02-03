AUS (Australia Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction AUS 84 % Chance of Winning RSA 16 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.177 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia Women and South Africa Women are going to clash in the first match of the One Day International series as part of South Africa Women’s Tour of Australia on February 3, 2024. The encounter will be hosted at Adelaide Oval at 9:10 A.M IST.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women’s previous One Day International series was against India Women, whom they bested by a scoreline of 3-0. In their final match of the series, the former won the toss and opted to bat first which turned out to be incredibly advantageous as they went on to post a total of 338/7 with major contributions from the top order. Phoebe Litchfield showcased immense batting prowess, having scored 119 runs while skipper, opener and wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy scored 82 runs. During the second innings, their bowling attack was well equipped to defend the score considering they dismissed India Women in 32.4 overs for 148 runs. Australia Women enjoyed a 190-run victory to seal a clean sweep.

South Africa’s One Day International series prior to this was against Bangladesh Women. In the final tie-breaking match, South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first and secure a target. This gave them a sizable advantage and they seized the opportunity by mustering a total of 316/4. Their openers did the bulk of the scoring as Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits amassed a ton each with the captain having scored 126 runs while the latter contributed 118 runs. The pressure became insurmountable for Bangladesh Women as they had absolutely no answer, leading them to get bowled out in 31.1 overs for exactly 100 runs. South Africa Women secured the series win by a margin of 216 runs.

Australia Women chance of winning - 84%

South Africa Women chance of winning - 16%

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Australia Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips

Phoebe Litchfield was undoubtedly the star player of the ODI series against India Women as she amassed 260 runs in three innings, including two half-centuries and a century. Ellyse Perry was also incredible as she scored 141 runs in three innings. On the bowling front, Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland captured seven wickets and six wickets, respectively.

Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa Women’s captain and opener, played exceptionally well against Bangladesh Women during the ODI series, having garnered 185 runs in three innings which is inclusive of a half-century and a century. Tazmin Brits, their opening batswoman, trailed closely behind with 172 runs. Marizanne Kapp emerged as their leading wicket-taker with four wickets, followed by Nadine de Klerk who claimed three wickets in three innings.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Women Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Australia Women 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Adelaide Oval where a total of 92 One Day International matches have been held in the past, out of which 49 were won by the teams batting first while 41 were won by the chasing side. The wicket seems to offer high scoring conditions as the average first innings score stands at 227 while the highest total recorded on the pitch is 369/7 by Australia in their match against Pakistan. Taking all these factors into account, the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to bat first.

Weather Report

Sunshine and clear skies can be expected on the day of the match with absolutely no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham.

Predicted Playing XI

Phoebe Litchfield Batter Alyssa Healy (C) Wicket-keeper Ellyse Perry Batter Beth Mooney Batter Tahlia McGrath Batter Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Annabel Sutherland Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler Alana King Bowler Kim Garth Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women have rarely faltered in their matches and seem to recuperate rather quickly.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Meike De Ridder, Chloe Tyron, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayanda Hlubi, Delmi Tucker, Eliz-mari Marx.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (C) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Anneke Bosch Batter Sune Luus Batter Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Eliz-mari Marx Bowler Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women do not seem to be in a position to overcome Australia Women at the moment considering their present form.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head

Australia Women have been relentlessly dominant against South Africa Women with a record 14 wins out of 15 matches, while the remaining match was tied.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 15

Australia Women - 14

South Africa Women - 0

Tie - 1

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Women @ 1.68 (Parimatch)

Phoebe Litchfield and skipper Alyssa Healy, Australia Women’s openers, maintained an incredibly strong partnership in their final ODI match against India Women considering they scored 189 runs together until the latter’s wicket was taken in 28.5 overs. South Africa Women’s opening duo, Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, took it a step further against Bangladesh Women, wherein they achieved an opening stand of 243 runs and kept their collaboration alive for 42.1 overs when the skipper’s wicket fell. However, the bookmarkers believe that Australia’s openers have an edge over those of South Africa and could add more runs to the first wicket.

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Australia Women vs South Africa Women Best Batters

Phoebe Litchfield to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Phoebe Litchfield was the leading batswoman of the tournament in their ODI series against India Women, having accumulated 260 runs in just three innings. Through the course of three matches, she achieved two half-centuries and concluded the series with an incredible ton as she scored 119 runs off 125 deliveries. She could be expected to emerge as their standout batter.

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa’s Best Batter

Laura Wolvaardt, South Africa’s skipper, was the top run-getter of the ODI series against Bangladesh Women as she amassed 185 runs in three innings. She notched up a brilliant century in the final match, having scored 126 runs off 134 balls. Given her recent performances, she could be relied upon to remain their leading batswoman.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Best Bowlers

Georgia Wareham to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Wareham was the top wicket-taker of the ODI series against India Women, wherein she bagged a total of seven wickets in three innings. In their final match against each other, she delivered 6.4 overs, conceded 23 runs and captured three wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 3.45. She could be anticipated to continue as their premier bowler.

Marizanne Kapp to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

Marizanne Kapp emerged as the top wicket-taker in their ODI series against Bangladesh Women with four wickets in two innings. In the last match of the series, she delivered five overs, allowed 21 runs and claimed two wickets, giving her an economy rate of 4.20. There is a good possibility she could be their top bowler once again.