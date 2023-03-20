Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Prediction
BAN
70%
Chance of Winning
IRE
30%
National teams
Sylhet International Stadium
Facts
- Bangladesh beat Ireland by 183 runs in the 1st ODI creating a big record for the hosts. This was the biggest victory in the one-day international format for the hosts.
- Shakib Al-Hasan joined an exclusive club for legends as he becomes the 3rd Asian ODI player to score 7000 runs and take 300 wickets alongside Sanath Jayasuriya and Shahid Afridi.
- Shakib Al-Hasan is also only the 2nd batsman in Bangladesh history to score 7000 runs in one-day internationals.
- Towhid Hridoy’s knock of 92 runs from 85 balls was more impressive considering it was his senior one-day international debut for Bangladesh.
- Ebadot Hossain is becoming one of Bangladesh’s most lethal bowlers this year with 17 wickets in 6 one-day international matches.
Bangladesh vs Ireland Chance of Winning
A 183-run victory is bound to make a massive statement in favour of the hosts in Bangladesh. The Tigers were impressive in all formats of the game in the 1st ODI as they thumped Ireland. An impressive debut from youngster Towhid Hridoy and the evergreen Shakib Al-Hasan breaking more and more records has put Bangladesh with a massive chance of winning the 2nd ODI and taking the series. The hosts are also deadly with the ball with the likes of Tashkin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain running riot.
Ireland fell like dominos to the Bangladeshi bowling unit. If the hosts were impressive in all three units of the game, the visitors in comparison were atrocious. Losing 8 wickets for 50 runs is something Ireland will need to be worried about. The Irish bowlers will also have to tidy up in the 2nd ODI to restrict the opposition to a decent score but it is the middle-order batting that will have much to show and account for. The chances for Ireland to win and equalise the series are quite slim.
Ireland vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
- The team batting 1st on the Sylhett surface is always going to be a massive advantage for any team. Bangladesh's batting 1st in the last game enabled them to put a massive 338-run score on the board. With the wicket becoming bowling-friendly towards the 2nd innings it's fair to say winning the toss will be crucial.
- Bangladesh have yet to lose an ODI at the Sylhet International stadium again making them stand-out favourites
- First innings score if Bangladesh bats first will be above 300 runs.
- First innings score if Ireland bats first will be around 230 runs.
- Ebbadot Hossain is the host most standout wicket-taker this year. The pacer has a wicket in every 17 runs
- Captain Tamim Iqbal is due a huge knock and backing him to get one in the 2nd ODI can gain returns
Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction
The track in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is one of the best batting surfaces that Bangladesh has to offer. In the 4 one-day internationals played at this stadium, Bangladesh has reached a 300-run-plus score in all of the matches. And with the 1st one-day international with any evidence to go by, it is fair to say that any team would win the toss and bat first to put up the highest possible score on the board. Batting second on this track has its fair share of challenges with the pitch offering a little more to the bowlers towards the end of the day.
Weather Report
It is expected to be a day that could be spoiled by the rain-gods at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in the 2nd one-day international. The temperature will be around 28 degrees and it is expected to get cooler as the day progresses. Humidity will be at 100%. Wind will shuffle at around 5 km/h. However, there is a massive chance of rain playing spoilsport during Monday’s proceedings as there is an 86% chance of precipitation.
Ireland Player List
Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Matthew Humphreys, Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Benjamin White, Joshua Little, Andy Balbirnie ©.
Andy Balbirnie will be determined to rile up his troops and get their orders in affairs to come to the 2nd ODI. The Irish captain will look to improve his performance with the bat and get something better for his team.
Ireland predicted playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Andy Balbirnie
|
Captain
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Harry Tector
|
Batsman
|
Gareth Delany
|
Batsman
|
Paul Stirling
|
Batting All-rounder
|
Stephen Doheny
|
Batsman
|
Curtis Campher
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
Mark Adair
|
Bowler
|
George Dockrell
|
Bowler
|
Andy McBrine
|
Bowler
|
Graham Hume
|
Bowler
Ireland Team Form
Ireland could not have got off to a worse start to this series after getting thumped by the hosts. The Irish openers did a decent job chasing Bangladesh’s mammoth total. The middle-order however crumbled to the pressure scoring just 30 runs between wickets 3 and 6. Andy Balbernie will have to lead from the front in terms of both performances with the bat and leadership.
