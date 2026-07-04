BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs AUS (Australia Women) Match Prediction
After the end of the WODI series, Bangladesh Women and Australia Women will now contest in WT20Is. The first T20I will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur on March 31, 2024. The game will begin from 11:30 AM IST. Let’s take a peek at the match preview before the fixture begins.
Facts:
- Australia Women won the ODI series by 3-0 against Bangladesh Women.
- AUS-W and BAN-W have clashed twice in the format where the former won both the games.
Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Chances of Winning
Bangladesh tied their last T20I series against South Africa Women by 1-1. Bangladesh Women need to punch above their weight if they are to match up to the prowess of the Australians. They are coming from a 0-3 loss in the ODI series. They could not post a 3-digit total in all the three games. That reflected the lack in their batting department. They will now contest in the 20-over format and must do better to have a better fighting chance.
Australia Women has a spectacular T20I line-up. They won their last series against South Africa Women by 2-1. Australia Women had pocketed off the ODI series in a dominant fashion and the scoreline of the series was 3-0. They won the last ODI comfortably and the 7-time World Cup champions will look to continue their winning momentum in the T20I format too.
Australia Women chance of winning - 96%
Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 4%
Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips
Bangladesh Women to score under 10.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @PARIMATCH)
Bangladesh Women’s batting order collapsed before Australian bowlers in the ODI series. Fargana Hoque, Sumaiya Akter and Sobhana Mostary opened for the team in the three ODIs and posted the opening partnerships of 1, 17 & 0 in those outings. In the last T20I series against South Africa Women, BAN-W posted the scores of 44, 5 & 4 runs before their 1st dismissal. Murshida Khatun and Shamima Sultana, who currently average at 21.18 & 14.16 respectively in their T20I careers, opened for the team in the series. The team did not stand a chance against AUS-W in the previous fixtures and will most likely face an early dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest individual score Over 55.5 runs
Australia Women’s score before 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Australia Women
Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Toss Prediction
The track at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is balanced in nature. With good seam and swing movement off the deck, pacers are expected to do well here as well. It would be a good contest between the bat and the ball here. Teams prefer to chase the total after winning the toss.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover around 24°C with 57% humidity. The day will be hot and humid. No rain is expected on March 31.
Australia Women Player List
Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (VC), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham
Predicted Playing XI
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Alyssa Healy ©
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Wicket-keeper
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Beth Mooney
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Batter
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Phoebe Litchfield
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Batter
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Darcie Brown
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Batter
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Tahlia McGrath
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All-rounder
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Ellyse Perry
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All-rounder
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Ashleigh Gardner
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All-Rounder
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Georgia Wareham
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Bowler
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Annabel Sutherland
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All-rounder
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Sophie Molineux
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Bowler
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Megan Schutt
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Bowler
Australia Women Team Form
The team is in terrific form. AUS-W are coming from a 3-0 win in the ODI series. They will come in strong in the upcoming contest. They have a great mixture of batters and bowlers in the team.
Bangladesh Women Players List
Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain ), Nahida Akter (Vice Captain), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Sumaya Akter, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Farzana Akter Lisa, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter Dola.
Predicted Playing XI
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Nigar Sultana ©
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Wicket-keeper
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Farzana Lisa
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Batter
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Fargana Hoque
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Batter
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Sobhana Mostary
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Batter
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Shorifa Khatun
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All-rounder
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Murshida Khatun
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Batter
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Rabeya Khan
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All-rounder
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Lata Mondal
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Batter
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Disha Biswas
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Bowler
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Sumaiya Akter
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All-rounder
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Ritu Moni
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All-rounder
Bangladesh Women Recent Form
Bangladesh Women lost the last ODI series by 3-0. They really need a lot of work in the batting department. It will be an uphill task facing AUS-W in the T20Is. They must sustain their innings and score a respectable score in the next game.
Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head
The sides have met twice in the format where Australia Women have won on all the occasions.
Head-to-Head Records
Bangladesh Women - 0
Australia Women - 2
No Result/Abandoned - 0
Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds
Australia made quick work of Bangladesh as they bowled them all out for 89, before Alyssa Healy led them to an 8 wicket win with her bat. Kim Garth (3/11) shook the Bangladesh batting order while Ashleigh Gardner (3/25) finished off what was left of the batting side. It was an easy chase. Alyssa Healy scored 33 while Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney dragged the team through the finish line. Australia Women surpass Bangladesh Women in terms of skill and squad strength. That said, they will most likely win the opening T20I of the series.
Alyssa Healy is a strong batting prospect from AUS-W. Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland will assist in both the departments. Ashleigh Gardner and Megan Schutt will be responsible for timely wickets in the game. Bangladesh Women do not possess competitive players as compared to AUS-W. However, Nigar Sultana will lead with her bat whereas Rabeya Khatun will be expected to do well with the ball.
Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Best Batters
Alyssa Healy to be Australia Women’s Best Batter
Alyssa Healy is leading her team with the best batting skills in the team. She was the best scorer in the ODI series. She averages 24.51 in the T20 format. She scored 37 runs in the last clash against BAN-W. She will go in as the best batting prospect from the side.
Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter
Nigar Sultana is one of the top batters of Bangladesh Women team. She has 1613 runs in 82 WT20I innings at an average of 25.20. She was the top scorer from the side in the ODI series. She smashed 57 runs in the last clash against AUS-W.
Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Best Bowlers
Ashleigh Gardner to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler
Ashleigh Gardner is a terrific bowler. Her pace attacks have plucked many wickets for her over all the formats. She picked 8 wickets in the last three ODIs, highest in the series. That said, she will be expected to lead the bowling order in the upcoming game. She will go in as the best bowler in the next game.
Rabeya Khatun to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler
Rabeya Khatun will go in as the best bowler from AUS-W in the upcoming T20I. She picked 2 wickets in the ODI series. With her in the team, BAN-W will rely on her for timely dismissals in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia Women
Australia Women to win @ 1.04 (PARIMATCH)
Bangladesh Women to win @ 10.50 (PARIMATCH)
Parimatch