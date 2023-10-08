AUS (Australia Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction

AUS

90%

Chance of Winning

WI

10%

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1.05
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1.2
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1.5
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Odi

Allan Border Field

Australia Women and West Indies Women will lock horns in their first One Day International Match of the West Indies Women Tour of Australia on October 8. 2023. The match will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane, with a scheduled start time of 5:05 A.M IST.

Facts:

  • Hayley Williams of West Indies was the top run-scorer and wicket-taker of the tournament, having amassed 310 runs and captured five wickets in three innings.
  • Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry of Australia were second and third on the run charts with 129 and 100 runs respectively.
  • Shamilia Connell of West Indies tied Hayley Williams as the top wicket-taker with five wickets in three innings.

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Australia Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

Australia and West Indies recently concluded their T20I series, with Australia emerging as the victors with a 2-1 scoreline. In the first match, Australia won the toss and opted to field, securing a commanding eight-wicket victory with 40 balls to spare. The following two matches saw West Indies winning the toss and electing to field, resulting in a seven-wicket victory for them in the second match with just one ball remaining. However, the final, decisive match was claimed by Australia with a 47-run win.

Before this series, Australia had been on a promising trajectory, winning their One Day International series against Ireland 2-0. Nonetheless, they had faced defeats in both the ODI and T20I series against England. West Indies, on the other hand, had been in good form prior to this series, sweeping Ireland 3-0 in their T20I series and 2-0 in their ODI series. As both teams entered the tournament with similar form, Australia gained a major edge by winning the T20I encounters.

  • Australia chance of winning - 90%
  • West Indies chance of winning - 10%

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Australia Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

Hayley Williams, the captain of the West Indies team, showcased remarkable versatility during the T20I series against Australia. Undoubtedly, she emerged as the most valuable player of the entire series, excelling as both the top run-scorer and the top wicket-taker. Given her current excellent form, there is a strong likelihood that she will carry this momentum into the upcoming ODI series.

Shamilia Connell, on the other hand, is expected to deliver a strong performance in the upcoming series, particularly in the bowling department. She matched Hayley Williams' tally of five wickets in three innings, making them joint leaders as the top wicket-takers of the tournament.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Australia Opening Partnership Over 34.5

1.85
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West Indies Opening Partnership Over 20.5

1.85
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Higher Opening Partnership: Australia

1.52
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Australia Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to take place at The Gabba in Brisbane. Over the years, this venue has witnessed a total of 80 ODI matches. Teams batting first have secured victories in 34 of these matches, while teams batting second have won 41 times. It appears that there is a substantial advantage for teams batting second at this venue, making it highly likely that the toss winner will choose to field first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts a partly cloudy outlook with a minimal 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney

Batter

Alyssa Healy (C)

Wicket-keeper

Tahlia McGrath

Batter

Ellyse Perry

Batter

Ashleigh Gardner

All-rounder

Phoebe Litchfield

Batter

Annabel Sutherland

All-rounder

Georgia Wareham

Bowler

Kim Garth

Bowler

Megan Schutt

Bowler

Darcie Brown

Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia secured victories against less formidable opponents like Ireland, managing to whitewash them in the ODI series. While they faced challenges against England, they subsequently made a strong comeback and redeemed themselves during the T20I series against West Indies.

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams, Zaida Jones.

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (C)

All-rounder

Shabika Gajnabi

Batter

Stafanie Taylor

Batter

Chinelle Henry

Batter

Shemaine Campbelle

Batter

Aaliyah Alleyne

All-rounder

Afy Fletcher

All-rounder

Rashada Williams

Wicket-keeper

Zaida Jones

Bowler

Karishma Ramharack

Bowler

Shamilia Connell

Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies was on a decent trajectory prior to this series as they also whitewashed Ireland in both the ODI and T20I series. However, their strength as a squad is weaker in comparison to Australia.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

Australia has been incredibly dominant in their encounters against West Indies as they have triumphed over them in all of their last five matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Australia - 5

West Indies - 0

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

Hayley Williams of West Indies to score half-century

Hayley Williams delivered an outstanding performance in the T20I series, amassing a total of 310 runs in just three innings. She outshone her closest competitor, Tahlia McGrath, who managed 129 runs. Her dominance throughout the series was evident, with consistent displays of top-notch form. In the first match, she scored an impressive 99 runs from 74 balls, followed by a remarkable 132 runs from just 64 deliveries in the second match, and a solid 79 runs from 40 deliveries in the final match. Her momentum was truly remarkable, and she essentially carried the West Indies batting order single-handedly.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women

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Allan Border Field, Brisbane

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Australia

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West Indies

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Australia Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters

Tahlia McGrath to be Australia’s Best Batter

Tahlia McGrath finished the T20I series as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, tallying 129 runs across three innings. Her most notable performance came in the final match of the series, where she accumulated an impressive 65 runs from just 34 deliveries, resulting in an outstanding strike rate of 191.17. Considering her consistent form, she is expected to continue as their top-performing batswoman in the upcoming match.

Hayley Williams to be West Indies’ Best Bowler

Hayley Williams dominated the batting arena, standing head and shoulders above the rest. She accumulated an impressive total of 310 runs across three innings, consistently delivering exceptional performances that featured two half-centuries and a century. Given her outstanding form, there is a strong likelihood that she will carry this momentum into the upcoming series.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers

Darcie Brown to be Australia’s Best Bowler

Darcie Brown secured the position of the third-highest wicket-taker in the series, also being Australia's top wicket-taker overall, with a total of four wickets taken over three innings. Her best spell occurred in the final match against West Indies, where she bowled four overs, conceding only 20 runs, resulting in an excellent economy rate of 5.00. She also claimed three wickets in the same spell. Given her recent form, she can be trusted to once again emerge as Australia's top bowler once again.

Shamilia Connell to be West Indies’ Best Bowler

Shamilia Connell shared the top wicket-taker position with Hayley Williams in the tournament, both securing five wickets in three innings. Her standout performance came in the final match of the series, where she bowled three overs and conceded 25 runs, giving her an economy rate of 8.33. Considering her current form, she can be anticipated to continue as their leading bowler in the next game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Australia

Australia has consistently been a significantly stronger team when compared to the West Indies. In their most recent five encounters against each other, Australia displayed incredible dominance by emerging victorious in all five instances. While Australia's form may have experienced some fluctuations in past series, particularly against England, it is evident that the West Indies team is not in the same league and falls short by comparison.
  • Australia to win @ 1.05 (Parimatch)
  • West Indies to win @ 10.50 (Parimatch)
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