BANG (Bangladesh) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction
BANG
51%
Chance of Winning
NEW
49%
Odi
Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium
Facts
- Trent Boult has picked up 18 wickets in 12 matches against Bangladesh in ODI’s.
- Mustafizur Rahaman has picked up 66 wickets in 40 matches in ODI matches played in Bangladesh.
- Tamim Iqbal has six fifty-plus scores against New Zealand in One Day Internationals.
- New Zealand are yet to win a match against Bangladesh in Bangladesh since 2010.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand's Chance of Winning
After the first ODI was washed out due to rain, New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in the second ODI, breaking the seven-match losing streak in Bangladesh. After opting to bat first New Zealand were bowled out for 254 runs in 49.2 overs. Tom Blundell (68 runs), Henry Nicholls (49 runs) and Ish Sodhi (35 runs) were the top performers with the bat. Khaled Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan picked up three wickets each.
In reply to New Zealand's challenging total, Bangladesh struggled to score runs against the lethal bowling lineup of New Zealand. Tamim Iqbal (44 runs) and Mahmudullah (49 runs) steadied the innings but Ish Sodhi's magical spell helped New Zealand register a historical win against the home team. The win in the second has now given New Zealand a chance to win their first series in Bangladesh since 2010.
- Bangladesh Chance of Winning: 51%
- New Zealand’s Chance of Winning: 49%
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Betting Tips
Henry Nicholls has scored 49 runs and 44 runs in the first two ODIs. Nicholls has been exceptional with the bat in the middle order. He has been scoring runs consistently and we believe Nicholls to be the best player to bet on to score over 25.5 runs @ 1.85 (Melbet).
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Toss Prediction
The surface at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka is a bowler-friendly track with assistance to spinners. Finger spinners are more effective at Dhaka and batsmen who can sweep and play late have been highly successful at this venue. In the 118 One Day International matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 56 matches and the team batting second won 61 matches and the average 1st innings score was 230 runs.
Overcast conditions are expected on the match day when Bangladesh and New Zealand clash in the 2nd ODI, and the captains winning the toss will opt to bat first.
Weather Conditions
The temperature at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Tuesday, 26 September is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius and 69% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 06 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain during the match hours.
Bangladesh Players List
Litton Das (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain and Syed Khaled Ahmed
Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Litton Das
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Tamim Iqbal
|
Batter
|
Tanzid Hasan
|
Batter
|
Soumya Sarkar
|
All-rounder
|
Mahmudullah
|
All-rounder
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Khaled Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Mahedi Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Nasum Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Recent Form
Bangladesh won one, lost three of the last five ODI matches played. The first ODI match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. Bangladesh lost the seven of the last eight ODI matches played against New Zealand.
New Zealand Players List
Lockie Ferguson (Captain), Finn Allen, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Cole McConchie, Tom Blundell, Dane Cleaver, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner
New Zealand Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Will Young
|
Batter
|
Henry Nicholls
|
Batter
|
Chad Bowes
|
Batter
|
Tom Blundell
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
All-rounder
|
Cole McConchie
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Jamieson
|
Bowler
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
Lockie Ferguson
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
New Zealand Recent Form
New Zealand are coming off a (3-1) ODI series loss against England and New Zealand make an emphatic comeback and win the second ODI against Bangladesh which marks their first win in the last eight matches played in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record
Bangladesh and New Zealand clashed in 40 ODI matches and New Zealand had the upper hand with 29 wins, while Bangladesh won 10 matches and one match was washed out due to rain. New Zealand won five matches in Bangladesh and they lost their last seven head-to-head matches against Bangladesh in Bangladesh.
- Matches Played: 40 matches
- Bangladesh Won: 10 matches
- New Zealand Won: 29 matches
- No Result: 01 match
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Betting Odds
Mustafizur Rahamn to take over 1.5 wickets @ 2.10 (Melbet)
Mustafizur Rahman has picked up one wicket in the last two matches. In the last match, he finished with figures of 2/53. Considering his record and recent form, we back Mustafizur Rahman to take over 1.5 wickets @ 2.10 (Melbet).
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Batters
Mahmudullah to be the top batter for Bangladesh
Mahumudullah scored 49 runs in the last match and was the top scorer for Bangladesh. His record against New Zealand in ODIs is phenomenal, Mahmudullah has scored 725 runs in 25 innings against the Black Caps. We predict Mahmudullah to continue his good run and be the top batter for Bangladesh.
Henry Nicholls to be the top batter for New Zealand
Henry Nicholls looked solid in the first ODI scoring 44 runs in 57 balls in the first match and 49 runs off 76 s in the last match. Nicholls has a wide range of shots in his arsenal against spin bowlers, he can sweep, reverse sweep and adapt to the conditions pretty well. Nicholls has scored 299 runs in eight matches against Bangladesh and he is one of the ideal batters to score runs in spin-friendly conditions. Considering his performance in the first two matches, we predict Henry Nicholls to be the top batter for New Zealand.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Bowlers
Mustafizur Rahman to be the top bowler for Bangladesh
Mustafizur Rahman was phenomenal in the first match and continued his good run with the ball in the last match. He picked up five wickets in two matches in the series. The 28-year-old has a very good record at Shere Bangla National Stadium and we back him to continue his good run and be the top bowler for Bangladesh against New Zealand.
Ish Sodhi to be the top bowler for New Zealand
Ish Sodhi is coming off a phenomenal performance in the last game. Sodhi bowled the best spell of his career finishing with figures of 6/39. On a turning track, Ish Sodhi is one of the toughest bowlers to face and the conditions at Dhaka are ideal for his bowling. We back Sodhi to produce another match winning spell and be the top bowler for New Zealand.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Bangladesh
The odds in favour of Bangladesh to win the match are 1.85, while in favour of New Zealand to win the match are 1.95. Bangladesh is a highly competitive team while playing at home and are always the favourite to win the match despite their loss in the last match. Bangladesh will look to make a comeback and level the series. We predict Bangladesh to bounce back and win the third ODI against New Zealand.
- Bangladesh to win the match @ 1.85 (Melbet)
- New Zealand to win the match @ 1.95 (Melbet)