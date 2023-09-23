BANG (Bangladesh) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction BANG 55 % Chance of Winning NEW 45 % Bet Now! Bangladesh and New Zealand Battle out in the 2nd ODI of the New Zealand tour of Bangladesh one day series on Saturday, 23 September. The match is slated to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka and the scheduled start time is 1:30 pm IST.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

The first One Day International between Bangladesh and New Zealand was washed out due to rain after Bangladesh opted to bowl first on a sluggish track. Finn Alllen struggled to score runs and was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman early in the innings. Chad Bowes didn't trouble the Bangladesh bowlers either and the home team were on team in the powerplay overs. Will Young and Henry Nicholls steadied the innings adding 97 runs for the third wicket. Will Young scored a gritty half century and Henry Nicholls scored 44 runs. Both players were dismissed in quick succession by Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur. The match was in the balance for both the teams before the game was called off due to rain.

Bangladesh has a higher chance of winning the second ODI as the inexperienced batting lineup of New Zealand were put to the test by Mustafizur Rahman and the spin trio of Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan and Mahmudullah. Bangladesh are undefeated on their home soil against New Zealand since 2010, such has been the dominance of Bangladesh against the Black Caps on their home turf. With experienced players in the lineup, Bangladesh enter the second One Day International as favourites.

Bangladesh Chance of Winning: 55%

New Zealand’s Chance of Winning: 45%

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Mahmudullah is an experienced batter in the middle order for Bangladesh and he has the best record amongst the active players in the ODI series against New Zealand. He has scored 676 runs against the Black Caps and has two hundreds to his tally. The Bangladesh selectors are yet to announce the final 15 squad for the ODI World Cup and it is a key series for Mahmudullah to prove a point to the selectors that he is still good enough to score match winning knocks with the bat. With the stakes all time high, we believe Mahmudullah is the best player to bet on to score over 32.5 runs @ 1.83 (Melbet).

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

The surface at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka is a bowler friendly track with assistance to spinners. Finger spinners are more effective at Dhaka and batsmen who can sweep and play late have been highly successful at this venue. In the 117 One Day International matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 55 matches and the team batting second won 61 matches and the average 1st innings score is 230 runs.

Overcast conditions are expected on the match day when Bangladesh and New Zealand clash in the 2nd ODI, and the captains winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Saturday, 23 September is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 76% humidity, 90% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 16 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy and high probability of thunderstorms during the match hours.

Bangladesh Players List

Litton Das (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain and Syed Khaled Ahmed

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Litton Das Batter Tamim Iqbal Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter Soumya Sarkar All-rounder Mahmudullah All-rounder Towhid Hridoy Batter Nurul Hasan Wicket Keeper Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Nasum Ahmed Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Bangladesh Recent Form

Bangladesh won two of the last five ODI matches played. The first ODI match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. Bangladesh lost the last six ODI matches played against New Zealand, but are undefeated against the Black Caps at home.

New Zealand Players List

Lockie Ferguson (Captain), Finn Allen, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Cole McConchie, Tom Blundell, Dane Cleaver, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Finn Allen Batter Will Young Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Chad Bowes Batter Tom Blundell Wicket Keeper Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Cole McConchie All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

New Zealand Recent Form

New Zealand are coming off a (3-1) ODI series loss against England and with most of their senior players rested for the series against Bangladesh, New Zealand are the underdogs against Bangladesh on their home soil.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Head to Head Record

Bangladesh and New Zealand clashed in 39 ODI matches and New Zealand has the upper hand with 28 wins, while Bangladesh won 10 matches and one match was washed out due to rain. New Zealand won five matches in Bangladesh and they lost their last seven head to head matches against Bangladesh in Bangladesh.

Matches Played: 39 matches

Bangladesh Won: 10 matches

New Zealand Won: 28 matches

No Result: 01 match

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Ish Sodhi to take over 1.5 wickets @ 2.25 (Melbet)

Ish Sodhi can be lethal on turning tracks and he is New Zealand’s go-to bowler in spin friendly conditions. Sodhi gets additional bounce than most of the other wrist spinners due to his height and the track at Dhaka is an ideal surface for Sodhi to ponder on and get some wickets. Based on the pitch conditions, we predict Ish Sodhi to pick up more than one wicket @ 2.25 (Melbet) in the second ODI.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Batters

Mahmudullah to be the top batter for Bangladesh @ 6.65 (Melbet)

Mahumudullah is highly experienced and has scored 2298 runs at an average of 34.29 in Bangladesh. His record against New Zealand in ODIs is phenomenal, Mahmudullah has scored 676 runs in 24 innings against the Black Caps. With the spot in the World Cup squad on the line, we back Mahmudullah to come good and produce a match winning knock against New Zealand.

Henry Nicholls to be the top batter for New Zealand @ 4.75 (Melbet)

Henry Nicholls looked solid in the first ODI scoring 44 runs in 57 balls. Nicholls has a wide range of shots in his arsenal against spin bowlers, he can sweep, reverse sweep and adapt to the conditions pretty well. Nicholls has scored 255 runs in seven matches against Bangladesh and he is the one of the ideal batters to score runs in spin friendly conditions. Considering his performance in the first ODI and his overall record against Bangladesh, we back Henry Nicholls to be the top batter for New Zealand.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be the top bowler for Bangladesh @ 3.60 (Melbet)

Mustafizur Rahman was phenomenal in the first ODI with the new ball and in the middle overs. He was at the top of the mark with his bowling and finished with figures of 3/27 in seven overs. Mustafixur has a very good record while bowling at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and we back him to continue his good run and be the top bowler for Bangladesh against New Zealand.

Ish Sodhi to be the top bowler for New Zealand @ 5.50 (Melbet)

Ish Sodhi can be lethal on a turning track that has some additional bounce and the surface at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka is an ideal track for Sodhi to bag a handful of wickets. He didn't get the opportunity to bowl in the first ODI,but we believe Sodhi to be the most effective bowler for New Zealand in the second ODI and we back him to be the top bowler for New Zealand.