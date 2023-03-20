Bangladesh vs Ireland Match Prediction BAN 70 % Chance of Winning IRE 30 % Bet Now! Bangladesh and Ireland are all set to square off in the 2nd One-Day International at the Sylhet International Stadium on Monday. Bangladesh comes into this game after a thumping 183 win against Ireland in the 1st ODI. The hosts were dominant in all three aspects of the game in comparison to Ireland who struggled to put them under any sort of pressure. Bangladesh scored 338 in their 1st innings after Shakib Al-Hasan and Towhid Hridoy gave them the perfect platform. Bangladesh was languishing at 81/3 when Shakib and Hridoy put up a partnership of 135 runs. Graham Hume dismissed Shakib who scored 93 runs from 89 balls but it was Mushfiqur Rahim’s 44 from 26 balls that brought Bangladesh closer to the 338 scores. Towhid Hridoy also played a match-winning knock scoring 92 runs from 85 balls. Chasing 339 against Bangladesh at home is not the easiest task even for the best of teams. Ireland however did start with things on the front foot. Stephen Doheny and Paul Stirling put on 60 runs for the 1st wicket and gave the visitors a decent start. However, once the opening stand was broken it went from bad to worse for Ireland as the Bangladesh bowlers went on a riot. Ireland lost their remaining 9 wickets for just 95 runs as their middle-order capitulated to Ebadot Hussain and Nasum Ahmed. George Dockrell saved Ireland’s blushes with a 45-run knock as the remaining 8 batters put up just 50 runs on the board. With the ball, Ebadot and Nasum were the standouts taking 4 and 3 wickets respectively. Taskin Ahmed picked up 2 wickets and Shakib got one.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Chance of Winning

A 183-run victory is bound to make a massive statement in favour of the hosts in Bangladesh. The Tigers were impressive in all formats of the game in the 1st ODI as they thumped Ireland. An impressive debut from youngster Towhid Hridoy and the evergreen Shakib Al-Hasan breaking more and more records has put Bangladesh with a massive chance of winning the 2nd ODI and taking the series. The hosts are also deadly with the ball with the likes of Tashkin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain running riot.

Ireland fell like dominos to the Bangladeshi bowling unit. If the hosts were impressive in all three units of the game, the visitors in comparison were atrocious. Losing 8 wickets for 50 runs is something Ireland will need to be worried about. The Irish bowlers will also have to tidy up in the 2nd ODI to restrict the opposition to a decent score but it is the middle-order batting that will have much to show and account for. The chances for Ireland to win and equalise the series are quite slim.

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Ireland vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The team batting 1st on the Sylhett surface is always going to be a massive advantage for any team. Bangladesh's batting 1st in the last game enabled them to put a massive 338-run score on the board. With the wicket becoming bowling-friendly towards the 2nd innings it's fair to say winning the toss will be crucial.

Bangladesh have yet to lose an ODI at the Sylhet International stadium again making them stand-out favourites

First innings score if Bangladesh bats first will be above 300 runs.

First innings score if Ireland bats first will be around 230 runs.

Ebbadot Hossain is the host most standout wicket-taker this year. The pacer has a wicket in every 17 runs

Captain Tamim Iqbal is due a huge knock and backing him to get one in the 2nd ODI can gain returns

Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

The track in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is one of the best batting surfaces that Bangladesh has to offer. In the 4 one-day internationals played at this stadium, Bangladesh has reached a 300-run-plus score in all of the matches. And with the 1st one-day international with any evidence to go by, it is fair to say that any team would win the toss and bat first to put up the highest possible score on the board. Batting second on this track has its fair share of challenges with the pitch offering a little more to the bowlers towards the end of the day.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a day that could be spoiled by the rain-gods at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in the 2nd one-day international. The temperature will be around 28 degrees and it is expected to get cooler as the day progresses. Humidity will be at 100%. Wind will shuffle at around 5 km/h. However, there is a massive chance of rain playing spoilsport during Monday’s proceedings as there is an 86% chance of precipitation.

