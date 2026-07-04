BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction

After the end of the WODI series, Bangladesh Women and Australia Women will now contest in WT20Is. The first T20I will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur on March 31, 2024. The game will begin from 11:30 AM IST. Let’s take a peek at the match preview before the fixture begins.

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Facts: Australia Women won the ODI series by 3-0 against Bangladesh Women.

AUS-W and BAN-W have clashed twice in the format where the former won both the games.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Chances of Winning

Bangladesh tied their last T20I series against South Africa Women by 1-1. Bangladesh Women need to punch above their weight if they are to match up to the prowess of the Australians. They are coming from a 0-3 loss in the ODI series. They could not post a 3-digit total in all the three games. That reflected the lack in their batting department. They will now contest in the 20-over format and must do better to have a better fighting chance.

Australia Women has a spectacular T20I line-up. They won their last series against South Africa Women by 2-1. Australia Women had pocketed off the ODI series in a dominant fashion and the scoreline of the series was 3-0. They won the last ODI comfortably and the 7-time World Cup champions will look to continue their winning momentum in the T20I format too.

Australia Women chance of winning - 96%

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 4%

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Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips

Bangladesh Women to score under 10.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @PARIMATCH)

Bangladesh Women’s batting order collapsed before Australian bowlers in the ODI series. Fargana Hoque, Sumaiya Akter and Sobhana Mostary opened for the team in the three ODIs and posted the opening partnerships of 1, 17 & 0 in those outings. In the last T20I series against South Africa Women, BAN-W posted the scores of 44, 5 & 4 runs before their 1st dismissal. Murshida Khatun and Shamima Sultana, who currently average at 21.18 & 14.16 respectively in their T20I careers, opened for the team in the series. The team did not stand a chance against AUS-W in the previous fixtures and will most likely face an early dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest individual score Over 55.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Australia Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Australia Women 1.32 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Toss Prediction

The track at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is balanced in nature. With good seam and swing movement off the deck, pacers are expected to do well here as well. It would be a good contest between the bat and the ball here. Teams prefer to chase the total after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 24°C with 57% humidity. The day will be hot and humid. No rain is expected on March 31.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (VC), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Predicted Playing XI

Alyssa Healy © Wicket-keeper Beth Mooney Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Darcie Brown Batter Tahlia McGrath All-rounder Ellyse Perry All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-Rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Sophie Molineux Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

The team is in terrific form. AUS-W are coming from a 3-0 win in the ODI series. They will come in strong in the upcoming contest. They have a great mixture of batters and bowlers in the team.

Bangladesh Women Players List

Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain ), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Sumaya Akter, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Farzana Akter Lisa, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter Dola.

Predicted Playing XI

Nigar Sultana © Wicket-keeper Farzana Lisa Batter Fargana Hoque Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Shorifa Khatun All-rounder Murshida Khatun Batter Rabeya Khan All-rounder Lata Mondal Batter Disha Biswas Bowler Sumaiya Akter All-rounder Ritu Moni All-rounder

Bangladesh Women Recent Form

Bangladesh Women lost the last ODI series by 3-0. They really need a lot of work in the batting department. It will be an uphill task facing AUS-W in the T20Is. They must sustain their innings and score a respectable score in the next game.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head

The sides have met twice in the format where Australia Women have won on all the occasions.

Head-to-Head Records

Bangladesh Women - 0

Australia Women - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

Australia made quick work of Bangladesh as they bowled them all out for 89, before Alyssa Healy led them to an 8 wicket win with her bat. Kim Garth (3/11) shook the Bangladesh batting order while Ashleigh Gardner (3/25) finished off what was left of the batting side. It was an easy chase. Alyssa Healy scored 33 while Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney dragged the team through the finish line. Australia Women surpass Bangladesh Women in terms of skill and squad strength. That said, they will most likely win the opening T20I of the series.

Alyssa Healy is a strong batting prospect from AUS-W. Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland will assist in both the departments. Ashleigh Gardner and Megan Schutt will be responsible for timely wickets in the game. Bangladesh Women do not possess competitive players as compared to AUS-W. However, Nigar Sultana will lead with her bat whereas Rabeya Khatun will be expected to do well with the ball.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Best Batters

Alyssa Healy to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Alyssa Healy is leading her team with the best batting skills in the team. She was the best scorer in the ODI series. She averages 24.51 in the T20 format. She scored 37 runs in the last clash against BAN-W. She will go in as the best batting prospect from the side.

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter

Nigar Sultana is one of the top batters of Bangladesh Women team. She has 1613 runs in 82 WT20I innings at an average of 25.20. She was the top scorer from the side in the ODI series. She smashed 57 runs in the last clash against AUS-W.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Best Bowlers

Ashleigh Gardner to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Ashleigh Gardner is a terrific bowler. Her pace attacks have plucked many wickets for her over all the formats. She picked 8 wickets in the last three ODIs, highest in the series. That said, she will be expected to lead the bowling order in the upcoming game. She will go in as the best bowler in the next game.

Rabeya Khatun to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler

Rabeya Khatun will go in as the best bowler from AUS-W in the upcoming T20I. She picked 2 wickets in the ODI series. With her in the team, BAN-W will rely on her for timely dismissals in the next game.