AUS (Australia Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction AUS 98 % Chance of Winning WI 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.041 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Australia Women will be at loggerheads with West Indies Women in the third and the final WODI of the series which is a part of West Indies Women tour of Australia 2023. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Junction Oval, Melbourne on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 4:35 am IST.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Chance of Winning

Australia Women aim to secure the series victory in this match against West Indies Women. The hosts already claimed the first game and were in a promising position to win the last one, but the match was disrupted by inclement weather. This allowed the West Indies batters to find their rhythm in neither of the games. Healy will seek to draw inspiration from their recent performances and secure a 2-0 series win. Both Healy and Phoebe Litchfield are in excellent form, and the team anticipates a strong start from them in this match. The middle order, consisting of Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, and Tahlia McGrath, is formidable and will focus on building partnerships. The lower middle order includes power hitters, and the team expects quick runs from Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, and Georgia Wareham. Megan Schutt and Kim Garth have proven to be a challenge for the West Indies batters in previous matches and intend to maintain their effectiveness with the new ball. Alana King and Sutherland managed to share six wickets between them in the last game, raising their performance expectations. Gardner and Wareham contribute to the bowling attack with their versatility.

West Indies Women have endured a challenging tour of Australia and are eager to conclude it on a positive note. In the last game, Hayley Matthews' team had a stroke of luck when they found themselves struggling at 107 for 8 before rain intervened and saved them. The tour has been far from successful for the team, as they are yet to secure a victory. Nevertheless, Matthews is determined to see a strong performance from her players in facing this formidable challenge. The team is reliant on a strong start from Hayley Matthews and Rashada Williams, both of whom have grappled with consistency. Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, and Chinelle Henry are tasked with building partnerships in the middle overs, an area that has posed difficulties for the side. Additionally, they have expectations for runs from Zaida James and Aaliyah Alleyne in the lower order. The bowling unit faces a substantial challenge in this game, and the team is reliant on Cherry Ann Fraser and Chinelle Henry to pick up early wickets. Aaliyah Alleyne and Karishma Ramharack must maintain control over the run rate during the middle overs of the match. The team also anticipates a strong performance from Shamilia Connell in a supporting role.

Australia Women's chance of winning: 98%

West Indies Women’s chance of winning: 2%

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Australia Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

Aaliyah Alleyne posted scores of 35 & 28* runs in the past two WODIs. She has been the best batter for WI-W on both occasions. Bet on Aaliyah Alleyne to score over 22.5 runs in the game.

Ellyse Perry played a pivotal role in securing the victory for AUS-W in the first WODI of the series, scoring 20 runs off 13 deliveries. Her impressive show continued in the T20I series, where she posted scores of 70 and 40 runs. Considering her recent form, we have confidence in Ellyse Perry's ability to surpass 25.5 runs in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Women Opening Partnership Over 34.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Australia Women 1.42 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Junction Oval, Melbourne, has historically proven to be challenging for batsmen. Success on this pitch requires batters to adapt to the ball's characteristics. A total of 250 runs would be considered a strong score here. The wicket favours fast bowlers at the beginning of the match, and batters who acclimate to the conditions and spend time at the crease tend to perform better. Spinners, on the other hand, struggle due to the lack of significant turn. Early in the game, batting conditions will be tough, with fast bowlers expected to exploit movement. Out of the 7 WODIs played here, 5 went in favour of the team batting second. The average first innings total is 192 runs. The toss is of utmost importance, and the team winning it would likely opt to field first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Junction Oval, Melbourne on Saturday is expected to be around 14 degree Celsius and 76% humidity, 39% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 11 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Beth Mooney Batter Alyssa Healy (c) Wicket-keeper Tahlia McGrath Batter Ellyse Perry Batter Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Phoebe Litchfield Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Kim Garth Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Alana King All-rounder

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women defeated West Indies Women in their first game of the series by 8 wickets with 35.1 overs to spare.

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Djenaba Joseph, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams, Zaida Jones.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Hayley Matthews Batter Cherry-Ann Fraser All-rounder Stafanie Taylor Batter Chinelle Henry Batter Shemaine Campbelle Batter Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Shabika Gajnabi Bowler Rashada Williams Wicket-keeper Zaida Jones Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Team Form

After losing the T20I series by 2-1, West Indies Women suffered a massive 8 wicket defeat at the hands of Australia Women in the first WODI.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head Record

Australia Women has displayed remarkable dominance in their recent encounters with West Indies Women, emerging victorious in each of their last five completed matches.

Total Matches Played: 17 matches

Australia Women Won: 15 matches

West Indies Women Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

Australia Women to score over 34.5 runs before their first dismissal

In the first ODI, Australia's opening duo, Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield, combined for a 57-run partnership for the initial wicket. Impressively, Healy and Litchfield boast batting averages of around 18.00 and 52.83, respectively. Over their recent matchups, Australia Women have consistently reached scores of 56, 71, 6, 216, and 57 runs before losing their first wicket, with just one exception. In all these five matches, save one, Australia has managed to score more than 34.5 runs before their first dismissal. Considering these statistics, our prediction is that Australia Women will exceed 34.5 runs before their first wicket falls in the upcoming game.

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Australia Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters

Alyssa Healy to be the top batter for Australia Women

Alyssa Healy stood out as the top performer for the Australian Women's team in the previous match, registering 38 runs from 36 deliveries. With an impressive ODI batting average of 35.44, the 33-year-old has a remarkable track record against West Indies Women, amassing 427 runs in just 9 innings at an average of 47.44. It's a safe bet to back Alyssa Healy as the top batter for Australia Women in the upcoming game.

Stafanie Taylor to be the top batter for West Indies Women

Stafanie Taylor, a 32-year-old all-rounder, holds an impressive average of 44.12 in the ODI format, amassing 5515 runs across 147 WODI innings. She recently performed as the second-highest run-scorer for her team in the T20I series against Australia Women, recording 70 runs in three matches with an average of 23.33. Her track record against Australia Women is outstanding, having accumulated 419 runs in 14 WODIs for WI-W. With these statistics in mind, it's a reasonable expectation that Stafanie Taylor will be the top batter for WI-W in the upcoming game.

Australia Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers

Annabel Sutherland be the top bowler for Australia Women

In the last game, Annabel Sutherland displayed an outstanding performance with the leather in hand, picking up three wickets for six runs in five overs. The 22-year-old has some 19 wickets in 22 WODIs for AUS-W. We back Sutherland to emerge as the best bowler for AUS-W in the game.

Shamilia Connell to be the top bowler for West Indies Women

During the WT20I series against AUS-W, Connell secured five wickets in three matches, sharing the title of the highest wicket-taker for her team. Throughout her WODI career, she has taken 46 wickets in 62 matches. Despite not claiming a wicket in the first ODI, she retains her status as a prominent bowling option for WI-W in the upcoming game.