BANG (Bangladesh) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction BANG 51 % Chance of Winning NEW 49 % Bet Now! Bangladesh and New Zealand Battle out in the 3rd ODI of the New Zealand tour of Bangladesh one-day series on Tuesday, 26 September. The match is slated to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka and the scheduled start time is 1:30 pm IST.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand's Chance of Winning

After the first ODI was washed out due to rain, New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in the second ODI, breaking the seven-match losing streak in Bangladesh. After opting to bat first New Zealand were bowled out for 254 runs in 49.2 overs. Tom Blundell (68 runs), Henry Nicholls (49 runs) and Ish Sodhi (35 runs) were the top performers with the bat. Khaled Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan picked up three wickets each.

In reply to New Zealand's challenging total, Bangladesh struggled to score runs against the lethal bowling lineup of New Zealand. Tamim Iqbal (44 runs) and Mahmudullah (49 runs) steadied the innings but Ish Sodhi's magical spell helped New Zealand register a historical win against the home team. The win in the second has now given New Zealand a chance to win their first series in Bangladesh since 2010.

Bangladesh Chance of Winning: 51%

New Zealand’s Chance of Winning: 49%

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Henry Nicholls has scored 49 runs and 44 runs in the first two ODIs. Nicholls has been exceptional with the bat in the middle order. He has been scoring runs consistently and we believe Nicholls to be the best player to bet on to score over 25.5 runs @ 1.85 (Melbet).

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

The surface at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka is a bowler-friendly track with assistance to spinners. Finger spinners are more effective at Dhaka and batsmen who can sweep and play late have been highly successful at this venue. In the 118 One Day International matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 56 matches and the team batting second won 61 matches and the average 1st innings score was 230 runs.

Overcast conditions are expected on the match day when Bangladesh and New Zealand clash in the 2nd ODI, and the captains winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Tuesday, 26 September is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius and 69% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 06 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain during the match hours.

Bangladesh Players List

Litton Das (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain and Syed Khaled Ahmed

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Litton Das Wicket-Keeper Tamim Iqbal Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter Soumya Sarkar All-rounder Mahmudullah All-rounder Towhid Hridoy Batter Khaled Ahmed Bowler Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Nasum Ahmed Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler

Bangladesh Recent Form

Bangladesh won one, lost three of the last five ODI matches played. The first ODI match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. Bangladesh lost the seven of the last eight ODI matches played against New Zealand.

New Zealand Players List

Lockie Ferguson (Captain), Finn Allen, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Cole McConchie, Tom Blundell, Dane Cleaver, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Finn Allen Batter Will Young Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Chad Bowes Batter Tom Blundell Wicket Keeper Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Cole McConchie All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Lockie Ferguson Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

New Zealand Recent Form

New Zealand are coming off a (3-1) ODI series loss against England and New Zealand make an emphatic comeback and win the second ODI against Bangladesh which marks their first win in the last eight matches played in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

Bangladesh and New Zealand clashed in 40 ODI matches and New Zealand had the upper hand with 29 wins, while Bangladesh won 10 matches and one match was washed out due to rain. New Zealand won five matches in Bangladesh and they lost their last seven head-to-head matches against Bangladesh in Bangladesh.

Matches Played: 40 matches

Bangladesh Won: 10 matches

New Zealand Won: 29 matches

No Result: 01 match

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Mustafizur Rahamn to take over 1.5 wickets @ 2.10 (Melbet)

Mustafizur Rahman has picked up one wicket in the last two matches. In the last match, he finished with figures of 2/53. Considering his record and recent form, we back Mustafizur Rahman to take over 1.5 wickets @ 2.10 (Melbet).

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Batters

Mahmudullah to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Mahumudullah scored 49 runs in the last match and was the top scorer for Bangladesh. His record against New Zealand in ODIs is phenomenal, Mahmudullah has scored 725 runs in 25 innings against the Black Caps. We predict Mahmudullah to continue his good run and be the top batter for Bangladesh.

Henry Nicholls to be the top batter for New Zealand

Henry Nicholls looked solid in the first ODI scoring 44 runs in 57 balls in the first match and 49 runs off 76 s in the last match. Nicholls has a wide range of shots in his arsenal against spin bowlers, he can sweep, reverse sweep and adapt to the conditions pretty well. Nicholls has scored 299 runs in eight matches against Bangladesh and he is one of the ideal batters to score runs in spin-friendly conditions. Considering his performance in the first two matches, we predict Henry Nicholls to be the top batter for New Zealand.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Mustafizur Rahman to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Mustafizur Rahman was phenomenal in the first match and continued his good run with the ball in the last match. He picked up five wickets in two matches in the series. The 28-year-old has a very good record at Shere Bangla National Stadium and we back him to continue his good run and be the top bowler for Bangladesh against New Zealand.

Ish Sodhi to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Ish Sodhi is coming off a phenomenal performance in the last game. Sodhi bowled the best spell of his career finishing with figures of 6/39. On a turning track, Ish Sodhi is one of the toughest bowlers to face and the conditions at Dhaka are ideal for his bowling. We back Sodhi to produce another match winning spell and be the top bowler for New Zealand.