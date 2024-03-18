BANG (Bangladesh) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction BANG 41 % Chance of Winning SRI 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 3.27 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 3.31 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh and Sri Lanka enter the final and tie-breaking One Day International on March 18, 2024. Scheduled to meet at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, as part of Sri Lanka’s tour of Bangladesh, the match will commence at 9:30 A.M IST.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Chances of Winning

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are next-and-neck at the moment with one win each. Sri Lanka lost the first match after they set up a total of 255 runs which they found themselves unable to defend. Bangladesh’s victory relied heavily on the performance of skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto who scored a remarkable ton. Sri Lanka’s bowling attack was not equipped to hold them off which led to a six-wicket defeat for the island nation.

Sri Lanka were better prepared in the second match of the series. They allowed Bangladesh to score 286 runs but this time, Pathum Nissanka’s 114-run knock helped Sri Lanka a great deal in chasing down the target. Charith Asalanka also contributed 91 runs which saw them complete their chase in 47 overs and emerge victorious by three wickets.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were on a similar path during the T20 series where Sri Lanka edged out a three-run victory in the first match. The hosts won the second match by a substantial eight-wicket margin and put pressure on the visitors ahead of the final. However, Sri Lanka came out on top in the tie-breaker match after limiting their opposition and dismissing them in the final over, winning by 28 runs.

Bangladesh chance of winning - 41%

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 59%

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Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Betting Tips

Bangladesh to score under 23.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Litton Das and Soumya Sarkar’s left-hand right-hand combination has not paid off at all in the series so far given that the former’s wicket was taken in the first over on both occasions. Should he be retained as the opener for the upcoming game as well, Bangladesh’s first wicket might be in trouble again based on the form he has displayed in the series. The T20I series with him as the opener saw Bangladesh secure first wicket stands of 13, 68 and 0 runs. With the exception of a single innings, the team has struggled to achieve decent opening partnerships. They are predicted to score low before their first dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is known to favor the chasing team as they have recorded 19 wins in 30 ODI matches played here. The two completed matches in the current series have also swung in favor of the teams fielding first. Sri Lanka made the mistake of opting to bat first during the first game which cost them the victory but rectified that in the next match, leading to success. The toss winning skipper shall like to chase down the target.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts mostly sunny conditions with no likelihood of rainfall while the temperatures are expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh Player List

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Predicted Playing XI

Litton Das Batter Soumya Sarkar All-rounder Najmul Hossain Shanto (C) Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Mahmudullah Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Mehidy Hasan Miraz Bowler Tanzid Hasan Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Taijul Islam Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh have showcased decent form in the series but they do not seem to be in a position to overcome Sri Lanka in the final, especially as they lost the T20I series in similar fashion.

Sri Lanka Player List

Kusal Mendis (c), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Akila Dananjaya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage.

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Kusal Mendis (C) Wicket-keeper Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Charith Asalanka All-rounder Janith Liyanage All-rounder Dunith Wellalage Bowler Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Pramod Madushan Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka have only conceded defeat to Bangladesh twice in the past five matches. They also have a massive advantage in their ODI head-to-head encounters. Their squad has been quite strong, especially their batting order.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have faced each other on 56 occasions in the ODI format. Sri Lanka won 43 times while Bangladesh edged out 11 victories.

Head-to-Head Record

Bangladesh - 11

Sri Lanka - 43

No Result - 2

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh @ 1.71 (Parimatch)

The last time around both sides openers’ ended their partnerships with dismal showings - Sri Lanka’s opening duo scored a single run while Bangladesh’s openers failed to establish a partnership at all. Sri Lanka, however, performed rather well in the first ODI where Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando put up an opening stand of 71 runs while Bangladesh’s opening stand was brought to an end before a single run was scored. Sri Lanka are, naturally, expected to outdo Bangladesh in terms of first wicket partnership in the next match, too.

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Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Best Batters

Najmul Hossain Shantoto be Bangladesh’s Best Batter

Najmul Hossain Shanto was almost single-handedly responsible for the team’s victory in the first match with a sensational knock of 122 runs. In the second game he was dismissed for 40 runs but the skipper remains the top choice for the upcoming game.

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

Pathum Nissanka was absolutely phenomenal last time out as he scored 114 runs. He was quite instrumental in their victory after he found himself dismissed for 36 runs in the first match of the tour. He is the top pick to emerge as the team’s standout batter.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Best Bowlers

Taskin Ahmed to be Bangladesh’s Best Bowler

Taskin Ahmed was tied as the team’s leading bowler in the last game, having captured two wickets in nine overs. His spell in the first match was also quite commendable as he claimed three wickets in ten overs. His consistency makes him a dependable player to bet on.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga came home empty-handed after the first match of the tour but found his footing in the previous game where he boasted a four-wicket haul. Having led the bowling attack once, he will be expected to do so again in the next match.