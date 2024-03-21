BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction
BANG
5%
Chance of Winning
AUS
95%
Odi
Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Australia Women lead the tally by 1-0 against Bangladesh Women in their only ODI clash.
- AUS-W are coming from a 2-1 victory against SA-W whereas BAN-W lost their previous ODI series against SA-W by 2-1.
Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Chances of Winning
Australia Women were completely outplayed in the 2nd ODI as they lost the match by a whopping 84 runs. As a result, they lost the lead in the series and should fear a loss in the next game after South Africa pulled a stunning performance in the last game. The Aussies have a stellar batting and bowling squad. However, that did not seem to work in the previous fixture. They will be thrilled to win the next game and hence, the series.
Bangladesh Women, on the other hand, were fantastic in making a return in the current series. Their batting performance was successful in securing a good target while the bowlers did a much more impressive job, keeping the latter away from the target. With the series tied at 1-1, SA-W have a huge chance at getting back at AUS-W and make a statement in the international circuit.
Australia Women chance of winning - 95%
Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 5%
Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips
Australia Women to score over 30.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @PARIMATCH)
Australia Women played their last ODI series against South Africa Women. Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield opened for the side and posted 38, 22 & 17 runs for the 1st wicket. Healy and Litchfield are incredible batters and average at 34.98 & 48.84 respectively. The duo will hope to bring their A-game into this fixture. This tip inclines more upon the pale bowling performance of Bangladesh Women lately. They also played against SA-W last where they conceded 9, 106 & 243 runs before they picked their first wicket. This will enable the Aussie batters to perform very well in the next game. You should put your money on this betting tip to win a huge bonus from this head-to-head affair.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Bangladesh Women’s score before their first dismissal Over 17.5 runs
Australia Women’s score before their first dismissal Over 30.5 runs
Australia Women’s score after five overs Over 25.5 runs
Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Toss Prediction
Shere Bangla National Stadium has a good batting surface, and we have seen batters succeed. The fast outfield offers plenty of scoring opportunities. Fast bowlers need to use their variations to succeed, but spinners do here, as there is plenty of assistance from the track. The wicket has something in there for the fast bowlers, as we had seen in the past where the new ball does a bit. Bowling in the second innings is never easy for the bowlers. We expect the side winning the toss to have no hesitation in bowling first.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover around 28°C with 41% humidity. Cloud cover is expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers. There will be gusts of wind blowing through the ground that can help the ball swing.
Australia Women Player List
Alyssa Healy (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alyssa Healy ©
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Beth Mooney
|
Batter
|
Phoebe Litchfield
|
Batter
|
Alana King
|
All-rounder
|
Tahlia McGrath
|
All-rounder
|
Ellyse Perry
|
All-rounder
|
Ashleigh Gardner
|
All-Rounder
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Bowler
|
Annabel Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Kim Garth
|
Bowler
|
Megan Schutt
|
Bowler
Australia Women Team Form
The team is in terrific form. They are coming after a 2-1 series win against South Africa Women.
Bangladesh Women Players List
Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Fargana Hoque Pinky, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Hoque Lisa
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nigar Sultana ©
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nahida Akter
|
Bowler
|
Fargana Hoque
|
Batter
|
Farzana Akter
|
Batter
|
Disha Biswas
|
All-rounder
|
Murshida Khatun
|
Batter
|
Rabeya Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Sultana Khatun
|
Bowler
|
Marufa Akter
|
Bowler
|
Fahima Khatun
|
Bowler
|
Ritu Moni
|
All-rounder
Bangladesh Women Recent Form
Bangladesh Women lost their last ODI series by 2-1 against South Africa. They have a weak squad as compared to Australia Women.
Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head
The sides have met a single time in the format where Australia Women won the fixture.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Bangladesh Women - 0
Australia Women - 1
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds
Nigar Sultana's team faces a daunting task against the world's top team, whom they've never defeated. They must shake off past disappointments, play positively, and capitalize on home advantage. Murshida Khatun and Disha Biswas need to provide a strong start against a formidable bowling attack, while experienced batters Fargana Hoque and Sultana, along with Ritu Moni, must stabilise the middle order. Contributions from Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, and Sobhana Mostary are crucial. Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter need early breakthroughs to counter Australia's top-order firepower. Sultana Khatun and Rabeya Khan must maintain pressure in the middle overs, while Ritu Moni and Sobhana Mostary play supportive roles.
Alyssa Healy's squad, in excellent form over the last two years, aims to extend their dominance. Expecting an aggressive start, Healy and Phoebe Litchfield aim to set the tone. With a solid middle order including Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, and Tahlia McGrath, they seek consistent runs. The team boasts depth with Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, and Georgia Wareham. Megal Schutt and Kim Garth aim to unsettle Bangladesh's batters early on. Alana King and Sutherland bring confidence and form, while Gardner and Wareham offer variety in the bowling attack, posing a formidable challenge.
Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women
Odi
Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Best Batters
Alyssa Healy to be Australia Women’s Best Batter
Alyssa Healy is a top-tier batter in the Australian squad. She has scored around 3000 runs in the format with an average of 34.98. She is in good form and scored 60 runs in her last ODI against South Africa Women. Considering her form, she will go in as the best batting option in the team.
Fargana Hoque to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter
Fargana Hoque is a terrific batter in the ranks of Bangladesh. She has mustered 1495 runs in 59 innings at an average of 27.68. She will be expected to strike hard in the next game against AUS-W.
Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Best Bowlers
Alana King to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler
Alana King is in spectacular bowling form. She is coming from playing a series against South Africa Women where she picked 7 wickets. In the last ODI, she picked 4 wickets on her own. That said, she will go in as the best bowling option in the team.
Nahida Akter to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler
Nahida Akter has an experience of 38 ODI innings where she has picked 51 wickets. She will be expected to bowl well in the upcoming clash against Australia.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia Women
Australia Women to win @ 1.05 (PARIMATCH)
Bangladesh Women to win @ 9.60 (PARIMATCH)
Parimatch