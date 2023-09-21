BANG (Bangladesh) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction BANG 57 % Chance of Winning NEW 43 % Bet Now! Bangladesh will lock horns with New Zealand in the first of the three match long ODI series starting from 21st September. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 1:30 pm IST.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Bangladesh's 2023 Asia Cup journey concluded during the 'Super Four' stage with defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. However, they managed to secure a hard-fought victory over India, who had rested key players, already assured of their spot in the final. The focus for the Bangladesh cricket team now shifts to the upcoming ODI series in preparation for the 50-over World Cup set to commence next month. Notably, Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, and Mehidy Hasan have been given a rest, while the squad welcomes back opening batter Tamim Iqbal and the versatile Mahmudullah.

New Zealand concluded their ODI series in England with a string of disappointing losses, suffering defeats in three consecutive matches, all of which were substantial setbacks. Bangladesh, in comparison, presents a potentially more favourable challenge. Nevertheless, the Black Caps have chosen to rest several key players. Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, and Glenn Phillips will not be participating, and an injury sustained by bowler Tim Southee in the final ODI against England will keep him out of this series.

Bangladesh's chance of winning: 57%

New Zealand chance of winning: 43%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Towhid Hridoy played two brilliant knocks of 82 & 54 runs in the last two games for Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. He emerged as Bangladesh’s joint third highest run-scorer with 158 runs in five games at 31.60. Bet on Hridoy to score over 29.5 runs in the game.

Devon Conway is a terrific batter from NZ. He has 874 career runs in the ODIs in only 21 innings, averaging at 46.00, laced with four centuries and three fifties. In the four match ODI series vs England, Conway hammered 141 runs at 47.00. He is having a great year as he averaged 49.88 in 2023. We predict Conway to score over 32.5 runs in the game.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

Over the past five matches, the batsmen have thoroughly enjoyed the playing surface, and a competitive score would typically be in the vicinity of 250 runs. As the ball ages, the spin bowlers are expected to become increasingly influential and take crucial wickets. Dhaka has a historical trend where teams batting second have emerged victorious in most matches, so it's probable that the captain winning the toss will opt to field first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday is expected to be around 30 degree Celsius and 80% humidity, 100% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. Overcast conditions are expected over Mirpur on Thursday.

Bangladesh Players List

Liton Das (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Syed Khaled Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tamim Iqbal Batsman Towhid Hridoy Batsman Anamul Haque Wicket Keeper Mahmudullah All-rounder Litton Das (c&wk) Wicket Keeper Soumya Sarkar Batsman Nurul Hasan Sohan Wicket Keeper Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Nasum Ahmed Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Tanzim Hasan Bowler

Bangladesh Recent Form

Bangladesh's performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup was satisfactory. They wrapped up the tournament with a victory over the Indian team. In preparation for the upcoming World Cup, the Tigers wisely chose to rest some of their key players.

New Zealand Player List

Lockie Ferguson (captain), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Finn Allen Batter Will Young Batter Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Henry Nicholls Batter Chad Bowes Batter Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Kyle Jamieson Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Trent Boult Bowler Lockie Ferguson (c) Bowler Adam Milne Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand experienced a 1-3 loss to the England team and, as a result, have decided to give their top players a break. Luke Ronchi will step in as the head coach for this series, with Gary Stead focusing on preparations for the upcoming major event.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

Bangladesh and New Zealand clashed in 38 ODI matches and New Zealand holds a record of 28-10 against Bangladesh. Each of the last five meetings between the two sides have ended in New Zealand’s favour.

Total Matches Played: 38 matches

Bangladesh Won: 10 matches

New Zealand Won: 28 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Betting Odds

New Zealand to score over 23.5 runs before their first dismissal

New Zealand are expected to go with the opening duo of Finn Allen and Will Young. In the past five ODIs, the Black Caps posted the scores of 32, 61, 0, 18 & 24 runs before suffering their first loss. In each of these five games, barring two, New Zealand managed to score over 23.5 runs before suffering their first loss in the game. We predict New Zealand to score over 23.5 runs before losing their first wicket against Bangladesh in the game.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Batters

Tamim Iqbal to be the top batter for Bangladesh

The left-handed batsman possesses a wealth of experience, amassing 8313 runs in 239 ODI innings at an impressive average of 36.62. Notably, the 34-year-old has outstanding statistics when facing New Zealand in this format, having accumulated 656 runs in 26 ODI innings against them at an average of 25.23. Tamim Iqbal continues to be a key batting asset for Bangladesh in the sport.

Will Young to be the top batter for New Zealand

Will Young, the 30-year-old Kiwi batter boasts an average of 43.12 in ODIs. In the four match ODI series vs England, Young accumulated 98 runs at an average of 24.50. In Asia, Young holds an average of 48.00 in the format. Bet on Will Young to be the top batter for New Zealand in the game.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Mustafizur Rahman's skillful bowling and his ability to take crucial wickets make him a vital asset for your BAN vs NZ head-to-head clash. In his recent match, the left-arm bowler secured three wickets while giving away just 50 runs. His capacity to perform effectively under pressure has the potential to significantly impact the upcoming game.

Trent Boult to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Trent Boult played only two ODIs for New Zealand in the four match long series against England but emerged as his side’s best bowler on both occasions with figures of 3/37 & 5/51. His bowling figures in the last five ODIs read 5/51,3/37,2/25,4/38 & 4/40. Hence, we predict Trent Boult to be the best bowler for New Zealand in the game.