BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction BANG 4 % Chance of Winning AUS 96 % Bet Now! The 3rd ODI Match of the Australia Women Tour of Bangladesh will be played between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women on the 27th of March at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. The game will begin from 9:00 AM IST.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Chances of Winning

Bangladesh Women have faced a harsh reality check from Australia Women in the ongoing series. Despite their prior success against teams like India on home turf, they've been outclassed by Australia. With two commanding victories, Australia has already secured the series. Nonetheless, Bangladesh still has plenty at stake. A triumph against Australia could prevent a clean sweep.

Australia Women have displayed relentless dominance in both encounters. Their bowlers have been exceptional, dismissing Bangladesh for 95 and 97 respectively. Yet, their batting hasn't hit its peak. Despite this, they've clinched both matches and lead the ODI series 2-0. AUS-W aims for a whitewash and aims to continue their winning streak in the upcoming game.

Australia Women chance of winning - 96%

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 4%

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Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips

Australia Women to score under 26.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @PARIMATCH)

Australia Women boast a very strong batting order in the competition. They have talented batters to carry out their business in the games. Alyssa Healy and Phoebe Litchfield open for the team and average at 34.62 & 42.66 respectively in their respective ODI careers. Despite their decorated numbers, their form looks questionable in the current series. Especially Litchfield who lost her wicket pretty early in the last two ODIs. The pair secured 6 & 18 runs for their opening partnership in the series so far. Looking at their form, the AUS-W will lose an early wicket in the next upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most fours: Australia Women 1.06 Bet on Parimatch Most sixes: Australia Women 1.26 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Australia Women 1.45 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Toss Prediction

Shere Bangla National Stadium has a good batting surface, and we have seen batters succeed. The fast outfield offers plenty of scoring opportunities. Fast bowlers need to use their variations to succeed, but spinners do here, as there is plenty of assistance from the track. The wicket has something in there for the fast bowlers, as we had seen in the past where the new ball does a bit. Bowling in the second innings is never easy for the bowlers. We expect the side winning the toss to have no hesitation in bowling first.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 34°C with 61% humidity. The day will be hot and humid. No rain is expected on March 27.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy © Wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Alana King All-rounder Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Ellyse Perry All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-Rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Sophie Molineux Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

The team is in terrific form. They won the last game by 6 wickets. They struggled in the batting order but their bowlers made sure of the victory in the game.

Bangladesh Women Players List

Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Fargana Hoque Pinky, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Farzana Hoque Lisa

Predicted Playing XI

Nigar Sultana © Wicket-keeper Nahida Akter Bowler Fargana Hoque Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Shorna Akter All-rounder Murshida Khatun Batter Rabeya Khan All-rounder Sultana Khatun Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler Fahima Khatun All-rounder Ritu Moni All-rounder

Bangladesh Women Recent Form

Bangladesh Women lost their last ODI series by 2-1 against South Africa. They have already lost the current series against Australia Women after their last loss in the series. They need to do better with their batting order.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head

The sides have met thrice in the format where Australia Women have won on all the occasions.

Head-to-Head Records

Bangladesh Women - 0

Australia Women - 3

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

In the second ODI, Bangladesh Women opted to bat first but struggled, managing only 97 runs before being bowled out. The top order faltered, losing wickets quickly. Fahima Khatun and Ritu Moni attempted to stabilise the innings, but their efforts were cut short at a crucial stage. Nahida Akter contributed 22 runs, helping Bangladesh reach their total before being dismissed. In the chase, Australia Women faced an early setback with Phoebe Litchfield's dismissal, but the low target didn't induce panic. Alyssa Healy chipped in with 15 runs, while Ellyse Perry's impressive 35 ensured Australia Women cruised to victory with six wickets in hand.

Bangladesh Women have been very ordinary in the series so far. The bowlers have done well but the batting has been poor. The hosts are yet to cross the 100 run mark in the series so far. Australia have been brilliant in the series so far. They, however, will need some improvement in the batting department. Ash Gardner, Alana King and Sophie Molineux will be the top bowlers for Australia. The Aussie spinners have been unplayable for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Best Batters

Ellyse Perry to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Ellyse Perry is a fantastic batter from Australia. She has scored almost 4000 runs in the format at an average of 50.39. She was impeccable in the recently concluded WPL where she played incredible knocks one after another. She scored an unbeatable 35 in the last ODI and will be expected to strike hard in the next game.

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter

Nigar Sultana is one of the top batters of Bangladesh Women team. She has 881 runs in 41 ODI innings at an average of 23.81. She was the top scorer from the side in the first game and scored 27 runs in the game. She will be the top batting pick from the team in the next game.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Best Bowlers

Ashleigh Gardner to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Ashleigh Gardner is a terrific batter. Her pace attacks have plucked many wickets for her over all the formats. She picked 3 wickets in the first ODI followed by 2 wickets in the previous match. That said, she will be expected to lead the bowling order in the next game.

Sultana Khatun to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler

Sultana Khatun is currently the top bowler from Bangladesh Women team. She picked 2 wickets in the 1st ODI followed by a single wicket in the previous fixture. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game too.