The bowling line-up got wickets but was trounced around for a lot of runs. Giving the Irish batsmen a score of 339 to chase already brought the morale down with the bowlers practically handing the hosts a victory even before the 2nd innings could start. Hume was the pick of the bowlers after claiming 4 wickets in the 1st ODI.
Bangladesh Player List
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Zakir Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tamim Iqbal ©.
Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Tamim Iqbal
|
Captain
|
Litton Das
|
Batsman
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Batsman
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batsman
|
Shakib Al Hasan
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
Yasir Ali
|
Bowling All-rounder
|
Taskin Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
WicketKeeper
|
Ebadot Hossain
|
Bowler
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh is on track to win its 1st ODI series of the year. The hosts were dominant against the Irish in the 1st ODI at the Sylhet International stadium. Bangladesh will want their openers Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das to get a few runs and improve their form ahead of the World Cup later this year. Bangladesh has been quite good with the ball with Ebadot Hossain and Tashkin Ahmed standing out.
Bangladesh vs Ireland Head-to-Head
Ireland and Bangladesh have played 11 matches against each other in ODIs.
Total ODI matches Played- 11 Matches
Ireland Win- 2 Matches
Bangladesh Win- 8 Matches
No Result- 1 Match
Bangladesh vs Ireland Betting Odds
Bangladesh will be eager to get their first series win of the calendar year after the dominant display in the first ODI. Ireland will want to put in a better display and give the hosts a little bit of a fight come the 2nd ODI.
After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the betting odds highly favour Bangladesh. The odds that Ireland create an upset and win are 5.50 while the odds in favour of Bangladesh are 1.16.
- Bangladesh Betting odds: 1.16
- Ireland Betting odds: 5.50
Bangladesh vs Ireland Top Team Batsmen
Andy Balbirnie was in his best form against Zimbabwe scoring 121 runs in that series. Andy Balbirnie continues to be the safest bet from Ireland's squad even though he scored just 5 runs in the 1st ODI against Bangladesh. It’s hard to pick an Irish batsman who can score big considering how poor performances have been in the 1st ODI.
- Top Batter Bets for Ireland: Andy Balbirnie
Shakib Al Hasan was the highest run-scorer with 141 runs for Bangladesh against England and the all-rounder has taken that form in this series scoring 93 runs in the 1st ODI. We expect Shakib to keep his form going.
- Top Batter Bets for Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan
Bangladesh vs Ireland Top Team Bowlers
Graham Hume was the pick of the bowlers when it came to Ireland’s disastrous loss to Bangladesh in the 1st ODI. The Irish pacer picked up the all-important wickets of Hridoy, Al-Hasan and Rahman with Bangladesh once looking good enough to reach 380 runs in the 1st innings. Hume ended up picking up 4 wickets for 60 runs and will be the one to watch out for in the 2nd ODI.
- Top Bowlers Bets for Ireland: Graham Hume
Taskin Ahmed has been Bangladesh’s most consistent bowler in ODI’s but Ebadot Hossain has started 2023 off in some fine fashion. The pacer has 17 wickets in 6 ODIs with 2 four-wicket hauls.
- Top Bowler Bets for Bangladesh: Ebadot Hossain
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Bangladesh
Considering things based on the 1st ODI played between these two sides it is fair to say that we predict Bangladesh to win the game and the series. The hosts were sublime against the Irish as they handed them a 183-run defeat which was the largest ODI win for Bangladesh in their history. Ireland had no answer to the Bangladeshis in the 1st ODI. And with the 2nd ODI played in the same stadium as the 1st it’s hard to see anything but a home win. An Ireland upset would be a major but highly unlikely shock.Bet Now!