AUS (Australia Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction AUS 97 % Chance of Winning WI 3 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.27 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia Women and West Indies Women will square off against each other in the 2nd of the three match long ODI series which is a part of West Indies Women’s tour of Australia 2023. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Junction Oval, Melbourne on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 5:05 am IST.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Chance of Winning

In the absence of the injured Hayley Matthews, West Indies proved to be no match for Australia in the initial ODI at Allan Border Field. The home team cruised to an eight-wicket victory in a contest that lasted just over 42 overs. West Indies struggled, managing to post a meagre total of 83 runs, thanks to a combined effort from the Australian bowling attack. The opening pair of Megan Schutt and Kim Garth set the tone early on, and West Indies' batting order crumbled completely. Eight out of eleven players were dismissed for single-digit scores, with Aaliyah Alleyne being the highest run-scorer for WI-W. She contributed 35 runs off 39 balls, including 7 boundaries.

Following a cautious beginning to their chase, Alyssa Healy accelerated with a flurry of six boundaries in ten deliveries, which included four consecutive hits off Aaliyah Alleyne, before eventually edging a catch down the leg side. Ellyse Perry then applied the final touches to the run chase. Healy and Litchfield formed a partnership of 57 runs for the opening wicket, with Healy eventually getting dismissed, falling victim to Fraser's bowling. Garth, who had taken the place of Jess Jonassen in the last T20I, and Schutt made a strong impression with the new ball. At the ten-over mark, the West Indies team found themselves at 14 for 3.

Australia Women's chance of winning: 97%

West Indies Women’s chance of winning: 3%

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Australia Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

Ellyse Perry scored the winning runs for AUS-W in the last game. She scored 20 off 13 balls and led her side to victory. She displayed some phenomenal performances in the T20I series, posting scores of 70 & 40 runs respectively. We have backed Ellyse Perry to score over 25.5 runs in the game.

Stafanie Taylor boasts an average of 44.45 in the format, scoring 5513 runs in 146 WODI innings. She has a phenomenal record vs AUS-W in the format. She averages almost 34.75 against them. All that said, Taylor is expected to surpass the threshold of 22.5 runs against AUS-W in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership Over 32.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Opening Partnership Over 15.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Australia 1.43 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Junction Oval is known for its favourable conditions for batting. Batsmen find it enjoyable to play here as the ball comes onto the bat smoothly, making shot-making relatively straightforward. The pitch also offers a consistent and even bounce. While the fast bowlers might find some initial assistance from the surface, once the batsmen settle in, the bowlers will face a challenging task in trying to secure breakthroughs. In the 7 WODIs held at this venue, the team batting second emerged victorious in 5 of those matches. The average first innings score at this ground is 192 runs. Consequently, our prediction is that the team winning the toss will opt to field first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Junction Oval, Melbourne on Thursday is expected to be around 17 degree Celsius and 76% humidity, 90% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 18 km/h. The meteorologist forecasts cloudy weather for Melbourne on Thursday.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Beth Mooney Batter Alyssa Healy (c) Wicket-keeper Tahlia McGrath Batter Ellyse Perry Batter Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Kim Garth Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women defeated West Indies Women in their last game by 8 wickets with 35.1 overs to spare.

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams, Zaida Jones.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Djenaba Joseph Batter Cherry-Ann Fraser All-rounder Stafanie Taylor Batter Chinelle Henry Batter Shemaine Campbelle Batter Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Afy Fletcher All-rounder Rashada Williams Wicket-keeper Zaida Jones Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Team Form

After losing the T20I series by 2-1, West Indies Women suffered a massive 8 wicket defeat at the hands of Australia Women.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head Record

Australia Women has displayed remarkable dominance in their recent encounters with West Indies Women, emerging victorious in each of their last five matches.

Total Matches Played: 16 matches

Australia Women Won: 15 matches

West Indies Women Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

Australia Women to score over 29.5 runs before their first dismissal

During the first ODI, Australia's opening pair of Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield established a partnership of 57 runs for the first wicket. Notably, Healy and Litchfield have impressive batting averages of approximately 18.00 and 52.83, respectively. In their recent encounters, Australia Women achieved scores of 56, 71, 6, 216, and 57 runs before their first dismissal in five games, with only one exception. In each of these five matches, except one, Australia managed to score more than 29.5 runs before losing their first wicket. Taking all of this into consideration, our prediction is that Australia Women will surpass 29.5 runs before encountering their first dismissal in the upcoming game.

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Australia Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters

Alyssa Healy to be the top batter for Australia Women

Healy was the best batter for Aussies Women in the last game, scoring 38 runs off 36 balls. The 33-year-old boasts an average of 35.44 in ODIs. She has a tremendous record against West Indies Women. She has scored 427 runs against them in a mere 9 innings at an average of 47.44. Bet on Alyssa Healy to be the best batter for Australia Women in the game.

Stafanie Taylor to be the top batter for West Indies Women

Stefanie Taylor, the 32-year-old all-rounder, boasts an average of 44.45 in the format. She has accumulated 5513 runs in 146 WODI innings. She was the second highest run-getter for her side in the T20I series against Australia Women. She scored 70 runs in three games at an average of 23.33. Her records against AUS-W are impeccable. Stafanie has 417 runs in 13 matches for WI-W in WODIs. All that said, Stafanie Taylor is expected to emerge as WI-W’s best batter in the game.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers

Kim Garthto be the top bowler for Australia Women

Kim Garth emerged as the standout performer with the ball for Australia in the last game, picking up three wickets for only 8 runs. She has 30 wickets in 39 WODIs for Australia Women. We predict Kim Garth to emerge as Australia Women’s best bowler in the game.

Shamilia Connell to be the top bowler for West Indies Women

In the WT20I series against AUS-W, Connell picked up five wickets in three games and was the joint highest wicket-taker for her side. In her WODI career, she has 46 wickets in 62 matches. Although she didn't pick up a wicket in the first ODI but remains to be a top bowling prospect for WI-W in the game.