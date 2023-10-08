AUS (Australia Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction AUS 90 % Chance of Winning WI 10 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia Women and West Indies Women will lock horns in their first One Day International Match of the West Indies Women Tour of Australia on October 8. 2023. The match will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane, with a scheduled start time of 5:05 A.M IST.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

Australia and West Indies recently concluded their T20I series, with Australia emerging as the victors with a 2-1 scoreline. In the first match, Australia won the toss and opted to field, securing a commanding eight-wicket victory with 40 balls to spare. The following two matches saw West Indies winning the toss and electing to field, resulting in a seven-wicket victory for them in the second match with just one ball remaining. However, the final, decisive match was claimed by Australia with a 47-run win.

Before this series, Australia had been on a promising trajectory, winning their One Day International series against Ireland 2-0. Nonetheless, they had faced defeats in both the ODI and T20I series against England. West Indies, on the other hand, had been in good form prior to this series, sweeping Ireland 3-0 in their T20I series and 2-0 in their ODI series. As both teams entered the tournament with similar form, Australia gained a major edge by winning the T20I encounters.

Australia chance of winning - 90%

West Indies chance of winning - 10%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

Hayley Williams, the captain of the West Indies team, showcased remarkable versatility during the T20I series against Australia. Undoubtedly, she emerged as the most valuable player of the entire series, excelling as both the top run-scorer and the top wicket-taker. Given her current excellent form, there is a strong likelihood that she will carry this momentum into the upcoming ODI series.

Shamilia Connell, on the other hand, is expected to deliver a strong performance in the upcoming series, particularly in the bowling department. She matched Hayley Williams' tally of five wickets in three innings, making them joint leaders as the top wicket-takers of the tournament.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership Over 34.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Australia 1.52 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to take place at The Gabba in Brisbane. Over the years, this venue has witnessed a total of 80 ODI matches. Teams batting first have secured victories in 34 of these matches, while teams batting second have won 41 times. It appears that there is a substantial advantage for teams batting second at this venue, making it highly likely that the toss winner will choose to field first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts a partly cloudy outlook with a minimal 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Batter Alyssa Healy (C) Wicket-keeper Tahlia McGrath Batter Ellyse Perry Batter Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Kim Garth Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia secured victories against less formidable opponents like Ireland, managing to whitewash them in the ODI series. While they faced challenges against England, they subsequently made a strong comeback and redeemed themselves during the T20I series against West Indies.

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams, Zaida Jones.

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (C) All-rounder Shabika Gajnabi Batter Stafanie Taylor Batter Chinelle Henry Batter Shemaine Campbelle Batter Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Afy Fletcher All-rounder Rashada Williams Wicket-keeper Zaida Jones Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies was on a decent trajectory prior to this series as they also whitewashed Ireland in both the ODI and T20I series. However, their strength as a squad is weaker in comparison to Australia.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

Australia has been incredibly dominant in their encounters against West Indies as they have triumphed over them in all of their last five matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Australia - 5

West Indies - 0

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

Hayley Williams of West Indies to score half-century

Hayley Williams delivered an outstanding performance in the T20I series, amassing a total of 310 runs in just three innings. She outshone her closest competitor, Tahlia McGrath, who managed 129 runs. Her dominance throughout the series was evident, with consistent displays of top-notch form. In the first match, she scored an impressive 99 runs from 74 balls, followed by a remarkable 132 runs from just 64 deliveries in the second match, and a solid 79 runs from 40 deliveries in the final match. Her momentum was truly remarkable, and she essentially carried the West Indies batting order single-handedly.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Odi Allan Border Field, Brisbane Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.05 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.2 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 10 Bet Now!

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters

Tahlia McGrath to be Australia’s Best Batter

Tahlia McGrath finished the T20I series as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, tallying 129 runs across three innings. Her most notable performance came in the final match of the series, where she accumulated an impressive 65 runs from just 34 deliveries, resulting in an outstanding strike rate of 191.17. Considering her consistent form, she is expected to continue as their top-performing batswoman in the upcoming match.

Hayley Williams to be West Indies’ Best Bowler

Hayley Williams dominated the batting arena, standing head and shoulders above the rest. She accumulated an impressive total of 310 runs across three innings, consistently delivering exceptional performances that featured two half-centuries and a century. Given her outstanding form, there is a strong likelihood that she will carry this momentum into the upcoming series.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers

Darcie Brown to be Australia’s Best Bowler

Darcie Brown secured the position of the third-highest wicket-taker in the series, also being Australia's top wicket-taker overall, with a total of four wickets taken over three innings. Her best spell occurred in the final match against West Indies, where she bowled four overs, conceding only 20 runs, resulting in an excellent economy rate of 5.00. She also claimed three wickets in the same spell. Given her recent form, she can be trusted to once again emerge as Australia's top bowler once again.

Shamilia Connell to be West Indies’ Best Bowler

Shamilia Connell shared the top wicket-taker position with Hayley Williams in the tournament, both securing five wickets in three innings. Her standout performance came in the final match of the series, where she bowled three overs and conceded 25 runs, giving her an economy rate of 8.33. Considering her current form, she can be anticipated to continue as their leading bowler in the next game.