AUS (Australia Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction
AUS
89%
Chance of Winning
RSA
11%
Odi
North Sydney Oval
Facts:
- Australia Women lead the tally by 15-0 against South Africa Women in their ODI clashes.
- AUS-W won against SA-W by 8 wickets in the first ODI.
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning
Australia Women go into the second match of the series after a comfortable win in the first match. The Aussies were clinical in all the departments as they demolished the opposition team thoroughly. They will look to win the upcoming match and win the ODI series as well.
South Africa women on the other hand need to win the upcoming match in order to stay alive in the series. They already lost the T20I series by 2-1 and a loss in the first game has hindered their confidence in the current competition. A loss in this match will mean that they lose the ODI series as well after losing the T20 series some time earlier. However, they will have to do a lot better to avoid the batting disaster in the first ODI.
Australia Women chance of winning - 89%
South Africa Women chance of winning - 11%
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips
Australia Women to score over 29.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @PARIMATCH)
Australia Women is currently the best ODI team in the world right now. They won the T20I series against SA-W by 2-1. Their batters are in top form, starting from their openers. Their opening partnerships read 72, 75 & 32 runs before their first dismissal. Alyssa Healy opened alongside Phoebe Litchfield in the first ODI game of the series and posted the score of 38 runs before losing their first wicket. Litchfield and Healy average at 56.00 & 35.06 respectively in their WODI career. That said, it would be a good idea to bet on AUS-W to score high in their opening partnership in the next ODI.
Match Prediction Best Odds
South Africa Women’s score before their first dismissal Over 23.5 runs
Most fours: Australia W
Highest opening partnership: Australia W
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Toss Prediction
The pitch at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 206 runs. The pitch at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney is a sporting one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers on offer. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover around 22°C with 67% humidity. Winds at a speed of 7.63 m/s are expected. Cloud cover is expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers. There is light rain expected which may affect playing conditions.
Australia Women Player List
Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield and Darcie Brown.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alyssa Healy ©
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Beth Mooney
|
Batter
|
Phoebe Litchfield
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Batter
|
Alana King
|
All-rounder
|
Tahlia McGrath
|
All-rounder
|
Ellyse Perry
|
All-rounder
|
Ashleigh Gardner
|
All-Rounder
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Bowler
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Annabel Sutherland
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All-rounder
|
Kim Garth
|
Bowler
|
Megan Schutt
|
Bowler
Australia Women Team Form
The team is in terrific form. They won the first ODI of the series by 8 wickets. The team has a strong batting and bowling order.
South Africa Women Players List
Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Tazmin Brits, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Eliz-Mari Marx, Delmi Tucker, Ayanda Hlubi and Meike De Ridder.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Laura Wolvaardt ©
|
Batter
|
Sinalo Jafta
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tazmin Brits
|
Batter
|
Anneke Bosch
|
All-rounder
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
|
Nadine de Klerk
|
All-rounder
|
Nonkululeko Mlaba
|
Bowler
|
Masabata Klaas
|
Bowler
|
Ayabonga Khaka
|
Bowler
|
Chloe Tryon
|
All-rounder
|
Sune Luus
|
All-rounder
South Africa Women Recent Form
South Africa Women were very poor with their batting line-up in the last match. They only scored 105 runs in the last game and lost all their wickets.
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head
Australia has a 15-0 win-loss record over South Africa in ODIs.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
South Africa Women - 0
Australia Women - 15
No Result/Abandoned - 1
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds
In the first ODI of the series, Australia Women won the toss and let the visitors bat first in the game. South Africa Women struggled from the get go. Their top order collapsed within 10 overs. The team managed to put up 105 runs eventually in the game. Marizanne Kap scored 50 runs in the game whereas no one in the team scored past 18 runs in the game. AUS-W had a lot of variation in the bowling line-up. Alana King was the top bowler who picked 3 wickets in the game.
Chasing the target, Australia Women were expected to finish the game pretty early. Eventually, Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney exhibited top batting form to drag their team through the finish line. They won the game by 8 wickets and 189 balls to spare in the game. Beth Mooney was top scorer for the team as she remained unbeaten on 52 runs. It was a complete and dominating performance by the team as they look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
Australia Women vs South Africa Women
Odi
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Best Batters
Beth Mooney to be Australia Women’s Best Batter
The top run scorer for Australia Women in the series is Beth Mooney. She scored 72*, 13 & 82 runs in the T20I series. Coming into the ODI series, Mooney smashed an unbeaten 52 off 34 balls in the 1st game. That said, she will be expected to score high in the next game.
Marizanne Kapp to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter
Marizanne Kapp will be the top batter from South Africa. She scored 1, 20 & 75 runs in the three T20I games. Coming into the ODI series, she was the only impactful batter in the previous outing. She scored 50 off 58 balls in the last game.
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Best Bowlers
Alana King to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler
Alana King is a leg-break bowler and has produced impressive results for her team in the international circuit. She has picked 3 wickets for 19 runs in the game with an economy rate of 4.22. She will be the bowling pick in the next game for the team.
Masabata Klaas to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler
Masabata Klaas is a right-arm medium bowler and has been one of the few effective bowlers in the team against AUS-W. She picked 3 wickets in the T20I series. She was successful in picking a single wicket against AUS-W in the last game. She will be the top bowling pick from SA-W.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia Women
Australia Women to win @ 1.12 (PARIMATCH)
South Africa Women to win @ 6.20 (PARIMATCH)
Parimatch