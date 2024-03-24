BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction BANG 4 % Chance of Winning AUS 96 % Bet Now! Bangladesh Women will compete with Australia Women in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, March 24. The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest. The game will begin from 9:00 AM IST.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Chances of Winning

After a remarkable turnaround, Australia claimed victory in the 1st ODI by a commanding margin of 118 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. Alyssa Healy's team aims to extend their lead to 2-0 in the ODI phase before transitioning to three T20 internationals at the same venue. Despite their dominant performance, Australia's batting display wasn't exceptional in the first game, prompting them to address the issue in the upcoming match. With a lineup boasting several quality batters, each capable of winning matches, Australia poses a formidable challenge for Bangladesh in the second ODI.

Following a significant defeat in the opening game, Bangladesh is eager to stage a comeback and level the series. Their women's team faced a tough challenge from Australia in the first encounter, where despite a commendable bowling effort, they struggled to match the intensity of the Australian side with the bat.

Australia Women chance of winning - 96%

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 4%

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Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips

Bangladesh Women to score under 14.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @PARIMATCH)

Bangladesh Women are outclassed against the strong Australian bowlers in the current series. The team bundled out at 95 in the last game. The aggressive bowlers of AUS-W picked wickets one-by-one and did not give any opportunity to sustain any innings in the game.BAN-W posted 1 run before facing their 1st dismissal in the game. Fargana Hoque and Sobhana Mostary open for the side and average at 18.70 & 12.17 in their respective WT20I careers. That said, the openers will face a tough challenge scoring runs against the strong Aussie bowlers. You should bet on Bangladesh Women to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Women’s score before their first dismissal Over 27.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score in the game Over 74.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Australia W 1.31 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Toss Prediction

Shere Bangla National Stadium has a good batting surface, and we have seen batters succeed. The fast outfield offers plenty of scoring opportunities. Fast bowlers need to use their variations to succeed, but spinners do here, as there is plenty of assistance from the track. The wicket has something in there for the fast bowlers, as we had seen in the past where the new ball does a bit. Bowling in the second innings is never easy for the bowlers. We expect the side winning the toss to have no hesitation in bowling first.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 29°C with 43% humidity. Cloud cover is expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers. There will be gusts of wind blowing through the ground that can help the ball swing.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy © Wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Alana King All-rounder Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Ellyse Perry All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-Rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Kim Garth Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

The team is in terrific form. They won the last game by 118 runs. They struggled in the batting order but their bowlers made sure of the victory in the game.

Bangladesh Women Players List

Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Fargana Hoque Pinky, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Hoque Lisa

Predicted Playing XI

Nigar Sultana © Wicket-keeper Nahida Akter Bowler Fargana Hoque Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Shorna Akter All-rounder Murshida Khatun Batter Rabeya Khan All-rounder Sultana Khatun Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler Fahima Khatun All-rounder Ritu Moni All-rounder

Bangladesh Women Recent Form

Bangladesh Women lost their last ODI series by 2-1 against South Africa. They are coming after a huge loss against AUS-W by 118 runs. They bundled out at 95 runs in the last WODI.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head

The sides have met twice in the format where Australia Women have won on both the occasions.

Head-to-Head Records

Bangladesh Women - 0

Australia Women - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

In the opening ODI, Australia Women set the stage by batting first, reaching a total of 213 for 7 in their allotted 50 overs. Despite the early setbacks with the dismissals of Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland injected momentum into the innings. Alana King's late onslaught, marked by a flurry of boundaries, propelled Australia Women to their final total within the stipulated overs.

In the pursuit, Bangladesh Women faced early adversity as Fargana Hoque fell in the first over. Despite a valiant effort from the top order, particularly Nigar Sultana, Ashleigh Gardner's three pivotal wickets disrupted Bangladesh's chase. Ultimately, Bangladesh Women were bundled out for 95 runs, suffering a substantial 118-run defeat in the match.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Best Batters

Alyssa Healy to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Alyssa Healy is a top-tier batter in the Australian squad. She has scored around 3000 runs in the format with an average of 30.33. She is in good form but struck out at 24 in the last game. She will be expected to bat better in the next outing. Considering her form, she will go in as the best batting option in the team.

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter

Nigar Sultana is one of the top batters of Bangladesh Women team. She has 880 runs in 40 ODI innings at an average of 24.44. She was the top scorer from the side in the last game and scored 27 runs in the game. She will be the top batting pick from the team in the next game.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Best Bowlers

Ashleigh Gardner to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Ashleigh Gardner is a terrific batter. Her pace attacks have plucked many wickets for her over all the formats. She picked 3 wickets for 22 runs in the last game. That said, she will be expected to lead the bowling order in the next game.

Nahida Akter to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler

Nahida Akter has an experience of 39 ODI innings where she has picked 53 wickets. She picked 2 wickets in the last ODI. She will be expected to bowl well in the upcoming clash against Australia.