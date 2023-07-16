BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs IND (India Women) Match Prediction BANG 1 % Chance of Winning IND 99 % Bet Now! It was always going to be easy, but the reality turned out to be far from that. India may have secured the T20I series 2-1 against Bangladesh, but the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had to face considerable challenges on the way to secure the series win on viciously-turning pitches. They will try to ensure that their dominance in the ODIs are well and truly on display when both sides will take on each other in the first ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, on July 16, 2023 (Sunday), at 9:00 AM IST, and the winner will carry a considerable amount of momentum going forward.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Chance of Winning

Even though Bangladesh won the last T20I of the series to save them from blushes, there is no mercy from the oddsmakers, who continue to devalue them massively. According to Parimatch, India’s wins are valued at 1.02 while Bangladesh’s wins are valued at 11.00. There is clearly no financial upside to the way winning bets have been structured here, if you are looking to bet on the Indian Women’s team.

BAN-W’s chance of winning is 1%

IND-W’s chance of winning is 99%

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Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Tips

In ODIs, Smrti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur become difficult beasts altogether. Hence, all my money is on the Indian skipper to lead the side from the front and score a century for her side. And if you have watched the T20I series carefully, Mandhana looked in terrific touch of her own, and the way she dominated the proceedings, even though the scorecard would tell you otherwise, it would give a sneak peek into what to expect in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

Scoring runs are one of the most difficult propositions at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Chattogram, especially in Women’s ODIs. The run rate is below par 3.2 in Women’s ODIs, well below the international average of 4.9 in the last five years. It is the slowest-scoring ODI venue among all full-member nations, which put things into perspective. So lopsided is the impact of toss at the venue that six out of seven times in Women’s ODIs in Dhaka, the chasing side have won the encounters, letting the batting first team win only one game. So the toss-winning side will be on the focus.

Weather Report

According AccuWeather report, the weather in Chattogram is expected to be mostly cloudy and hot on Sunday, with a chance of a thunderstorm in one or two spots during the match. There is a 40% probability of precipitation during the day, indicating a moderate possibility of rainfall. Additionally, there is a 24% probability of thunderstorms, hence teams will base their decisions accordingly.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (C/WK), Disha Biswas, Shathi Rani, Robhana Mostary, Dilara Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shanjida Akter, Marufa Akter.

Predicted Playing XI

Nigar Sultana Wicket-keeper Shamima Sultana Batter Murshida Khatun Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Dilara Akter All-rounder Shorna Akter Batter Ritu Moni All-rounder Fahima Khatun Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khan Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

In the last 15 completed ODIs games that the Bangladesh Women’s team have participated in, they haven’t been able to match the standard of other full member nations. Their performance has remained well below average and what is even more embarrassing is the fact that they have a 20% win record in home conditions in the last five years. India rolling them over is just a mere formality.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Sneh Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Shafali Verma Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Harleen Deol Batter Amanjot Kaur All-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Devika Vaidya All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Rashi Kanojiya Bowler

India Women Team Form

In the last 10 ODI games that India have played, they have secured seven wins, which includes five wins from the last five games. That is an incredible position to be in and one that typifies their absolute dominance in the last few years. Could they manage to sustain the momentum accordingly?

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Head-To-Head

India and Bangladesh have played each other five times in the ODI format, in which the Indian team have won all the games. That is a position that would entail how the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is going to perform wholeheartedly, ensuring that there is a finer line to be drawn between their historic performance and the recent win against Indian in the shortest format of the game.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Odds

India to have a dominant powerplay (Parimatch)

India have maintained a powerplay run-rate of 4.9 in the last 10 games, with Shafali Varma and Smriti Mandhana putting together great starts. If they are up against a side that is not in the top-five of the ICC rankings, the run-rate increases to 6.1 - which is a rare kind of success in women’s cricket. So bank on India to deliver.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur to be IND’s best batter (Parimatch)

Harmanpreet Kaur has been a fierce batter for India in the ODIs, and has piled on 3322 runs at an average of 38.18 with a strike rate of 73.1. After Mithali Raj, she is India’s highest run-scorer in the format, and one that typifies her success story. Then instead of worrying about your bet, go for Harmanpreet Kaur to put win in the winner’s chamber.

Nigar Sultana to be BAN’s best batter (Parimatch)

In 36 games, Nigar Sultana has 685 runs at an average close to 25 which is a significant achievement for a batter from Bangladesh. Only Fargana Hoque and Rumana Ahmed have scored more runs than Nigar Sultana among all Bangladeshi batters, and they tell you why she is best positioned to dominate the batting charts for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Bowlers

Deepti Sharma to be India’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Among active cricketers, Deepti Sharma is India’s highest wicket-taker in every single format of the game and with 92 wickets in ODIs, she has carved a distinct niche for herself. Against Bangladesh, she has 11 wickets from three matches, hence, Bangladesh would be counting on their blessings already.

Salma Khatun to be Bangladesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Salma Khatun is the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the 50-over format of the game, with 52 wickets of her own. She is the only bowler from Bangladesh alongside Rumana Ahmed to have the honours. We can be sure that if anyone is going to have some sort of dominance from Bangladesh, it has to be Salma Khatun. Trust her to deliver.