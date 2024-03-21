BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction

BANG

5%

Chance of Winning

AUS

95%

Parimatch

1.05
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Melbet

1.01
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Megapari

1.047
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Odi

Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium

Australia and Bangladesh Women will be clashing in the first ODI of the Australia Women tour of Bangladesh 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur on March 21 and will begin from 9:00 AM IST.

Facts:

  • Australia Women lead the tally by 1-0 against Bangladesh Women in their only ODI clash.
  • AUS-W are coming from a 2-1 victory against SA-W whereas BAN-W lost their previous ODI series against SA-W by 2-1.

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Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women were completely outplayed in the 2nd ODI as they lost the match by a whopping 84 runs. As a result, they lost the lead in the series and should fear a loss in the next game after South Africa pulled a stunning performance in the last game. The Aussies have a stellar batting and bowling squad. However, that did not seem to work in the previous fixture. They will be thrilled to win the next game and hence, the series.

Bangladesh Women, on the other hand, were fantastic in making a return in the current series. Their batting performance was successful in securing a good target while the bowlers did a much more impressive job, keeping the latter away from the target. With the series tied at 1-1, SA-W have a huge chance at getting back at AUS-W and make a statement in the international circuit.

Australia Women chance of winning - 95%

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 5%

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Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips

Australia Women to score over 30.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @PARIMATCH)

Australia Women played their last ODI series against South Africa Women. Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield opened for the side and posted 38, 22 & 17 runs for the 1st wicket. Healy and Litchfield are incredible batters and average at 34.98 & 48.84 respectively. The duo will hope to bring their A-game into this fixture. This tip inclines more upon the pale bowling performance of Bangladesh Women lately. They also played against SA-W last where they conceded 9, 106 & 243 runs before they picked their first wicket. This will enable the Aussie batters to perform very well in the next game. You should put your money on this betting tip to win a huge bonus from this head-to-head affair.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Bangladesh Women’s score before their first dismissal Over 17.5 runs

1.85
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Australia Women’s score before their first dismissal Over 30.5 runs

1.85
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Australia Women’s score after five overs Over 25.5 runs

1.86
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Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Toss Prediction

Shere Bangla National Stadium has a good batting surface, and we have seen batters succeed. The fast outfield offers plenty of scoring opportunities. Fast bowlers need to use their variations to succeed, but spinners do here, as there is plenty of assistance from the track. The wicket has something in there for the fast bowlers, as we had seen in the past where the new ball does a bit. Bowling in the second innings is never easy for the bowlers. We expect the side winning the toss to have no hesitation in bowling first.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 28°C with 41% humidity. Cloud cover is expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers. There will be gusts of wind blowing through the ground that can help the ball swing.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy ©

Wicket-keeper

Beth Mooney

Batter

Phoebe Litchfield

Batter

Alana King

All-rounder

Tahlia McGrath

All-rounder

Ellyse Perry

All-rounder

Ashleigh Gardner

All-Rounder

Georgia Wareham

Bowler

Annabel Sutherland

All-rounder

Kim Garth

Bowler

Megan Schutt

Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

The team is in terrific form. They are coming after a 2-1 series win against South Africa Women.

Bangladesh Women Players List

Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Fargana Hoque Pinky, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Hoque Lisa

Predicted Playing XI

Nigar Sultana ©

Wicket-keeper

Nahida Akter

Bowler

Fargana Hoque

Batter

Farzana Akter

Batter

Disha Biswas

All-rounder

Murshida Khatun

Batter

Rabeya Khan

All-rounder

Sultana Khatun

Bowler

Marufa Akter

Bowler

Fahima Khatun

Bowler

Ritu Moni

All-rounder

Bangladesh Women Recent Form

Bangladesh Women lost their last ODI series by 2-1 against South Africa. They have a weak squad as compared to Australia Women.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head

The sides have met a single time in the format where Australia Women won the fixture.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Bangladesh Women - 0

Australia Women - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

Nigar Sultana's team faces a daunting task against the world's top team, whom they've never defeated. They must shake off past disappointments, play positively, and capitalize on home advantage. Murshida Khatun and Disha Biswas need to provide a strong start against a formidable bowling attack, while experienced batters Fargana Hoque and Sultana, along with Ritu Moni, must stabilise the middle order. Contributions from Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, and Sobhana Mostary are crucial. Marufa Akter and Nahida Akter need early breakthroughs to counter Australia's top-order firepower. Sultana Khatun and Rabeya Khan must maintain pressure in the middle overs, while Ritu Moni and Sobhana Mostary play supportive roles.

Alyssa Healy's squad, in excellent form over the last two years, aims to extend their dominance. Expecting an aggressive start, Healy and Phoebe Litchfield aim to set the tone. With a solid middle order including Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, and Tahlia McGrath, they seek consistent runs. The team boasts depth with Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, and Georgia Wareham. Megal Schutt and Kim Garth aim to unsettle Bangladesh's batters early on. Alana King and Sutherland bring confidence and form, while Gardner and Wareham offer variety in the bowling attack, posing a formidable challenge.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women

Odi

Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

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Bangladesh

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9.60
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Australia

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1.01
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1.047
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Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Best Batters

Alyssa Healy to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Alyssa Healy is a top-tier batter in the Australian squad. She has scored around 3000 runs in the format with an average of 34.98. She is in good form and scored 60 runs in her last ODI against South Africa Women. Considering her form, she will go in as the best batting option in the team.

Fargana Hoque to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter

Fargana Hoque is a terrific batter in the ranks of Bangladesh. She has mustered 1495 runs in 59 innings at an average of 27.68. She will be expected to strike hard in the next game against AUS-W.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Best Bowlers

Alana King to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Alana King is in spectacular bowling form. She is coming from playing a series against South Africa Women where she picked 7 wickets. In the last ODI, she picked 4 wickets on her own. That said, she will go in as the best bowling option in the team.

Nahida Akter to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler

Nahida Akter has an experience of 38 ODI innings where she has picked 51 wickets. She will be expected to bowl well in the upcoming clash against Australia.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Australia Women

Australia Women boasts a very strong team. Having numerous all-rounders in the team gives them flexibility in the games to try new approaches. Bangladesh Women and Australia women have clashed on a single occasion in the format back in 2022. AUS-W won the fixture by 5 wickets. Australia will come in stronger in this fixture. Looking at the squad strength, AUS-W should win this fixture.

Australia Women to win @ 1.05 (PARIMATCH)

Bangladesh Women to win @ 9.60 (PARIMATCH)

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