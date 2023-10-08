AUS (Australia Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction
AUS
90%
Chance of Winning
WI
10%
Odi
Allan Border Field
Facts:
- Hayley Williams of West Indies was the top run-scorer and wicket-taker of the tournament, having amassed 310 runs and captured five wickets in three innings.
- Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry of Australia were second and third on the run charts with 129 and 100 runs respectively.
- Shamilia Connell of West Indies tied Hayley Williams as the top wicket-taker with five wickets in three innings.
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning
Australia and West Indies recently concluded their T20I series, with Australia emerging as the victors with a 2-1 scoreline. In the first match, Australia won the toss and opted to field, securing a commanding eight-wicket victory with 40 balls to spare. The following two matches saw West Indies winning the toss and electing to field, resulting in a seven-wicket victory for them in the second match with just one ball remaining. However, the final, decisive match was claimed by Australia with a 47-run win.
Before this series, Australia had been on a promising trajectory, winning their One Day International series against Ireland 2-0. Nonetheless, they had faced defeats in both the ODI and T20I series against England. West Indies, on the other hand, had been in good form prior to this series, sweeping Ireland 3-0 in their T20I series and 2-0 in their ODI series. As both teams entered the tournament with similar form, Australia gained a major edge by winning the T20I encounters.
- Australia chance of winning - 90%
- West Indies chance of winning - 10%
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips
Hayley Williams, the captain of the West Indies team, showcased remarkable versatility during the T20I series against Australia. Undoubtedly, she emerged as the most valuable player of the entire series, excelling as both the top run-scorer and the top wicket-taker. Given her current excellent form, there is a strong likelihood that she will carry this momentum into the upcoming ODI series.
Shamilia Connell, on the other hand, is expected to deliver a strong performance in the upcoming series, particularly in the bowling department. She matched Hayley Williams' tally of five wickets in three innings, making them joint leaders as the top wicket-takers of the tournament.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Australia Opening Partnership Over 34.5
West Indies Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Australia
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction
The match is scheduled to take place at The Gabba in Brisbane. Over the years, this venue has witnessed a total of 80 ODI matches. Teams batting first have secured victories in 34 of these matches, while teams batting second have won 41 times. It appears that there is a substantial advantage for teams batting second at this venue, making it highly likely that the toss winner will choose to field first in the upcoming match.
Weather Report
The weather forecast predicts a partly cloudy outlook with a minimal 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.
Australia Women Player List
Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Beth Mooney
|
Batter
|
Alyssa Healy (C)
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Wicket-keeper
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Tahlia McGrath
|
Batter
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Ellyse Perry
|
Batter
|
Ashleigh Gardner
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All-rounder
|
Phoebe Litchfield
|
Batter
|
Annabel Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Bowler
|
Kim Garth
|
Bowler
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Megan Schutt
|
Bowler
|
Darcie Brown
|
Bowler
Australia Women Team Form
Australia secured victories against less formidable opponents like Ireland, managing to whitewash them in the ODI series. While they faced challenges against England, they subsequently made a strong comeback and redeemed themselves during the T20I series against West Indies.
West Indies Women Player List
Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams, Zaida Jones.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Hayley Matthews (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Shabika Gajnabi
|
Batter
|
Stafanie Taylor
|
Batter
|
Chinelle Henry
|
Batter
|
Shemaine Campbelle
|
Batter
|
Aaliyah Alleyne
|
All-rounder
|
Afy Fletcher
|
All-rounder
|
Rashada Williams
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Zaida Jones
|
Bowler
|
Karishma Ramharack
|
Bowler
|
Shamilia Connell
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies was on a decent trajectory prior to this series as they also whitewashed Ireland in both the ODI and T20I series. However, their strength as a squad is weaker in comparison to Australia.
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head
Australia has been incredibly dominant in their encounters against West Indies as they have triumphed over them in all of their last five matches.
T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Australia - 5
West Indies - 0
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds
Hayley Williams of West Indies to score half-century
Hayley Williams delivered an outstanding performance in the T20I series, amassing a total of 310 runs in just three innings. She outshone her closest competitor, Tahlia McGrath, who managed 129 runs. Her dominance throughout the series was evident, with consistent displays of top-notch form. In the first match, she scored an impressive 99 runs from 74 balls, followed by a remarkable 132 runs from just 64 deliveries in the second match, and a solid 79 runs from 40 deliveries in the final match. Her momentum was truly remarkable, and she essentially carried the West Indies batting order single-handedly.
Australia Women vs West Indies Women
Odi
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters
Tahlia McGrath to be Australia’s Best Batter
Tahlia McGrath finished the T20I series as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, tallying 129 runs across three innings. Her most notable performance came in the final match of the series, where she accumulated an impressive 65 runs from just 34 deliveries, resulting in an outstanding strike rate of 191.17. Considering her consistent form, she is expected to continue as their top-performing batswoman in the upcoming match.
Hayley Williams to be West Indies’ Best Bowler
Hayley Williams dominated the batting arena, standing head and shoulders above the rest. She accumulated an impressive total of 310 runs across three innings, consistently delivering exceptional performances that featured two half-centuries and a century. Given her outstanding form, there is a strong likelihood that she will carry this momentum into the upcoming series.
Australia Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers
Darcie Brown to be Australia’s Best Bowler
Darcie Brown secured the position of the third-highest wicket-taker in the series, also being Australia's top wicket-taker overall, with a total of four wickets taken over three innings. Her best spell occurred in the final match against West Indies, where she bowled four overs, conceding only 20 runs, resulting in an excellent economy rate of 5.00. She also claimed three wickets in the same spell. Given her recent form, she can be trusted to once again emerge as Australia's top bowler once again.
Shamilia Connell to be West Indies’ Best Bowler
Shamilia Connell shared the top wicket-taker position with Hayley Williams in the tournament, both securing five wickets in three innings. Her standout performance came in the final match of the series, where she bowled three overs and conceded 25 runs, giving her an economy rate of 8.33. Considering her current form, she can be anticipated to continue as their leading bowler in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia
- Australia to win @ 1.05 (Parimatch)
- West Indies to win @ 10.50 (Parimatch)
Parimatch