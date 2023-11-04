BANG (Bangladesh Women) vs PAK (Pakistan Women) Match Prediction BANG 37 % Chance of Winning PAK 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh and Pakistan are expected to kick off their One Day International series as part of Pakistan Women’s Tour of Bangladesh on November 4, 2023. The match is going to be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur, with a scheduled start time of 9:00 A.M IST.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning

Bangladesh enters this fixture on the back of a series victory against Pakistan during their T20I clash. They won the first two matches of the series; the first match saw them win the toss and elect to field first, allowing Pakistan to set the target. They were able to restrict their opponents to 82 runs by the end of 20 overs, and won the match after 19.3 overs, emerging victorious by five wickets with three balls remaining. During the second match, they lost the toss and were tasked with batting first, but they were able to turn things in their favour after scoring 120/6 and restricting Pakistan to 100/7, winning by 20 runs.

Pakistan lost the series but were able to snag victory in the final match. They lost the toss and had to bat first, but they were able to post a total of 132/4. Bangladesh faltered in their chase, having scored just 101/9 by the end of 20 overs. Prior to this, they lost their ODI series against South Africa despite having the advantage of playing on home soil.

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 37%

Pakistan Women chance of winning - 63%

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Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Tips

Shamima Sultana and Sobhana Mostary were tied as the third highest run-scorers of the T20I series against Pakistan with 49 runs in three innings. They were the leading batswomen of their team and seemed to have been in decent form in their most recent tournament. On their bowling front, Nahida Akter was at the top with eight wickets under her belt in three innings.

Bismah Maroof and Muneeba Ali occupied the top two spots as the best batswomen of the same series, having scored 98 and 83 runs respectively in three innings. They were Pakistan’s most valuable batters and can be expected to carry their form into the upcoming series. In the bowling department, they have Nashra Sandhu with three wickets to her credit in three innings.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangladesh Women Opening Partnership Over 16.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Women Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Pakistan Women 1.72 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. The last ODI series played here was between India and Bangladesh. Batting first seems to be advantageous at this venue considering that Bangladesh won the first match after losing the toss and being relegated to setting a target. The second match was won by India after they ended up losing the toss and were tasked with batting first. The final match was tied after Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. Given these recent outcomes, it is highly likely that the toss winner will opt to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts sunny conditions with absolutely no chance of rainfall on the day of the match. The temperature is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (c), Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Disha Biswas, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sultana Khatun, Lata Mondal.

Predicted Playing XI

Shamima Sultana Batter Fargana Hoque Batter Nigar Sultana (C) Wicket-keeper Ritu Moni Batter Sobhana Mostary All-rounder Lata Mondal Batter Rabeya Khan All-rounder Nahida Akter Bowler Fahima Khatun Bowler Sultana Khatun Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh has been riding a wave of momentum with their 2-1 victory over Pakistan. They seem to be in good shape.

Pakistan Women Player List

Nida Dar (c), Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadia Iqbal, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akter, Omaima Sohail.

Predicted Playing XI

Sadaf Shamas Batter Sidra Ameen Batter Bismah Maroof Batter Aliya Riaz All-rounder Nida Dar (C) All-rounder Muneeba Ali Wicket-keeper Omaima Sohail Batter Diana Baig Bowler Waheeda Akter Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan’s form has been rather underwhelming given their recent performances against Bangladesh and South Africa.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Head-to-Head

Bangladesh has dominated Pakistan in their last five encounters considering they have emerged victorious in four of those matches, including three of their most recent meetings.

Head-to-Head Encounters - Last Five Matches

Bangladesh - 4

Pakistan - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Betting Odds

Bangladesh to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan

In Pakistan’s last ODI match against South Africa, they were able to score 39 runs between openers Sadaf Shamas and Sidra Ameen by the end of ten overs before losing their first wicket. Bangladesh, on the other hand, had an opening partnership of 95 runs between Shamima Sultana and Fargana Hoque in their previous ODI match against India wherein their first wicket fell after 27 overs. There is a massive discrepancy in their opening partnerships and it is likely that Bangladesh will be able to replicate their performance and maintain a greater first wicket partnership in their upcoming encounter against Pakistan.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Odi Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.34 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now!

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Best Batters

Shamima Sultana to be Bangladesh’s Best Batter

Shamima Sultana, Bangladesh’s opening batswoman, was their top run-scorer against Pakistan in their recent T20I series and stood third overall on the run charts with 49 runs in three innings. She was their top run-getter in their last match where she scored 26 runs from 38 deliveries. Given that she is their best batter at the moment, it is likely that she will emerge as their top batswoman once again.

Bismah Maroof to be Pakistan’s Best Batter

Bismah Maroof was leading the run charts of the T20I series against Bangladesh with 98 runs in three innings. She was the second highest run scorer in their last match, having scored 48 runs from 49 deliveries. She has been in incredible form and can be anticipated to be their standout batswoman in the upcoming match.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Best Bowlers

Nahida Akter to be Bangladesh’s Best Bowler

Nahida Akter was the top wicket-taker of the entire T20I series against Pakistan, capturing eight wickets in three innings. In their last match, she was quite economical as she conceded just 21 runs in four overs, resulting in an economy rate of 5.25. She claimed one wicket in the process. Considering her track record, she can be expected to remain their top bowler in the next match.

Nashra Sandhu to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler

Nashra Sandhu was the second highest wicket-taker in the T20I series with three wickets to her credit in three innings. She bowled an exceptional spell in their previous game wherein she delivered three overs, conceded eight runs and claimed one wicket, giving her an economy rate of 2.66. She can be expected to emerge as their premier bowler in the next game.