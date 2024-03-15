BANG (Bangladesh) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction BANG 55 % Chance of Winning SRI 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.17 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.112 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Having lost the T20I series on home soil, Bangladesh managed to inflict some damage in the first ODI on March 13. The second game of the three match series will continue at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The match is slated to begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka showcased their ability in the shortest format by sealing the first game of the three-match series by a narrow margin of three wickets. Bangladesh came roaring back in the second T20I to win by a comprehensive eight wickets to level proceedings. However, a quick 86 runs by Kusal Mendis and a fifer, that included a hattrick, by Nuwan Thushara sealed the series for the island nation.

In the ODI opener though, it was the hosts who came out of the blocks firing. Sri Lanka managed to get to 197/5 in the 37th over before Bangladesh took complete control of the game. The pacers wreaked havoc in the last ten overs to restrict the visitors to a sub-par score of 255. In response, Sri Lanka got a foothold in the game with early wickets Dilshan Madushanka to restrict Bangladesh to just 23/3 in 5.1 overs. Once Mahmudullah was dismissed for a run a ball 37 and the scoreboard reading 92/4, the Sri Lankans would have smelled blood but Najmul Hossain Shanto (122*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (73*) ensured a victory for the hosts.

Considering the form Bangladesh are in and their dominance at home, it is hard to pick against them for the second ODI as well.

Sri Lanka's chance of winning: 45%

Bangladesh' chance of winning: 55%

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Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to have a higher opening partnership (1.75 @ Parimatch)

You only need one reason to punt on this one - Dilshan Madushanka. The Sri Lankan pacer just might be the best opening bowler in world cricket. He takes wickets for fun in the powerplay and if his World Cup exploits are not enough, a glance at what he did on the same surface a couple of days ago should do the trick. He dismissed Litton Das on the very first ball of the innings before accounting for his partner in the very next over. In comparison, Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando are far more consistent when it comes to the powerplay. A price of 1.75 is too good to be true and a punt on this is a no brainer.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka’s opening partnership Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest individual score Over 96.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Total wickets Under 14.5 runs 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium pitch has been a very balanced one over the years. Not only does it allow batters to score runs once they get their eye in, it assists bowlers at the start and in the middle overs as well. The average first innings score is close to 230. Any team that wins the toss will definitely opt to bat first on the surface.

Weather Report

Even though the venue experienced rain on Thursday, Friday is expected to be dry. The maximum temperature is likely to be 32.0°C, but it is going to be extremely humid with the number hitting 62%.

Sri Lanka Player List

Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Charith Asalanka (c) All-rounder Avishka Fernando Batter Janith Liyanage All-rounder Lahiru Kumara Bowler Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Dilshan Madushanaka Bowler Pramod Madushan Bowler Wanindu Hasaranga All Rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka are coming from two consecutive ODI series wins against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. After winning the T20 series against Bangladesh, they lost the opening ODI game as Bangladesh won the game with six wickets to spare.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Anamul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hassan, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Mahmadullah All-rounder Taijul Islam Bowler Soumya Sarkar Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto © Batter Shoriful Islam Bowler Litton Das Wicket-keeper Taskin Ahmed Bowler Towhid Hridoy Batter Mahedi Hasan Miraz All-rounder Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh lost the T20 series against Sri Lanka 2-1 but bounced back in the first ODI as they managed to chase down the target and eventually won the game with six wickets to spare.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have met each other in 55 ODIs. Sri Lanka has won 42 games whereas Bangladesh has 11 wins.

Sri Lanka Won: 42

Bangladesh Won: 11

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been in sublime form in this bilateral series against Sri Lanka. In three T20 matches Shanto scored 74 runs and in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, he scored a marvellous century and took his team over the line. Looking at his form, we believe Shanto would score over 27.5 in the upcoming game.

Kusal Mendis has been the main man for Sri Lanka in this series. In three T20 games, Mendis has scored 181 runs which includes two half centuries and in the opening ODI match, he scored 59 off 75 balls which included 13 boundaries. We expect Mendis to score well in the upcoming game and to hit over 3.5 boundaries in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Odi Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.17 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.15 Bet Now! Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.744 Bet Now!

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Kusal Mendis to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis has been in phenomenal form in this tour and has been one of the most consistent batsman for Sri Lanka in this tour. In the three T20 matches, he scored 59, 36 and 86. In the first ODI match between the two sides, Mendis scored 59 off 75 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Najmul Hossain Shanto to be the top batter for Bangladesh

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been brilliant for Bangladesh in this Sri Lanka tour. In the three T20 games, he has scored 20, 53* and 1. In the first ODI game, Shanto put on a show as he scored a brilliant century and took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Dilshan Madushanka to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

In the last 12 months, Dilshan Madushanka has been the best bowler for Sri Lanka in ODI format. In 2023, Madushanka bagged 31 wickets and in 2024 he has already bagged eight wickets. In the first ODI against Bangladesh, he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/44 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Taskin Ahmed to be the top bowler for Bangladesh

Taskin Ahmed has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Bangladesh in this bilateral series. In three T20 games, Ahmed ended up with four wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh and in the first ODI he continued his brilliant form and ended up with three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.