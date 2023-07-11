Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Prediction BANG 59 % Chance of Winning AFG 41 % Bet Now! Afghanistan will be quite confident after winning their first ODI series against Bangladesh. We know how dangerous a side they are in white-ball cricket, and they have put on clinical performances in back-to-back games, despite the fact that they were destroyed in the one-off Test by the same opposition last month. Bangladesh would be eager to make up for their disappointing performances in both games. Credit goes to Gurbaz (145 runs) and Ibrahim Zadran (100) who had a record breaking 256 runs first wicket partnership. Except for these, no batter reached a good scoring run. Afghanistan was successful in reaching the 300+ mark. Now both the teams will lock the horns on Tuesday for the last third ODI of the series. Afghanistan is looking for a first clean sweep whereas hosts would like to win just a match for their pride at the home ground.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Chance of winning

Bangladesh came in the series with a high enthusiasm as they beat the visitors with 546 runs in one and only test match. In the white ball cricket, they failed to take advantage of the situation. They lost the first ODI with 17 runs as per the DLS method where they scored just 169 runs in 43 overs. In the second ODI, hosts bowled out at a score of 189 runs while facing the target of 331 runs. Although the team is strong at their home ground, being a formidable opponent at their home ground they defeated teams like India and Ireland at their home ground. We hope this match will be in favor of the hosts.

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Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Afghanistan have an unbeaten 2-0 lead in the series. The Hosts are in search of a name saving victory in the third ODI. Their worst defeat to the Afghans came in the second ODI, which they lost by 142 runs. The Afghans would try to win the series 3-0 by having a clean sweep, first time against Bangladesh Tigers.

Afghanistan has won both of their most recent games handily, and they've recently had the upper hand over Bangladesh. Their starting lineup is in excellent shape, which will give the team confidence. In the Bangladeshi camp, it appears that there is a lot going on, and It will be intriguing to see if the hosts can survive this without losing.

Gurbaz (145 runs) and Ibrahim Zadran (100) paved a winning way for Afghanistan in the second ODI with their record breaking 256 runs first wicket partnership. Team challenged the hosts with their 332 runs target while playing first, Afghanistan bowled out on just 189 runs and fell 142 runs short of target. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahim also played a big role by picking 3-3 wickets respectively.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium supports batters and bowers equally. At the initial stage pitch favored the batters more than the bowlers in the last match and Gurbaz and Zadran took the advantage of it. In this match also we hope for lots of runs.

Weather Report

Players will have to face the high humidity on Tuesday as it is expected to be around 91%. Temperature will be around 28 degree celsius. There are 32% rain chances; showers may interrupt the game in between and may wash Bangladesh’s face saving chances.

Bangladesh Player List

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Player Role Tamim Iqbal (c) Batsman Litton Das Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Towhid Hridoy Batsman Afif Hossain All Rounder Shakib al Hasan All Rounder Mushfiqur Rahim (Wk) Batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz All Rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Ebadot Hossain Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Bangladeshsquad for the ODI series:Tamim Iqbal (Captain),Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Hasan Mahmud, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam

Bangladesh Team Form

After getting the historic victory in the test match, Bangladesh is looking out of the track in this ODI series. Although they had a difficult time against England, they defeated India and Ireland recently at their own home ground. Team is looking to come back and will depend on Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Afghanistan Player List

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI

Player Role Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt) Batsman Ibrahim Zadran Batsman Rahmat Shah (vice-capt) All rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Batsman Najibullah Zadran Batsman Rashid Khan All rounder Mohammad Nabi All rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Abdul Rahman Bowler

Afghanistansquad for the ODI series:Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Abdul Rahman, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hassan, Rashid Khan, Wafadar Momand, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, Izharulhaq Naveed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah, Sayed Shirzad, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Zia-ur-Rehman

Afghanistan Team Form

With two back to back victories Hashmatullah Shahidi’s team is high with inspiration and looking to whitewash the hosts. Wicket keeper batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, all rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan are in great shape.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Head to Head

Both the teams played 13 ODI matches all together, in which Afghanistan has won 6 and Bangladesh had the upper hand 7 times. The hosts won seven of the eight head-to-head ODI matches they played in Bangladesh, while Afghanistan won three of them.

Total ODI matches played – 13

Bangladesh won – 7

Afghanistan won – 6

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Betting odds

Afghanistan’s two victories in a row has changed the odds pattern of this game but despite Bangladesh’s continuous defeats, Odds are still in their favor due to the fact that Bangladesh is a formidable opponent at home and previous records. While the Afghanistan squad is offered odds as high as 2.20 due to their poor prospects of victory, most of the bookmakers are giving them winning odds of 1.67.

Bangladesh to win @ 1.67

Afghanistan to win @ 2.20

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Top Team Batsmen

Towhid Hridoy is in good touch as he scored 51 runs and top scorer in the first match. Wicket Keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim smashed 69 runs in the last match, Bangladesh expects the same form to continue from him.

What a knock from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran in the last game where they both did 256 runs records breaking first wicket partnership. They smashed 145 and 100 runs, respectively. Both openers are the players to watch out for.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Top Team Bowler

Mustafizure Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be the key bowlers for Bangladesh. They both picked 2-2 wickets in the last match and both were economical as well.

Being world’s top off spinner, Rashid Khan is strengthening the Afghan bowling attack. In the first match he had an economical spell, 21-2 in 9 overs with the economy of 2.30. He grabbed 2 wickets in the previous match as well. He has taken 19 wickets against Bangladesh in 11 ODI matches. By picking 6 wickets in the two matches, Fazalhaq Farooqi seems to be the most reliable bowler for Afghanistan.