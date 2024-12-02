Facts: Bangladesh Women’s Sharmin Akhter is the leading run-getter of the series with 139 runs in two innings.

Amy Hunter leads Ireland Women’s run charts in the tournament with 68 runs in two innings.

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Match Prediction

The One Day International series in Ireland Women’s tour of Bangladesh is set to culminate at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, on December 2, 2024. Their third and final game will begin at 9:30 A.M IST.

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Chances of Winning

Bangladesh Women established that they are a dominant side in the series right from the start with a highly convincing victory in the first match. They batted first on home soil and piled on 252 runs; Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque and Murshida Khatun were the major contributors with 96, 61 and 38 runs, respectively. They put Ireland Women under a great deal of pressure and the latter cracked in no time. During Ireland Women’s chase, they played out nearly 30 overs before they were bundled out for 98. No one from the team played a mature innings and it resulted in a 154-run defeat in the opening game.

Ireland Women’s batting was significantly better in the second match of the series where they were the first to bat and they racked in 193 runs. Amy Hunter’s 68 was the standout performance while the others made scant efforts. Despite that, it was not a challenge for Bangladesh Women who completed the chase with six overs to spare. Opener Fargana Hoque set the tone for the innings with a 50 while Sharmin Akhter and Nigar Sultana followed closely behind with 43 and 40 runs, respectively. This time, Bangladesh Women took home a five-wicket triumph.

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 80%

Ireland Women chance of winning - 20%

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Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Betting Tips

Bangladesh Women to score over 24.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Fargana Hoque and Murshida Khatun kicked off the series with a phenomenal first partnership of 59 runs which went on for nearly 20 overs. Both openers were at the top of their game but their performance saw a drop-off in the last outing where they secured a 15-run stand. This was due to Murshida Khatun’s early dismissal in the fifth over. However, it is worth noting that Hoque and Khatun have averages of 55.50 and 22.00, respectively, in the series and a return to form is on the cards for the pair.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangladesh Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Ireland Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership to be Bangladesh Women 1.62 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Toss Prediction

Shere Bangla National Stadium has been a batting friendly pitch in the series so far with an average first innings total of 223. On both occasions, the toss winners chose to bat first but it only worked in their favor once. Even though the record is split between the sides batting and fielding first, the toss winning side will want to maximize their chances by batting first in the next match.

Weather Report

Mirpur will experience sunny conditions on match day with absolutely no likelihood of rain. The temperature is set to remain around 28 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sarmin Sultana, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Taj Nehar, Fahima Khatun, Mst Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam, Jannatul Ferdus, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sultana Khatun.

Predicted Playing XI

Fargana Hoque Batter Murshida Khatun Batter Sharmin Akhter Batter Nigar Sultana Joty (C) Wicket-keeper Sobhana Mostary Batter Shorna Akter All-rounder Fahima Khatun All-rounder Marufa Akter Bowler Nahida Akter Bowler Rabeya Khan Bowler Sultana Khatun Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women have a well-rounded team with strong batters and bowlers. Everyone on the team has pulled their weight to secure two commanding victories.

Ireland Women Player List

Gaby Lewis (c), Rebecca Stokell, Una Raymond-Hoey, Arlene Kelly, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Christina Coulter Reilly, Sarah Forbes, Aimee Maguire, Alana Dalzell, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Freya Sargent.

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Forbes Batter Gaby Lewis (C) Batter Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Orla Prendergast All-rounder Laura Delany All-rounder Leah Paul All-rounder Una Raymond-Hoey Batter Arlene Kelly All-rounder Ava Canning Bowler Aimee Maguire Bowler Freya Sargent Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women’s batters have been rather weak and unable to make up any ground against Bangladesh Women. The bowlers, too, have had a tough time taking wickets to restrict the opposition’s runs. Overall, there is a lot of room for improvement.

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Head-to-Head

Bangladesh Women have been incredibly dominant in their head-to-head encounters against Ireland Women, having won four out of their previous five outings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Bangladesh Women - 4

Ireland Women - 0

No Result - 1

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Betting Odds

Bangladesh Women to have a better opening partnership than Ireland Women @ 1.62 (Parimatch)

Ireland Women have not made any progress at the front and their opening partnerships in the series have been suboptimal. Sarah Forbes and Gaby Lewis have opened both games so far but their stands of 10 and 9 runs do not inspire confidence in their ability to improve. Bangladesh Women have been much better in this regard as Fargana Hoque and Murshida Khatun added 15 and 59 runs to the first wicket in the previous two outings. It is quite evident that Bangladesh Women are much better equipped with firepower to outperform Ireland Women’s opening wicket.

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Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Best Batters

Sharmin Akhter to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter

Sharmin Akhter narrowly missed out on a century in the first match against Ireland Women in the series, having been dismissed for 96 runs. In the second match, she fell short of a half-century with 43 runs on the board. Overall, she is the team’s leading batter in the tournament with 139 runs in two innings and an average of 69.50, making her the top contender for the upcoming fixture.

Amy Hunter to be Ireland Women’s Best Batter

Wicket-keeper batter Amy Hunter started the series on a high note with a half-century in the first match, having amassed 68 runs. However, she faced a golden duck dismissal in the second game. Despite that, she remains Ireland Women’s leading batter in the series with an average of 34.00 and will be endorsed to top their charts in the next match.

Bangladesh Women vs Ireland Women Best Bowlers

Sultana Khatun to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler

Sultana Khatun is the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh Women in the series thus far since she has five wickets under her belt in two innings. She picked three in the first game and two in the second. With a sensational bowling average of 11.00, she is expected to lead the attack in the next game as well.

Laura Delany to be Ireland Women’s Best Bowler

Laura Delany has been the only consistent wicket-taker for Ireland Women in the series so far with three wickets in two innings. She picked two in the first match and added one more to her tally in the second fixture, making her the team’s top bowler with an average of 27.00. She is anticipated to come out on top in the final encounter, too.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Bangladesh Women Bangladesh Women have already sealed the series win with a 2-0 lead over Ireland Women. They have the advantage of playing on home turf but their performances have been absolutely dominant. They have been unrelenting against Ireland Women and the visitors have struggled to make a mark in the series. Naturally, Bangladesh Women are expected to end this tournament with a whitewash against Ireland Women. Bangladesh Women to win @ 1.25 (Parimatch) Ireland Women to win @ 3.80 (Parimatch) Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







