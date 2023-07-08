Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Prediction BANG 63 % Chance of Winning AFG 37 % Bet Now! After beating the host team by 17 runs in a rain affected match, Afghanistan will face Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI on 8 July at the same venue Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Ibrahim Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan played an important role in Afghanistan’s victory, Whereas Towhid Hridoy and Shakib Al Hasan had impressive performances for the hosts. Bangladesh will undoubtedly start as the favorite because they have won four of the past five ODI home series. However, Afghanistan has demonstrated that they are a team to be taken seriously in shorter formats and can compete with the host team. Visitors have already taken a 1-0 lead in the series, hosts would like to win this match to level the series and have their hopes alive.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Chance of winning

Bangladesh had a poor show in the last match. They played with a low scoring rate and scored just 169 runs in 43 overs. In the rain affected match when the winner is decided with the DL system, you have to pay for a low run rate. Although the team is strong at their home ground, being a formidable opponent at their home ground they defeated teams like India and Ireland at their home ground. They lost the last game but having an eye on records and their local conditions, hosts have the upper hand over visitors.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Afghanistan have already taken 1-0 in this tournament. In the previous ODI Afghanistan won the toss and invited hosts to bat first. Their decision got right, Afghan bowlers put the pressure on Bangladesh batters and they had just 169 runs on the board in 43 overs. Towhid Hridoy was the top scorer with 51 runs on 69 balls. Fazalhaq Farooqi had a fantastic spell for Afghanistan as he picked 3 wickets, he spent only 24 runs in 8.4 overs with an economy of 2.80. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan also picked 2-2 wickets respectively.

Afghanistan scored 83 for the loss of 2 wickets in 21.4 overs when the rain disturbed the game and they declared the winner with DLS method. Gurbaz and Zadran played some important innings for Afghan and played a crucial role in victory.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium supports bowlers in the initial stage of the game. Batsmen score runs here when the ball gets a little old. Spinners will have a big role here as the pitch will help the spinners in the middle overs. The team bowling first had a 15 match victory here in comparison to 10 matches of team batting first. Keeping this in mind, the team winning the toss would like to bowl first.

Weather Report

Temperature is expected to be around 29 degree celsius at Chattogram on Saturday. There is 21% rain chances and humidity will test the players as it will be around 85%. Thundery showers may interrupt the game in between.

Bangladesh Player List

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI

Player Role Tamim Iqbal (c) Batsman Litton Das Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Towhid Hridoy Batsman Afif Hossain All Rounder Shakib al Hasan All Rounder Mushfiqur Rahim (Wk) Batsman Mehidy Hasan Miraz All Rounder Hasan Mahmud Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Bangladeshsquad for the ODI series:Tamim Iqbal (Captain),Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Hasan Mahmud, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam

Bangladesh Team Form

They had a tough time in the last game but the team is in good shape. Bangladesh Tigers are in excellent form as they had a 546 runs historic victory against the visitors. Although they had a difficult time against England, they defeated India and Ireland recently at their own home ground. Towhid Hridoy and Shakib Al Hasan are in amazing touch.

Afghanistan Player List

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI

Player Role Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt) Batsman Ibrahim Zadran Batsman Rahmat Shah (vice-capt) All rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Batsman Najibullah Zadran Batsman Rashid Khan All rounder Mohammad Nabi All rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Abdul Rahman Bowler

Afghanistansquad for the ODI series:Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Abdul Rahman, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hassan, Rashid Khan, Wafadar Momand, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, Izharulhaq Naveed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah, Sayed Shirzad, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Zia-ur-Rehman

Afghanistan Team Form

After losing the test match, the victory in the first ODI will boost the visitor’s momentum. Batting is a big concern for the team, the team has failed in putting challenging totals on the board. Ibrahim Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan are in good form.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Head to Head

Both the teams played 12 ODI matches all together, in which Afghanistan has won 5 and Bangladesh had the upper hand 7 times. The hosts won seven of the eight head-to-head ODI matches they played in Bangladesh, while Afghanistan won three of them.

Total ODI matches played – 12

Bangladesh won – 7

Afghanistan won – 5

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Betting odds

Bangladesh continues to dominate its opponents in every facet of the game while retaining its current form and performances. It is still the bookmaker's favourite team. While the Afghanistan squad is offered odds as high as 2.38 due to their poor prospects of victory, the majority of bookmakers are giving them winning odds of 1.58.

Bangladesh to win @ 1.58

Afghanistan to win @ 2.38

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Top Team Batsmen

Najmul Hossain Shanto smashed hundreds in both innings in the test match against Afghanistan. Additionally, he scored 117 runs in an ODI against Ireland in Chelmsford in May of this year, so he is unquestionably the batter to watch out for from the Bangladesh point of view. Towhid Hridoy is in good touch as he scored 51 runs in the last match and top scorer in the previous match.

Rahmat Shah and Ibrahim Zadran will be crucial for Afghanistan. Zadran has only participated in 11 ODI games, yet he averages nearly 61 runs per game with an 87.84 strike rate. Rahmat has scored the most runs for Afghanistan against Bangladesh in one-day internationals (ODIs), scoring 275 runs in 9 games at an average of 30.55.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Top Team Bowler

On home turf, Taskin Ahmed will be Bangladesh's most trustworthy bowler due to his consistent ball performance. Shakib Al Hasan, who has 24 wickets in 11 games against Afghanistan, presents another threat to Afghan players.

In the previous match Rashid Khan's had an economical spell, 21-2 in 9 overs with the economy of 2.30. He has taken 17 wickets against Bangladesh in 10 ODI matches. By picking 3 wickets on 24 with the economy of 2.80 Fazalhaq Farooqi has shown his impressive class and will be a threat for Bangladesh batters.