Ireland Player List

Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Matthew Humphreys, Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Benjamin White, Joshua Little, Andy Balbirnie ©.

Andy Balbirnie will be determined to rile up his troops and get their orders in affairs to come to the 2nd ODI. The Irish captain will look to improve his performance with the bat and get something better for his team.

Ireland predicted playing XI

Player Name Role Andy Balbirnie Captain Lorcan Tucker Wicket Keeper Harry Tector Batsman Gareth Delany Batsman Paul Stirling Batting All-rounder Stephen Doheny Batsman Curtis Campher Bowling All-rounder Mark Adair Bowler George Dockrell Bowler Andy McBrine Bowler Graham Hume Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland could not have got off to a worse start to this series after getting thumped by the hosts. The Irish openers did a decent job chasing Bangladesh’s mammoth total. The middle-order however crumbled to the pressure scoring just 30 runs between wickets 3 and 6. Andy Balbernie will have to lead from the front in terms of both performances with the bat and leadership.

The bowling line-up got wickets but was trounced around for a lot of runs. Giving the Irish batsmen a score of 339 to chase already brought the morale down with the bowlers practically handing the hosts a victory even before the 2nd innings could start. Hume was the pick of the bowlers after claiming 4 wickets in the 1st ODI.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Zakir Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tamim Iqbal ©.

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tamim Iqbal Captain Litton Das Batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Batsman Towhid Hridoy Batsman Shakib Al Hasan Bowling All-rounder Yasir Ali Bowling All-rounder Taskin Ahmed Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Mushfiqur Rahim WicketKeeper Ebadot Hossain Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh is on track to win its 1st ODI series of the year. The hosts were dominant against the Irish in the 1st ODI at the Sylhet International stadium. Bangladesh will want their openers Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das to get a few runs and improve their form ahead of the World Cup later this year. Bangladesh has been quite good with the ball with Ebadot Hossain and Tashkin Ahmed standing out.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Head-to-Head

Ireland and Bangladesh have played 11 matches against each other in ODIs.

Total ODI matches Played- 11 Matches

Ireland Win- 2 Matches

Bangladesh Win- 8 Matches

No Result- 1 Match

Bangladesh vs Ireland Betting Odds

Bangladesh will be eager to get their first series win of the calendar year after the dominant display in the first ODI. Ireland will want to put in a better display and give the hosts a little bit of a fight come the 2nd ODI.

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the betting odds highly favour Bangladesh. The odds that Ireland create an upset and win are 5.50 while the odds in favour of Bangladesh are 1.16.

Bangladesh Betting odds: 1.16

Ireland Betting odds: 5.50

Bangladesh vs Ireland Top Team Batsmen

Andy Balbirnie was in his best form against Zimbabwe scoring 121 runs in that series. Andy Balbirnie continues to be the safest bet from Ireland's squad even though he scored just 5 runs in the 1st ODI against Bangladesh. It’s hard to pick an Irish batsman who can score big considering how poor performances have been in the 1st ODI.

Top Batter Bets for Ireland: Andy Balbirnie

Shakib Al Hasan was the highest run-scorer with 141 runs for Bangladesh against England and the all-rounder has taken that form in this series scoring 93 runs in the 1st ODI. We expect Shakib to keep his form going.

Top Batter Bets for Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh vs Ireland Top Team Bowlers

Graham Hume was the pick of the bowlers when it came to Ireland’s disastrous loss to Bangladesh in the 1st ODI. The Irish pacer picked up the all-important wickets of Hridoy, Al-Hasan and Rahman with Bangladesh once looking good enough to reach 380 runs in the 1st innings. Hume ended up picking up 4 wickets for 60 runs and will be the one to watch out for in the 2nd ODI.

Top Bowlers Bets for Ireland: Graham Hume

Taskin Ahmed has been Bangladesh’s most consistent bowler in ODI’s but Ebadot Hossain has started 2023 off in some fine fashion. The pacer has 17 wickets in 6 ODIs with 2 four-wicket hauls.

Top Bowler Bets for Bangladesh: Ebadot Hossain