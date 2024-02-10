AUS (Australia Women) vs RSA (South Africa Women) Match Prediction
AUS
85%
Chance of Winning
RSA
15%
Odi
North Sydney Oval
Facts:
- Australia Women lead the tally by 15-1 against South Africa Women in their ODI clashes.
- SA-W won against AUS-W by 84 runs in the second ODI.
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning
Australia Women were completely outplayed in the 2nd ODI as they lost the match by a whopping 84 runs. As a result, they lost the lead in the series and should fear a loss in the next game after South Africa pulled a stunning performance in the last game. The Aussies have a stellar batting and bowling squad. However, that did not seem to work in the previous fixture. They will be thrilled to win the next game and hence, the series.
South Africa Women, on the other hand, were fantastic in making a return in the current series. Their batting performance was successful in securing a good target while the bowlers did a much more impressive job, keeping the latter away from the target. With the series tied at 1-1, SA-W have a huge chance at getting back at AUS-W and make a statement in the international circuit.
Australia Women chance of winning - 85%
South Africa Women chance of winning - 15%
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips
South Africa Women to score under 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @PARIMATCH)
South Africa Women made a comeback in the previous fixture, winning the game by a huge margin. Their middle order did most of the job whereas the top order were dismissed pretty early. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits opened for the team in the first two ODIs. The pair posted 4 & 0 before losing their first wicket in the game. Aussie bowling attack has been vicious in the games who were able to make full use of the swing at the venue. Wolvaardt is a terrific batter but looks out of form. Whereas Meghan Schutt and Annabel Sutherland will exploit the same to pick quick wickets.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Australia Women’s score before their first dismissal Over 28.5 runs
Most fours: Australia W
Highest opening partnership: Australia W
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Toss Prediction
The pitch at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 206 runs. The pitch at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney is a sporting one with decent assistance for both batters and bowlers on offer. The team winning the toss may decide to bat or bowl depending on the ground conditions.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover around 24°C with 63% humidity. Cloud cover is expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers. There will be gusts of wind blowing through the ground that can help the ball swing.
Australia Women Player List
Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield and Darcie Brown.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alyssa Healy ©
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Beth Mooney
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Batter
|
Phoebe Litchfield
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Batter
|
Alana King
|
All-rounder
|
Tahlia McGrath
|
All-rounder
|
Ellyse Perry
|
All-rounder
|
Ashleigh Gardner
|
All-Rounder
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Georgia Wareham
|
Bowler
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Annabel Sutherland
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All-rounder
|
Kim Garth
|
Bowler
|
Megan Schutt
|
Bowler
Australia Women Team Form
The team is in terrific form. However, they lost the last game by 84 runs. Their batters lost their wickets pretty quickly and failed to play a successful innings.
South Africa Women Players List
Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Tazmin Brits, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Eliz-Mari Marx, Delmi Tucker, Ayanda Hlubi and Meike De Ridder.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Laura Wolvaardt ©
|
Batter
|
Sinalo Jafta
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tazmin Brits
|
Batter
|
Anneke Bosch
|
All-rounder
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
|
Nadine de Klerk
|
All-rounder
|
Nonkululeko Mlaba
|
Bowler
|
Masabata Klaas
|
Bowler
|
Ayabonga Khaka
|
Bowler
|
Chloe Tryon
|
All-rounder
|
Sune Luus
|
All-rounder
South Africa Women Recent Form
South Africa Women were efficient in scoring runs in the game. Their bowling order was very impressive in bundling out Australia Women at 149.
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head
The sides have met 16 times in the format. Australia has a 15-1 win-loss record over South Africa in ODIs.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
South Africa Women - 1
Australia Women - 15
No Result/Abandoned - 1
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds
The Australian Women's team learned a lesson not to underestimate their opponents after South Africa Women won the last match by 84 runs. SA-W secured 229 runs as their total in the game. Australia Women did not have a great batting outing as they kept losing wickets in the game. They settled for 149 runs in the game, losing the game eventually.
Australia's top and middle-order batters didn't perform well, but they have talented players like Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, and Phoebe Litchfield who will try to do better next time. Players like Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, and Annabel Sutherland will add strength to the batting lineup. Megan Schutt did well with the ball, taking 2 wickets in the last match, and will lead the seam attack with Kim Garth and Sutherland, while Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, and Alana King will handle spin bowling.
South Africa is happy with their last match win, but they know they still have things to improve. Laura Woolvardt and Tazmin Brits need to find their form at the top of the order. Chloe Tryon and Anneke Bosch supported Marizanne Kapp well in the last match. Kapp has been the star player, scoring 75 runs and taking 3 wickets. She will lead the pace attack with Nadine de Klerk and Masabata Klaas, while Chloe Tryon is the main spinner.
Australia Women vs South Africa Women
Odi
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Best Batters
Beth Mooney to be Australia Women’s Best Batter
The top run scorer for Australia Women in the series is Beth Mooney. She scored 72*, 13 & 82 runs in the T20I series. Coming into the ODI series, Mooney smashed an unbeaten 52 off 34 balls in the 1st game but ducked out in the second game. She is expected to make a return in the last ODI of this series.
Marizanne Kapp to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter
Marizanne Kapp will be the top batter from South Africa. She scored 1, 20 & 75 runs in the three T20I games. Coming into the ODI series, she has been very impactful in the batting order and scored 50 & 75 runs in the two games respectively.
Australia Women vs South Africa Women Best Bowlers
Meghan Schutt to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler
Meghan Schutt is an impressive pacer in the team. She utilised her swing and was able to pick 2 wickets in the last game for 35 runs. She will be the best bowler in the next match.
Marizanne Kapp to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler
The team relies too much on Marizanne Kapp. She is a phenomenal all-rounder and picked 3 wickets in the last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia Women
Australia Women to win @ 1.17 (PARIMATCH)
South Africa Women to win @ 5.05 (PARIMATCH)
Parimatch