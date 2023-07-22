BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs IND (India Women) Match Prediction BANG 5 % Chance of Winning IND 95 % Bet Now! After suffering a setback in the opening ODI, the Indian Women’s team bounced back in style to topple Bangladesh by a margin of 108 runs thanks to stunning innings from Jemimah Rodrigues and a valiant half-century from Harmanpreet Kaur. The third ODI between both sides will be squaring off against each other at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, on July 22, 2023 (Saturday), at 9:00 AM IST. The increasingly bowling-friendly series knows whom to back on the base, but the strategy of batting out of skin will be helpful in matches like this.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Chance of Winning

There is no doubt about the fact that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women’s team are overwhelmingly the side that would dominate the game. Parimatch considers the ability of both sides and the conditions on the offer to decide that India are favourites at 1.11 whereas Bangladesh have given odds of 6.00.

BAN-W’s chance of winning is 5%

IND-W’s chance of winning is 95%

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Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Tips

It is never easy to bat on slow Bangladeshi tracks as the wicket normally creates enough confusion in the head of the batters, however skilled you are. But Harmanpreet Kaur and Rodrigues, as showed in the game, are greatly skilled on such wickets, and hence my bets are on them to pacify the base and ensure two great individual innings. Sultana Khatun has shown tremendous ability to put up a bowling show like none other in the series, and she will once again be in the thick of things.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Chattogram presents a formidable hurdle for run-scoring in Women's ODIs, with a mere 3.2 run rate, well below the international average of 4.9, making it the slowest-scoring ODI venue among full-member nations. The toss assumes immense significance here, as in Women's ODIs, the chasing team has triumphed in six out of seven matches, while only one victory has been secured by the team batting first. Consequently, winning the toss will attract considerable attention and place the toss-winning side in a pivotal position for the game.

Weather Report

According to the recent AccuWeather report, the weather forecast for Chattogram anticipates mainly cloudy and hot conditions, with a slight possibility of isolated thunderstorms. The chance of precipitation is estimated at 31%, indicating a moderate likelihood of rainfall. Additionally, there is a 29% probability of thunderstorms, which teams will take into account while making their decisions.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (C/WK), Disha Biswas, Shathi Rani, Robhana Mostary, Dilara Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shanjida Akter, Marufa Akter.

Predicted Playing XI

Nigar Sultana Wicket-keeper Shamima Sultana Batter Murshida Khatun Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Dilara Akter All-rounder Shorna Akter Batter Ritu Moni All-rounder Fahima Khatun Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khan Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Over the past 18 completed games, the Bangladesh women's cricket team have only achieved three victories in ODIs, making their win against India in the first ODI of the ongoing series in Chattogram being an exception rather than the norm. This trend raises concerns about their overall performance in this format. If this pattern persists, it suggests a challenging period for the team, leading to minimal chances of winning the next game.

India Women Player List

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Sneh Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Shafali Verma Batter Smriti Mandhana Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Harleen Deol Batter Amanjot Kaur All-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Devika Vaidya All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar Bowler Rashi Kanojiya Bowler

India Women Team Form

In their last 12 ODI games, the Indian women's cricket team has triumphed in eight matches. Although they faced a loss in the series' opening game, it was primarily due to unfavorable wickets rather than any cricketing shortcomings. However, they swiftly regained momentum by securing victory in the following game. With another potential win in their sights, they are on a positive trajectory ahead of the Asian Games later this year, positioning themselves in great shape for the upcoming challenges.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Head-To-Head

In the ODI format, India and Bangladesh have met seven times. Recently, Bangladesh secured their first victory against the Indian team, marking a significant achievement. Prior to this, India had emerged victorious in all the previous encounters between the two teams.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Betting Odds

India to have a dominant powerplay (Parimatch)

Even though Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana haven’t achieved anything of note in this series, marking a massive shortcoming in Indian arsenal, they know for a fact that the kind of thing that the middle-order has managed to put in topples the whole base. India have a powerplay run-rate of 4.98 in the last 14 games, which makes us believe that they will achieve a strong foothold in the powerplay overs no matter what.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur to be IND’s best batter (Parimatch)

Almost six years ago to this day, Harmanpreet Kaur made everyone believe in her abilities with that unbelievable knock of 171 runs against Australia in Derby and since then has gone on to become one of India’s all-time best batters. With 3379 runs at an average of 39.01 and a strike rate of 73.1, she has been a vital asset in the team's achievements. She is the second-highest run-scorer for India in the format, trailing only Mithali Raj. Hence it is natural to believe that runs will always come by.

Nigar Sultana to be BAN’s best batter (Parimatch)

Nigar Sultana, with 727 runs in Women’s ODIs, is the third-highest run-scorer in the format for Bangladesh and there is a reason she is considered so very good. Despite playing most of their matches in Bangladesh, where wickets never favor the batters, she has carved her distinct niche. Trust her to dominate the batting charts for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Best Bowlers

Devika Vaidya to be India’s best bowler (Parimatch)

What Devika Vaidya has achieved in the ongoing series is incredible. With a definitive stand of five wickets from two wickets, she is the highest wicket-taker in the series - one that states that going forward, she will have a base far bigger than the one currently envisioned. Furthermore, Vaidya has always done well against Bangladesh, having picked 10 wickets in the process. Trust her to continue delivering the magic.

Salma Khatun to be Bangladesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Salma Khatun's impact on Bangladesh cricket is remarkable, as she holds the record for being their highest wicket-taker in the 50-over format with an impressive tally of 52 wickets. Alongside Rumana Ahmed, she stands out as one of the few bowlers from Bangladesh to achieve such a feat. With her exceptional contributions, Salma Khatun has proven her ability to dominate the game and make a significant impact with the ball, making her a trustworthy asset for the national team.