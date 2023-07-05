Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Prediction BANG 65 % Chance of Winning AFG 35 % Bet Now! Bangladesh have an aim to win another ODI series at home after defeating Afghanistan by a record-breaking margin of 546 runs in the only Test match. Now action is shifted to Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, a three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan gets underway on July 5. Bangladesh will undoubtedly start as the favorite because they have won four of the past five ODI home series. However, Afghanistan has demonstrated that they are a team to be taken seriously in shorter formats and can compete with the host team. In the ODI series Tamim Iqbal will lead the home side, on the other hand Hashmatullah Shahidi will captain the visitors. Rashid Khan came back into Afghanistan, this is the positive side for them as he is a big threat in the turning asian pitches.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Chance of winning

Bangladesh had a sensational test match victory against the visiting Afghan team and this historical victory will keep their momentum to seventh sky when they come back to the ground for the ODI series. Being a formidable opponent at their home ground they defeated teams like India and Ireland at their home ground. Looking at the figures and recent form Bangladesh have 74% winning chances, whereas visitors have only 26% winning predictions.

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Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

The in-form Bangladesh Tigers will seize the match from the Afghan players. Najmul Hossain Shanto is unquestionably the batter to watch out for. In all mediums, Shanto has recently enjoyed a tremendous run. This left-handed opener struck hundreds in both innings in the Test match against Afghanistan. Additionally, he scored 117 runs in an ODI against Ireland in Chelmsford in May of this year.In this series, the team's batting will be anchored by Litton Das, who has also been in excellent form. He scored 146 runs in three games at an average of 71 during the home ODI series against Ireland.

Afghanistan will be most at risk from Taskin Ahmed. The pacer has been consistently top- and bottom-order hitters with his velocity and deft moves. He is in excellent rhythm. Shakib Al Hasan, a left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan, a left-arm spinner, has taken 23 wickets in 10 games against Afghanistan, more than any other bowler in the Bangladesh-Afghanistan ODI series.

Afghanistan will depend on Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah. Zadran has played just 11 ODI matches and averages almost 61 in them at a strike rate of 87.84. Rahmat has Afghanistan’s highest run-scorer against Bangladesh in ODIs, with 275 runs in 9 matches at an average of 30.55. Their bowling will mostly depend on off spinner Rashid Khan who has picked 15 wickets in 9 matches against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium supports bowlers in the initial stage of the game. Batsmen score runs here when the ball gets a little old. Spinners will have a big role here as the pitch will help the spinners in the middle overs. The team bowling first had a 15 match victory here in comparison to 10 matches of team batting first. Keeping this in mind, the team winning the toss would like to bowl first.

Weather Report

There is a thunderstorm prediction for the match day at Chattogram. Rain may interrupt the game in between. Temperature will be around 31 degree celsius with a high 85% humidity.

Bangladesh Player List

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Player Role Tamim Iqbal (c) Batsman Litton Das Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Towhid Hridoy Batsman Afif Hossain All Rounder Shakib al Hasan All Rounder Mushfiqur Rahim (Wk) Batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz All Rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Bangladeshsquad for the ODI series:Tamim Iqbal (Captain),Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Hasan Mahmud, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh Tigers are in excellent form as they had a 546 runs historic victory against the visitors. Although they had a difficult time against England, they defeated India and Ireland recently at their own home ground. Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim are in good shape.

Afghanistan Player List

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI

Player Role Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt) Batsman Ibrahim Zadran Batsman Rahmat Shah (vice-capt) All rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Batsman Najibullah Zadran Batsman Rashid Khan All rounder Mohammad Nabi All rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Abdul Rahman Bowler

Afghanistansquad for the ODI series:Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Abdul Rahman, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hassan, Rashid Khan, Wafadar Momand, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, Izharulhaq Naveed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah, Sayed Shirzad, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Zia-ur-Rehman

Afghanistan Team Form

Team is not in good touch. They lost the test match in a very shameful way. Team is over dependent on Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah in batting, their bowling section had a poor performance but the return of Rashid Khan will make it impactful somehow.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Head to Head

Out of 11 one-day internationals played between these two teams, Afghanistan has won 4 and Bangladesh had the upper hand 7 times. The hosts won seven of the seven head-to-head ODI matches they played in Bangladesh, while Afghanistan won three of them.

Total ODI matches played – 11

Bangladesh won – 7

Afghanistan won – 4

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Betting odds

Bangladesh is still the bookmaker's favorite team and continues to dominate its opponents in all aspects of the game while maintaining its current form and performances. The majority of bookmakers are giving them winning odds of 1.52, while the Afghanistan team is given odds as high as 2.54 due to their lack of winning chances.

Bangladesh to win @ 1.52

Afghanistan to win @ 2.54

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Top Team Batsmen

The left handed opener struck hundreds in both innings in the test match against Afghanistan. Additionally, he scored 117 runs in an ODI against Ireland in Chelmsford in May of this year, so he is unquestionably the batter to watch out for from the Bangladesh point of view. Litton Das will be another threat for Afghan bowlers, who has scored 146 runs in three matches at an average of 71 during the home ODI series against Ireland.

Afghanistan will depend on Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah. Zadran has played just 11 ODI matches and averages almost 61 in them at a strike rate of 87.84. Rahmat has Afghanistan’s highest run-scorer against Bangladesh in ODIs, with 275 runs in 9 matches at an average of 30.55.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Top Team Bowler

Being a consistent performer Taskin Ahmed will be the most reliable bowler for Bangladesh at home ground. Shakib Al Hasan has taken 23 wickets in 10 matches against Afghanistan, he is another threat for Afghan players.

Return of Rashid Khan will strengthen the Afghanistan bowling attack. Team depends mostly on spinners. Rashid picked 15 wickets in 9 matches against Bangladesh. Mohammad Nabi (15 wickets in the last 10 matches at an economy of 4.36) will also be handy with his off-break on this pitch.