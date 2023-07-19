BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs IND (India Women) Match Prediction BANG 8 % Chance of Winning IND 92 % Bet Now! India would never have imagined this, but the way the last two games against Bangladesh have panned out, things have changed massively since then. When both teams will take on each other at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, on July 19, 2023 (Wednesday), at 9:00 AM IST, the Indian Women’s Team will try to break the jinx and not let any ICC ODI Super League points go away like that, even though it wouldn’t matter in the long run given they ensure automatic qualification in lieu of being the hosts for the next 50-Over World Cup.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Chance of Winning

In every single game of the tour so far, the oddsmakers have truly undervalued Bangladesh, for the odds have remained 1:11 in every single game. After scaring India to win the second game of the T20I series, Bangladesh Women have gone on to win the next T20I and the first ODI to ensure that it is more balanced than ever. Hence, Parimatch has gone a little lenient this time, ensuring Bangladesh’s odds being 5.20 whereas the same for India stands at 1.16.

BAN-W’s chance of winning is 8%

IND-W’s chance of winning is 92%

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Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Tips

On slow-burning pitches, the wicket normally leaves everyone in splits, and the batting ability is demonized to a large extent. But that’s the case with the lottery wickets. But if one player is supremely skilled to take the spinners is on and I would always bank on her to get it done is Harmanpreet Kaur. The Indian skipper, hence, I am predicting will have a great game of her own. Nigar Sultana can never be discounted as well for the fact that she has been one of the most consistent forces in the Bangladesh team to have done things the right way.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Chattogram poses a significant challenge for scoring runs in Women's ODIs. With a run rate of 3.2, well below the international average of 4.9, it stands as the slowest-scoring ODI venue among full-member nations. The toss at this venue holds immense importance, as in Women's ODIs, the chasing team has emerged victorious six out of seven times, while only one game has been won by the team batting first. Consequently, winning the toss will draw significant attention and put the toss-winning side in a pivotal position.

Weather Report

Based on the latest AccuWeather report, the weather forecast for Chattogram indicates mostly cloudy and hot conditions, with a slight chance of a thunderstorm occurring in isolated areas. The probability of precipitation stands at 31%, suggesting a moderate likelihood of rainfall. Furthermore, there is a 29% probability of thunderstorms, which teams will consider when making their decisions.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (C/WK), Disha Biswas, Shathi Rani, Robhana Mostary, Dilara Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shanjida Akter, Marufa Akter.

Predicted Playing XI

Nigar Sultana Wicket-keeper Shamima Sultana Batter Murshida Khatun Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Dilara Akter All-rounder Shorna Akter Batter Ritu Moni All-rounder Fahima Khatun Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khan Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

In their most recent 17 completed games, the Bangladesh women's cricket team has only managed to secure three victories in ODIs. This suggests that their win in the last game against India could be considered an exception rather than the norm. If this trend continues, it indicates a concerning period for the team in this format. In such circumstances, their chances of winning the next game would be minimal, given the overall performance record.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Sneh Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Shafali Verma Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Harleen Deol Batter Amanjot Kaur All-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Devika Vaidya All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Rashi Kanojiya Bowler

India Women Team Form

In their most recent 11 ODI games, the Indian women's cricket team has emerged victorious in seven matches, showcasing their impressive form. Their success, particularly in the last few years, exemplifies their dominant position in the sport. However, losing their last game, especially against Bangladesh, has placed them in an embarrassing position. Nevertheless, considering the strong team structure they have in place, it is reasonable to expect that they will bounce back and regain their winning momentum.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Head-To-Head

In the ODI format, India and Bangladesh have faced each other six times. Bangladesh's recent victory over India was their first triumph against the Indian team. Before that, India had been successful in all the previous encounters between the two teams.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Odds

India to have a dominant powerplay (Parimatch)

In their previous 10 matches, India has consistently achieved a powerplay run rate of 4.3. This accomplishment can be attributed to the exceptional starts provided by Shafali Varma and Smriti Mandhana. Furthermore, when facing opponents outside of the top five in the ICC rankings, India's run rate escalates to a remarkable 6.1 and hence, we are assuming they would maintain that.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur to be IND’s best batter (Parimatch)

With an impressive record in ODIs, Harmanpreet Kaur has established herself as a formidable batter for India. Accumulating a remarkable 3327 runs at an average of 38.14 and a strike rate of 73.1, she has proven to be a key contributor to the team's success. As the second-highest run-scorer in the format for India, trailing only Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur exemplifies her remarkable journey. Considering her abilities, it would be wise to trust her to lead India to victory.

Nigar Sultana to be BAN’s best batter (Parimatch)

Nigar Sultana has displayed exceptional batting prowess in her 36 matches, accumulating 685 runs at an impressive average of nearly 25. In the previous encounter, she was the only reason why Bangladesh could go on to win the encounter. Among all Bangladeshi batters, only Fargana Hoque and Rumana Ahmed have surpassed Nigar Sultana in terms of runs scored.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Bowlers

Deepti Sharma to be India’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Deepti Sharma has emerged as India's leading wicket-taker among active cricketers in every format of the game. With an impressive tally of 93 wickets in ODIs, she has established a unique and prominent position for herself. Her exceptional performances have earned her a distinct niche in the cricketing world. Notably, against Bangladesh, she has already claimed 12 wickets from four matches.

Salma Khatun to be Bangladesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Salma Khatun is the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the 50-over format of the game, claiming an impressive 52 wickets. Alongside Rumana Ahmed, she is one of the few bowlers from Bangladesh to achieve this feat. With her notable contributions, Salma Khatun has showcased her ability to make a significant impact with the ball. Considering her track record, she can be trusted to deliver and potentially dominate the game on behalf of Bangladesh.