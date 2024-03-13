BANG (Bangladesh) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction BANG 35 % Chance of Winning SRI 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.54 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.667 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh has reached its ODI series. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will clash in the 1st ODI of the tour on March 13. The game will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The match will begin at 2:00 PM IST. Let us have a look at the match preview of the upcoming clash.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka got back at Bangladesh by sealing the series in their favour. They won by 2-1. After a spectacular spar in the 20 over game, the sides will now contest in the 50 over format.

Bangladesh played against New Zealand in their last ODI series but lost it by 2-1. They have been better in the format since their weak exit from the ODI World Cup. They are coming from a loss in the T20I series but will look to bounce back in the upcoming fixture. The team needs to be more consistent and will be prepared for what’s ahead of them in this series.

Sri Lanka will be happy with themselves with the T20I series win. Their batters have batted impressively whereas the bowlers did an excellent job in keeping up with the contest. Sri Lanka swept away Zimbabwe and Afghanistan before entering this series. With a sound squad, they will be confident in gaining control of the 1st game of the series.

Sri Lanka's chance of winning: 65%

Bangladesh' chance of winning: 35%

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Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips

Bangladesh to score under 23.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Bangladesh have struggled with their opening partnership in the international stage. The openers could never maintain consistency in the format. In their last ODI series against New Zealand, Anamul Haque and Soumya Sarkar opened for the side and registered 1, 11 & 15*(retired hurt) before their first dismissal. Not too confident with their opening duo, Bangladesh started with Sarkar and Litton Das in the T20I series. The duo scored 0, 68 & 13 runs before their first dismissal. Litton Das will like his chances in the middle order of the ODI games. Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque and Litton Das average at 33.46, 29.77 & 32.03 respectively in the format. However, Sri Lanka look pretty strong with their bowling order too. They have plenty of options amongst the bowlers. That said, Bangladesh will have a tough inning coming up ahead and will very likely lose an early wicket into the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka’s opening partnership Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest individual score Over 96.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total wickets Under 14.5 runs 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

The pitches at the venue have assisted both batters and bowlers, especially the slower bowlers, like most wickets in Bangladesh. The last few matches, however, have been a mixed bag as a few matches saw a team register over 300 runs, while the remaining have seen teams struggle to get past 250. The average score batting first at the venue is 224 and batting second or chasing is 190. Skippers winning the toss would favour their chances batting first here.

Weather Report

You can expect clear skies for this contest. With a maximum temperature of 32.0°C, there is no chance of rain during the matches.

Sri Lanka Player List

—-squad yet to be announced—-

Predicted Playing XI

Kamindu Mendis Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Charith Asalanka (c) All-rounder Avishka Fernando Batter Angelo Mathews All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Dilshan Madushanaka Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka are coming from two consecutive ODI series wins against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. Sri Lanka have shown tremendous effort in their bowling order. Their batting has also been impressive in the current games. They are coming from a strong T20I where SL bowled out BAN at 146.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Anamul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hassan, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman

Predicted Playing XI

Rishad Hossain Bowler Mahmadullah All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Soumya Sarkar Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto © Batter Shoriful Islam Bowler Litton Das Wicket-keeper Taskin Ahmed Bowler Towhid Hridoy Batter Mahedi Hasan Miraz All-rounder Anamul Haque Wicket-keeper

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh fought hard but lost the T20I series. They lacked majorly in their batting order. There is not much change in the ODI squad and the side will look to get back Sri Lanka in the current series.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have met each other in 54 ODIs. Sri Lanka has won 42 games whereas Bangladesh has 10 wins.

Sri Lanka Won: 42

Bangladesh Won: 10

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in the third and final T20 to take the series 2-1. at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Kusal Mendis earlier top scored with 86 in the first innings. Nuwan Thushara was strong with the ball and picked 5 wickets in the game.

Bangladesh looked decent in the 20 over game but bowling in the ODI will certainly bring a challenge for them. Bangladesh looked pretty fragile with their batting order in the last few games but will look to do better in the ODI series.

Sri Lanka had help from reinforcements to seal the T20I series in their favour. They have world-class batters and tricky spinners in their squad. The team is coming along well in fast bowling as well. Nuwan Thushara pulled the game in Sri Lanka’s favour with his fast deliveries. That said, Sri Lanka has a good chance to widen the gap between them and the hosts.

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Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Najmul Hossain Shanto to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto has an experience of 41 ODIs and managed to score 1202 runs at an average of 30.82. He has played twice against Sri Lanka before where he posted the scores of 89 & 90 runs. He will be the top batting pick from Sri Lanka for the next game.

Kusal Mendis to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis has an average of around 33 in the ODIs. He was the top scorer in the T20I series where he amassed 181 runs in 3 innings at an average of 60.33. He scored 86 runs in the last game. He looks in fantastic form and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Taskin Ahmed will play an important role in the ODI series. He picked 4 wickets in the last three T20Is. He will be expected to fight hard in the next game.

Matheesha Pathirana to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

Matheesha Pathirana was good in the T20I series. He has a lot of pace behind his deliveries and will pose a great threat for the hosts.